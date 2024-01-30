Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

"Abbott Elementary" Is Adding Three New Faces To Its Cast, But You Actually Might Recognize Them

Class is in session!

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

The Season 3 premiere of Abbott Elementary is around the corner and it's coming with a few surprises!

the teachers standing outside by the buses
Prashant Gupta / ABC via Getty Images

Abbott Elementary is scheduled to return to our screens in early February. ABC released the official trailer in late December and our favorite educational staff is picking up right where we left them.

View this video on YouTube
ABC / youtube.com

Janine got a new wig, y'all!!

Not only will we get to see Janine (Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Ava (Janelle James), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), and a few of our other faves — fingers crossed for Tariq (Zack Fox), but Abbott is also adding some new faces to the lineup.

janine sitting on a stage
Scott Everett White / ABC via Getty Images

The cast announcement was confirmed by Deadline in an article released on Monday. Fans will be seeing not one, not two, but three new characters on the show.

ABC

Meet the newbies:

Josh Segarra — who you might recognize from Scream 6, The Other Two, and The Big Door Prize — will play Manny.

A closeup of Josh smiling
Corey Nickols / Getty Images for IMDb

Next up is Kimia Behpoornia, whose projects include Abby's on NBC and Hacks on Max, who will portray Emily.

A closeup of Kimia in a blazer for a media event
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

And last but certainly not least, there's Benjamin Norris, who gained a lot of popularity from his role in Never Have I Ever, and will play Simon.

A closeup of Benjamin at an event
Leon Bennett / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Josh, Kimia, and Benjamin are described as a trio of "good-natured Philadelphia school district representatives who aim to bring fresh perspectives to their roles as school ambassadors," according to Deadline.

ABC

Well, we've all seen what happens when someone comes to Abbott Elementary trying to disrupt or change their workflow, so watching things unfold should be fun.

Gilles Mingasson / ABC via Getty Images

Fans can tune into Season 3 of Abbott Elementary and meet the newcomers when the show airs on Feb. 7 with a double-episode premiere at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

Or stream it the following day on Hulu or Max.