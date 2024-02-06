Barry Keoghan And Sabrina Carpenter Intensified Dating Rumors With A Cozy Grammys Afterparty Pic

The two were linked romantically together back in early December, after they were photographed seemingly going to dinner together in LA. That being said, they were pictured at Paris Fashion Week together in September — meaning they've known one another for a couple of months.
Fast-forward to last month, and People reported that the duo went to an amusement park together and were spotted sharing a kiss.
While neither has commented on the relationship — they don't even follow one another on Instagram — they were snapped together by a photographer at the W Magazine Grammys afterparty. Sabrina has her drink covering most of her face, and Barry seems to be leaning back and resting on her thigh.
The 31-year-old Saltburn actor recently confirmed that he and girlfriend Alyson Sandro had split, likely sometime last year, in an interview with GQ. They share Brando, a son born during the Saltburn shoot.
The 24-year-old "Nonsense" singer has previously been linked to Shawn Mendes, but hasn't been public about a relationship in some time.