Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    2024 Brit Awards: 21 Looks That Graced The Red Carpet

    I'm in love.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Dua Lipa

    Dua Lipa
    Lia Toby / Getty Images
    Dua Lipa
    Neil Mockford / FilmMagic

    2. Ellie Goulding

    Ellie Goulding in a satin gown with a high slit, posing at the BRIT Awards 2024 backdrop
    Neil Mockford / FilmMagic
    Ellie Goulding
    Neil Mockford / FilmMagic

    3. Charli XCX

    Charli XCX
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images
    Charli XCX
    Neil Mockford / FilmMagic

    4. Eve

    Eve
    Neil Mockford / FilmMagic
    Eve
    Carlos Jasso / AFP via Getty Images

    5. Calvin Harris

    Calvin Harris
    Kate Green / Getty Images
    Calvin Harris
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    6. Maya Jama

    Maya Jama
    Jim Dyson / Redferns
    Maya Jama
    Jim Dyson / Redferns

    7. Kylie Minogue

    Kylie Minogue stands on the red carpet in a black strapless gown with ruffled detailing
    Neil Mockford / FilmMagic
    Kylie Minogue at an event in a black, strapless dress with ruffled detail, posing for the camera
    Jim Dyson / Redferns

    8. Natasha Bedingfield

    Natasha Bedingfield
    Carlos Jasso / AFP via Getty Images
    Natasha Bedingfield
    Jeff Spicer / WireImage

    9. Tate McRae

    Tate McRae
    Jmenternational / Getty Images
    Tate McRae
    Carlos Jasso / AFP via Getty Images

    10. Raye

    Raye
    Jim Dyson / Redferns
    Raye
    Jim Dyson / Redferns

    11. PinkPantheress

    PinkPantheress
    Jeff Spicer / WireImage
    PinkPantheress
    Jeff Spicer / WireImage

    12. Olivia Dean

    Olivia Dean
    Jeff Spicer / WireImage
    Olivia Dean
    Carlos Jasso / AFP via Getty Images

    13. Jessie Ware

    Jessie Ware
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images
    Jessie Ware
    Carlos Jasso / AFP via Getty Images

    14. Marisa Abela

    Marisa Abela
    Neil Mockford / FilmMagic
    Marisa Abela
    Neil Mockford / FilmMagic

    15. Alex Scott

    Alex Scott
    Jeff Spicer / WireImage
    Alex Scott
    Jmenternational / Getty Images

    16. Nadine Leopold

    Nadine Leopold
    Jmenternational / Getty Images
    Nadine Leopold
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    17. AJ Odudu

    AJ Odudu
    Jmenternational / Getty Images
    AJ Odudu
    Jeff Spicer / WireImage

    18. Tré Cool and Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day

    Tré Cool and Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day
    Karwai Tang / WireImage
    Tré Cool and Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    19. Mel C

    Mel C
    Karwai Tang / WireImage
    Mel C
    Jim Dyson / Redferns

    20. Conan Gray

    Conan Gray
    Lia Toby / Getty Images
    Conan Gray
    Lia Toby / Getty Images

    21. Luke Evans

    Luke Evans
    Jim Dyson / Redferns
    Luke Evans
    Jmenternational / Getty Images

    Which of these looks do you like the most? Tell me in the comments below!