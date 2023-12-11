Skip To Content
25 TV Shows That Were So Amazing, Brilliant, And Even Heartbreaking, It's What Made Them The Best Of 2023

There was a lot of great TV in 2023, including The Last of Us, the final season of Succession, a Bridgerton spinoff series, a heartbreaking second season of Loki, and so much more.

Nora Dominick
BuzzFeed Staff

There's a lot — and I mean, A LOT — of great TV shows these days, and 2023 was filled with brilliant new shows, the endings of beloved favorites, and some limited series that were incredible. So, below are 25 TV shows that delivered amazing complete seasons from start to finish:

1. Succession

Screenshot from &quot;Succession&quot;
HBO

Everyone's eyes were on the final season of Succession to see if this amazing TV series could stick the landing, and to me, it did. What made this final season so great was its ability to upend expectations and have THE shocking moment happen in the third episode, "Connor's Wedding." This sent Succession on an incredible stretch of final episodes that leaned into its strengths and gifted us with some of the best TV moments of 2023.

2. The Last of Us

Screenshot from &quot;The Last of Us&quot;
Liane Hentscher / HBO

For me, The Last of Us might be one of my all-time favorite adaptations of any piece of media. The show's ability to honor the video game in so many ways — don't even get me started on how hard I cry over Ashley Johnson's role in Episode 9 — but also build upon the story, like with Bill and Frank's relationship, allowed the actors playing these iconic roles to make the characters their own. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey became such a formidable duo as Joel and Ellie, and they delivered award-worthy performances both in scenes together and on their own.

3. The Bear

Screenshot from &quot;The Bear&quot;
Chuck Hodes / Hulu / FX

The Bear was easily one of my favorite shows of 2022 — heck, it topped my list of favorite shows — and somehow the series managed to outdo an already perfect first season with Season 2. The new season picks up with Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Syd (Ayo Edebiri), and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work tirelessly to transform The Original Beef of Chicagoland into a top-tier, must-eat-at restaurant. What made The Bear  Season 2 so great was its ability to keep moving the story forward while also focusing on supporting characters in perfect TV episodes, namely in "Forks," which centers on Richie. 

4. Reservation Dogs

Screenshot from &quot;Reservation Dogs&quot;
Shane Brown / FX / Hulu

Reservation Dogs remained one of the best TV shows in 2023. With its third and final season, the series continued to stand out in a sea of new television as it told important stories, particularly about grief. Somehow, this show has made it on several best TV show lists, but always manages to get snubbed when it comes to awards season, and I hope these last few episodes finally get the recognition it so deserves. If you haven't watched this show yet, now is the perfect time. It's three seasons, the young cast gives one of the best ensemble performances, the writing is not only funny but also heartwarming, and it's just a great show. Period.

5. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Screenshot from &quot;Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story&quot;
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story upended all of my expectations when it came to how well a Bridgerton spinoff could work. In fact, I feel confident saying this might be the best season to date of a Bridgerton series. With a strong story and writing by Shonda Rhimes coupled with India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest's incredible chemistry, Queen Charlotte created a breathtaking story with a Bridgerton character we all thought we understood. It's also one of the shows to make me cry the hardest this year because of the final moments between Charlotte and George in the finale.

6. Jury Duty

Screenshot from &quot;Jury Duty&quot;
Amazon Freevee

Jury Duty became the greatest underdog TV story of 2023, and it gifted us with Ronald, probably one of the most wholesome humans on Earth. The show chronicles the inner workings of serving on a jury in the US, with the catch being everyone is an actor except for Ronald, who thinks he's really serving on a jury. The perfect blend of reality TV and a brilliantly crafted comedy, the show leans on Ronald's charm and good nature to create one of the most endearing shows in recent memory.

7. Poker Face

Screenshot from &quot;Poker Face&quot;
Peacock

Creator and director Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne created something special with Poker Face in 2023. The series, which follows Charlie (Lyonne) traveling across the US solving murders, brought back the TV format popularized by Columbo, aka a reverse detective story, for a new generation. With amazing guest stars week after week and another award-worthy performance from Natasha, Poker Face hooked everyone from the start. Each episode felt like a perfectly constructed play, and it was just exciting to tune in every week and see how Charlie would solve each murder mystery.

8. Loki

Screenshot from &quot;Loki&quot;
Gareth Gatrell / Disney+ / Marvel

Loki Season 2 emerged at a time when Marvel fatigue has never been more prevalent. What this new season of Loki did was prove that the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't "over," but rather engaging stories and thought-out character development are what audience, myself included, crave. This season of Loki might be some of Tom Hiddleston's finest work, as he's able to take Loki to some incredible new places and seemingly wrap up a decades-long character arc in a heartbreakingly beautiful way. Accompanied by a stellar supporting cast, particularly in Owen Wilson and Ke Huy Quan, Tom gives probably my favorite MCU performance since Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision. The last episode of this season alone should cement Loki as one of the best things the MCU has accomplished.

9. Abbott Elementary

Screenshot from &quot;Abbott Elementary&quot;
Gilles Mingasson / ABC

Abbott Elementary remained one of the best comedy series in the first half of 2023. While we're very early in the show's (hopefully) long run, the cast will easily go down as one of the best comedy ensembles in recent memory. Abbott Elementary Season 2 built upon everything Season 1 expertly laid down and leaned into the strengths of its cast, brilliant comedy, and more, to create another incredible TV season. From guest stars like Taraji P. Henson to the will-they-won't-they relationship between Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Abbott Elementary remained a highlight in early 2023.

10. The Fall of the House of Usher

Screenshot from &quot;The Fall of the House of Usher&quot;
Eike Schroter / Netflix

Mike Flanagan is one of the best storytellers working today, in my opinion. What he's been able to do with the limited series format starting with The Haunting of Hill House has been exceptional, and his keen eye for using horror to tell compelling, heartbreaking, and simply stunning stories is amazing. The Fall of the House of Usher can be added to the list of great shows. With an incredible cast, comprised of a ton of Flanagan Universe regulars, The Fall of the House of Usher used Edgar Allan Poe's various works to create what I've been describing as "spooky Succession." Not only is the series structured in a compelling way, with each episode detailing an Usher family member's tragic death, but the show gives us arguably one of Carla Gugino's finest performances. It proves, once again, she's the queen of the horror genre, and this is one performance you can't miss.

11. Gen V

Screenshot from &quot;Gen V&quot;
Brooke Palmer / Prime Video

Spinoffs are always hard to do, especially from a show as widely popular as The Boys, but this year, Gen V made it look easy. Centered on a group of students at Godolkin University, the show adds to the already stellar world building of The Boys by giving us a look at the next generation of supes. What makes this show so great is it continues to take the wild, often violent, nature of The Boys but showcase just how much the political landscape with the adult characters directly affects these college students. Led by a compelling performance by Jaz Sinclair, with equally as impressive work by Maddie Phillips, Lizze Broadway, Asa Germann, London Thor, and Derek Luh, Gen V has all the next up-and-coming actors you NEED to be watching.

12. Beef

&quot;Beef&quot; screenshot
Netflix

Beef is a great example of a show that perfectly utilized the limited series format to tell a concise and profound story. The show follows Danny (Steven Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong), two strangers whose paths cross after they get into an explosive road rage incident. Leaning on award-worthy performances from Steven and Ali, what made Beef so great is that it somehow managed to ride the perfect line between absolute chaos, hilarious dark comedy, and a cathartic exploration of human relationships. However, with all of the strengths Beef presents, it's also linked to the allegations around star David Choe, which can't be ignored.

13. Barry

Screenshot from &quot;Barry&quot;
HBO

Another incredible TV series that came to an end in the beginning of 2023, Barry remained one of the best shows to go back and forth between absolutely jaw-dropping moments and dark comedy perfectly. Bill Hader was fresh off of Saturday Night Live when Barry began, and I think it's safe to say he proved just how versatile of an actor and writer he really is. The story came to a close with a literal bang and brought to an end a series that is somehow still underrated and also one of the best shows in recent memory.

14. Scavengers Reign

Screenshot from &quot;Scavengers Reign&quot;
Max

I love a great sci-fi series, and Scavengers Reign might be one of the best in recent years. Not only is the world-building incredible — Vesta, the alien planet that is at the center of the series is equal parts chilling and awe-inducing — but the animation is stunning, and the characters are equally as compelling. The show follows the survivors of an interstellar cargo ship named Demeter 227, who are now stranded on Vesta. If you love shows like Battlestar Galactica and The Expanse, as well as incredible animated series like Arcane, I cannot recommend this one enough. This was a show that I stumbled upon, and I'm so glad I did because it's one of the best things I've watched in 2023.

15. Heartstopper

Screenshot from &quot;Heartstopper&quot;
Teddy Cavendish / Netflix

Heartstopper continued to be one of the best book-to-screen adaptations in 2023. Once again, Kit Connor and Joe Locke have some of the best chemistry on TV, as they continue to navigate Nick and Charlie's adorable relationship. While the duo is still the focus of this new season, Heartstopper also used Season 2 to shine a spotlight on the incredible ensemble cast. With great performances by William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown, and Kizzy Edgell, this show only continues to get better as the wholesome and wonderful world of Heartstopper expands.

16. Lessons in Chemistry

Screenshot from &quot;Lessons in Chemistry&quot;
Michael Becker / Apple TV+

One of my favorite books of 2022, Lessons in Chemistry was another limited series that just worked on every level this year. While there were some tweaks to the original story, it all worked seamlessly, in my opinion. In the past few years, Brie Larson has done a lot of action movies, so it was honestly so great to see her return to her roots with a grounded drama series, proving once again why her performances in films like Room and Short Term 12 were award-worthy. This was another show that worked so well because of the ensemble it assembled to tell this story. Alongside Brie's impeccable work as Elizabeth Zott — no one could've played her better — Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Patrick Walker, and newcomer Alice Halsey help flesh out Elizabeth's world, and they have amazing chemistry with Brie.

17. The Legend of Vox Machina

Screenshot from &quot;The Legend of Vox Machina&quot;
Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina remained one of the best animated series with its second season, and it's largely thanks to the incredible voice cast, in particular Laura Bailey and Liam O'Brien's work in Season 2 is astounding, and a story that has been beloved since it was created with Critical Role's first D&D campaign. The second season continued to have moments of absolute hilarity and a deep sense of found family, all wrapped up in a sincere fantasy adventure. What makes The Legend of Vox Machina so great is its ability to make you laugh in one moment and then cry the next because of how well this story is laid out. In Season 2, the show delivered one of the best TV episodes in 2023 with "The Sunken Tomb," an episode that also hit just as hard during the original campaign.

18. Ahsoka

Screenshot from &quot;Ahsoka&quot;
Lucasfilm / Disney+

The Star Wars TV universe is firing on all cylinders, and nothing proves it more than Ahsoka. Not only was it exceptional to see characters from Star Wars Rebels come to life in this limited series, but Ahsoka seemingly took all of the incredible storytelling that The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi got right, and somehow upped it to an 11. Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, and more give memorable performances in this one, but the standout for me was Ariana Greenblatt, who made a surprise appearance as young Ahsoka alongside Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. The Star Wars universe (and its legacy) is in impeccable hands with Dave Filoni, and his work on Ahsoka just proves why.

19. Daisy Jones & the Six

Screenshot from &quot;Daisy Jones &amp;amp; the Six&quot;
Lacey Terrell / Prime Video

Right up front, I'm going to say that Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid is one of my favorite books of all time, so this adaptation holds a special place in my heart. I like to tell people who are fans of the book that it's a good adaptation, but an incredible TV series. Yes, there are parts of the original novel that are left out, yes, I was sad about some of those changes, but it's hard not to sit back and look at how great the show is. Led by an Emmy Award-nominated performance from Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, the series brought the messy and entrancing world of music in the 1970s to life, and it was hard not to become obsessed from the very first episode.

20. Somebody Somewhere

Screenshot from &quot;Somebody Somewhere&quot;
Sandy Morris / HBO

I hadn't watched this show until Season 2 began this year, and it quickly became one of my favorites that is somehow still underrated. Led by the amazing Bridget Everett, this show filled the Schitt's Creek-sized hole in my heart. It's filled with genuine characters, relatable stories, and so much more. Somebody Somewhere not only celebrates life, but also dives into grief and loss, and how we should learn to celebrate the little moments in life. It's such a great show and one of my favorite personal discoveries of 2023.

21. Shrinking

Screenshot from &quot;Shrinking&quot;
Beth Dubber / Apple TV+

When I watched this show, I wholeheartedly told people that Jason Segel has now been at the center of three of my favorite TV shows of all time — Freaks and Geeks, How I Met Your Mother, and now Shrinking. The series follows Jimmy (Segel), a therapist who is trying to gain control of his life again following his wife's death a year ago. Alongside Jason, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell, and more give such funny and nuanced performances as they bring such a great ensemble filled with complex and captivating characters to life.

22. Silo

Screenshot from &quot;Silo&quot;
Apple TV+

When I say I've never yelled, "OH MY GOD, WHAT?!" so many times while watching a TV series this year, I mean it. Set in a dystopian future, Silo follows a community that exists in, you guessed it, a giant silo. When strange disappearances and murders begin taking place, suddenly Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson), an engineer living in one of the lowest levels of the Silo, suddenly finds herself at the center of everything. Rebecca continues to be so good in everything she's in, and Silo might be one of my favorite performances from her to date. If you're a fan of dystopian stories, a great ensemble cast, and, well, Rebecca, this is a show you don't want to miss.

23. The Other Two

two people sitting in a franchise restaurant
Greg Endries / Max

The Other Two remained a god-tier comedy right until the end, and I have a feeling this will be a show that more and more people discover. With its hilarious cast and ability to create genuinely laugh-out-loud moments, The Other Two continued to have everything you want in a comedy series: strong writing, strong directing, and a strong ensemble. While the show ended with this latest season, it's a show that you can (and should) watch over and over because there will always be a joke or moment that you somehow missed the first time.

24. Ted Lasso

Screenshot from &quot;Ted Lasso&quot;
Colin Hutton / Apple TV+

I'm going to be honest, I went back and forth on whether the (probable) final season of Ted Lasso should be on this list. For me, it was the weakest of the three seasons, and it felt like everything was being crammed in before the series finale. While some characters got amazing arcs, like Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), other characters' storylines fell short, like Keeley Jones (Juno Temple). Overall, though, it still was a good season of TV in 2023. The finale was great and got our characters where they needed to be, even though some of the middle episodes felt rushed and a little lopsided. At the end of the day, I am going to miss the infectious good nature of Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and the award-winning cast, which made this show one of the best.

25. And finally, Dead Ringers

Screenshot from &quot;Dead Ringers&quot;
Niko Tavernise / Prime Video

Rachel Weisz was robbed of an Emmy nomination in 2023, and that's a hill I am willing to die on. A modern take on David Cronenberg's 1988 thriller, Dead Ringers, Rachel starred as twin sisters Elliot and Beverly Mantle in truly one of the most mesmerizing performances I've witnessed this year. The show pushed the envelope and leaned all the way in to the wild ride it wanted to take its viewers on. Rachel delivers not only one, but two, standout performances that reminded me of the brilliance of Tatiana Maslany in Orphan Black. It's a shame this show didn't get much Emmy Awards love because it was one of the best limited series in 2023.

We can't fit everything into one post, so what were YOUR favorite TV shows from this year? What should we be watching? Tell us in the comments below!

It's also impossible to watch EVERYTHING so I need to know what shows to add to my list.