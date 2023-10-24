  • Halloween badge

Here Are 25 Side-By-Sides That Show These Actors In Their First Mike Flanagan Projects Vs. Now

Mike Flanagan's new series The Fall of the House of Usher includes so many actors who have popped up in his other shows and movies.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

One of my favorite writers and directors is Mike Flanagan. His work on movies like Hush and Doctor Sleep is incredible, and his shows like The Haunting of Hill House and most recently The Fall of the House of Usher are some of my favorites.

If you're a fan of Mike's work, one thing you'll notice is that he loves Easter eggs and details. From hidden ghosts in Hill House to references to his other projects, each show or movie in the Flanagan Cinematic Universe is one you should watch multiple times in order to catch everything.

While some of Mike's hidden Easter eggs are subtle, another great detail is the cast, with countless actors appearing in multiple projects by him. So, here are just 25 side-by-sides that show the actors who have popped up in several Flanagan Cinematic Universe TV shows and movies:

I literally do the Leonardo DiCaprio pointing meme every time one of them appears in a show or movie written and/or directed by Mike.

1. Kate Siegel

Kate has collaborated on nine projects with Mike, who is also her husband. She's appeared on screen in eight of them, and provided a quick voice cameo in The Midnight Club.

2. Henry Thomas

Henry has appeared in eight projects by Mike, with his first being Ouija: Origin of Evil and his latest being The Fall of the House of Usher.

3. Carla Gugino

Carla has collaborated with Mike on six projects, appearing onscreen in four and providing the voice for characters in Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.

4. Samantha Sloyan

Sam has collaborated with Mike on five projects, including four of his Netflix shows and most recently The Fall of the House of Usher.

5. Katie Parker

Katie can be spotted in six of Mike's projects, including Absentia, which was his first feature film.

6. Michael Trucco

Michael has collaborated with Mike on four projects, with the latest being The Fall of the House of Usher where he played Rufus Griswold.

7. Rahul Kohli

Rahul has starred in four of Mike's TV shows so far, with the latest being The Fall of the House of Usher.

8. Alex Essoe

Alex has appeared in five of Mike's projects, including The Haunting of Bly Manor, and she has a quick cameo in The Fall of the House of Usher.

9. Bruce Greenwood

Bruce has appeared in three of Mike's projects so far, with his latest being The Fall of the House of Usher, a role he took over from Frank Langella, who was fired following onset misconduct. He was also reportedly a hidden background ghost in Hill House.

10. Zach Gilford

Zach has starred in three of Mike's projects so far, with the latest being as a young Roderick Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher.

11. Lulu Wilson

Lulu has starred in three projects by Mike, with her most recent one playing a young Madeline Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher Episode 1.

12. Elizabeth Reaser

Elizabeth has starred in two of Mike's projects. In fact, she played Lulu's mother in Ouija: Origin of Evil, and then in The Haunting of Hill House, Lulu played the younger version of Elizabeth's character Shirley.

13. T'Nia Miller

T'Nia has starred in two of Mike's TV shows so far, with her most recent role being in The Fall of the House of Usher.

14. Victoria Pedretti

Victoria has starred in two of Mike's TV shows, with her first TV credit being The Haunting of Hill House as Nell.

15. Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Oliver has starred in two of Mike's TV shows, with his first being The Haunting of Hill House as Luke.

16. Annabeth Gish

Annabeth has collaborated with Mike on four projects, with the first one being Before I Wake and the latest being The Fall of the House of Usher, where she portrayed Eliza Usher in Episode 1.

17. Robert Longstreet

Robert is a frequent collaborator of Mike's, having appeared in five projects, like The Haunting of Hill House and most recently Episode 1 of The Fall of the House of Usher.

18. Kyliegh Curran

Kyliegh has starred in two of Mike's projects, with the most recent being The Fall of the House of Usher where she played Lenore.

19. Matt Biedel

Matt has appeared in three of Mike's TV shows for Netflix, with the most recent being The Fall of the House of Usher.

20. Carl Lumbly

Carl has starred in two of Mike's projects, with the most recent being The Fall of the House of Usher where he portrayed C. Auguste Dupin.

21. Ruth Codd

Ruth has starred in two of Mike's projects, with The Midnight Club being her very first TV role.

22. Crystal Balint

Crystal has appeared in three of Mike's TV shows, with the most recent being The Fall of the House of Usher.

23. Sauriyan Sapkota

Sauriyan has appeared in two of Mike's projects, with The Midnight Club being his very first TV role.

24. Igby Rigney

Igby has worked with Mike three times now, with the latest being The Fall of the House of Usher.

25. And finally, Aya Furukawa

Aya has worked with Mike on two of his TV shows, with the latest being The Fall of the House of Usher.