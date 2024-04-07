2.In The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 2, when Valentina compares Tanya's all-pink ensemble to Peppa Pig, Sabrina Impacciatore actually improvised the now-viral line. She adorably didn't even know the line made it into the final cut of the episode until she was told during the press tour.
3.In Wednesday Season 1, Episode 4, Wednesday's viral dance to "Goo Goo Muck" was something Jenna Ortega came up with herself, meaning it wasn't choreographed prior to filming. "I choreographed that myself, and I think it's very obvious that I'm not a dancer or choreographer," Jenna said.
4.In The Bear Season 2, Episode 6, Jon Bernthal improvised Mikey's table flip at the end of the episode, which happens after Mikey throws yet another fork at Uncle Lee, who is played by Bob Odenkirk.
5.In Euphoria Season 2, Episode 5, when Rue and her mom fight after her mom finds the drugs hidden in her room, the fight was improvised by Zendaya and Nika King. "[The script] said one line [of stage direction]: 'Rue and her mom have a fight.'" Zendaya recalled.
6.In Abbott Elementary Season 1, Episode 11, when Barbara exclaims, "Sweet baby Jesus, and the grown one too," it was something Sheryl Lee Ralph said while filming, and it wasn't scripted that way. It was one of the few times an improvised moment made it into the show.
7.In Succession Season 4, Episode 3, when Shiv, Roman, and Kendall hug following Shiv's press conference announcing Logan's death, the hug was not in the original script, but rather something Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong instinctually did while filming.
8.In House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 8, when Viserys walks to his throne in order to back Rhaenyra and Daemon's claim that their son, Lucerys, should be Lord Corlys' heir, the moment when his crown falls off his head, and Daemon helps him was unscripted. The little moment happened during rehearsal, and they ended up adding it into the final episode.
9.In The Haunting of Hill House Episode 8, Nell popping out from the backseat of the car was written in the script. However, Kate Siegel and Elizabeth Reaser didn't know exactly when it would happen. So, you can see their genuine reactions in the final cut.
10.In The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 6, when Joel gives his emotional monologue to Tommy about his fear of failing Ellie, Pedro Pascal added in one of the most heartbreaking lines. "'All I know is that when I wake up, I know I've lost something,' that was something from Pedro directly," showrunner Neil Druckmann revealed.
11.In Dead to Me Season 1, Episode 4, Judy and Jen's entire conversation about Steve's penis was unscripted, and something Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini came up with at the moment. It's creator Liz Feldman's favorite improv moment in the show, and it made her realize they needed to factor in time during filming so Linda and Christina could do takes where they just improvised.
12.In Fleabag Season 2, Episode 6, Phoebe Waller-Bridge originally didn't have the Priest telling Fleabag he loves her too. However, Andrew Scott arrived on set for filming determined to get a take where the Priest says it back. He felt so strongly about it that it was the take they ended up using.
13.In Bridgerton Season 2, Episode 3, when the Bridgertons and Sharmas play the iconic (and ruthless) game of Pall-Mall, the game itself was improvised by the actors on set. "We just set up in a certain shot, and it was all improvised. It was a really fun moment to go, 'Let's just have a real game and just get really competitive,'" Luke Newton explained.
14.In Hawkeye Episode 5, Yelena insulting Kate's cutlery after she breaks into her apartment and makes macaroni and cheese, wasn't in the original script. The hilarious line was something Florence Pugh came up with on set, so Hailee Steinfeld's reaction is genuine.
15.In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2, when Bucky and Sam go to therapy together, a large amount of the scene was unscripted, so it was simply Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan playing off of each other.
16.In Heartstopper Season 2, Episode 1, when we see Charlie and Nick just being boyfriends and the adorable early days of their relationship, Charlie losing then messing up Nick's hair was unscripted. So, Kit Connor's reaction was genuine.
17.And finally, in This Is Us Season 1, Episode 16, Randall and William's conversation when they go to a barber shop in Memphis was unscripted. Sterling K. Brown and Ron Cephas Jones simply talked about their memories of their first haircuts in real life.