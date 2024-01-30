"Abbott Elementary" Is Adding Three New Faces To Its Cast, But You Actually Might Recognize Them

The Season 3 premiere of Abbott Elementary is around the corner and it's coming with a few surprises!
Abbott Elementary is scheduled to return to our screens in early February. ABC released the official trailer in late December and our favorite educational staff is picking up right where we left them.
Not only will we get to see Janine (Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Ava (Janelle James), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), and a few of our other faves — fingers crossed for Tariq (Zack Fox), but Abbott is also adding some new faces to the lineup.
The cast announcement was confirmed by Deadline in an article released on Monday. Fans will be seeing not one, not two, but three new characters on the show.
Meet the newbies:
Josh Segarra — who you might recognize from Scream 6, The Other Two, and The Big Door Prize — will play Manny.
Next up is Kimia Behpoornia, whose projects include Abby's on NBC and Hacks on Max, who will portray Emily.
And last but certainly not least, there's Benjamin Norris, who gained a lot of popularity from his role in Never Have I Ever, and will play Simon.
Josh, Kimia, and Benjamin are described as a trio of "good-natured Philadelphia school district representatives who aim to bring fresh perspectives to their roles as school ambassadors," according to Deadline.
Well, we've all seen what happens when someone comes to Abbott Elementary trying to disrupt or change their workflow, so watching things unfold should be fun.
Fans can tune into Season 3 of Abbott Elementary and meet the newcomers when the show airs on Feb. 7 with a double-episode premiere at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.
Or stream it the following day on Hulu or Max.