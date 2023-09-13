    Here's What 25 Years Old Looks Like On 30 Different Celebrities That Have Been "Old" Your Whole Life

    And it's wild that so many of them had already accomplished sooooo much by 25. 😱

    Brian Galindo
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Harrison Ford in 1967:

    Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

    2. Dolly Parton in 1971:

    Kevin Allen / Via youtube.com

    3. Helen Mirren in 1970:

    Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

    4. Oprah Winfrey at 24 (couldn't find one of her at 25) in 1978:

    Afro Newspaper / Getty Images

    5. Rita Moreno in early 1957:

    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    6. Cher in 1971:

    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    7. Sheryl Lee Ralph in 1982:

    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    8. Hugh Grant in early 1986:

    Mikki Ansin / Getty Images

    9. Denzel Washington in 1980:

    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    10. Jane Fonda in 1963:

    Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

    11. Jeff Goldblum in 1978:

    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    12. Diana Ross in 1969:

    Courtesy Everett Collection

    13. Robert Redford in 1962:

    Courtesy Everett Collection

    14. Maggie Smith in 1960:

    Evening Standard / Getty Images

    15. Kim Cattrall in early 1982:

    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    16. Jack Nicholson in 1962:

    Courtesy Everett Collection

    17. Goldie Hawn in early 1971:

    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    18. Sharon Stone in early 1984:

    Walt Disney Television Photo Arc / ABC

    19. Elliott Gould in 1964:

    Barry Philp / Toronto Star via Getty Images

    20. Joanna Lumley in 1971:

    Dove / Getty Images

    21. Colin Firth in early 1986:

    Itv / ITV/Shutterstock

    22. Stanley Tucci in 1985:

    Retropond/ Levis / Via youtube.com

    23. Candice Bergen in 1971:

    Universal History Archive / Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    24. Tom Hanks in 1981:

    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    25. Anjelica Huston in 1976:

    Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

    26. Joan Collins in 1958:

    University Of Southern Californi / Corbis via Getty Images

    27. Brad Pitt in 1989:

    Barry King / WireImage

    28. Emma Thompson in 1984:

    Keystone / Getty Images

    29. George Clooney in 1986:

    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    30. And lastly, okay, I couldn't find a photo of the legendary James Earl Jones at 25, so I found one of him in his 20s:

    Historical / Corbis via Getty Images