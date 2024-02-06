Skip To Content
Barry Keoghan And Sabrina Carpenter Intensified Dating Rumors With A Cozy Grammys Afterparty Pic

This follows two months of the duo being spotted out and about together.

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

The Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan speculation has intensified, thanks to a photo of the pair at a Grammys afterparty.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for W Magazine

The two were linked romantically together back in early December, after they were photographed seemingly going to dinner together in LA. That being said, they were pictured at Paris Fashion Week together in September — meaning they've known one another for a couple of months.

Closeup of Sabrina Carpenter on the red carpet in a sleeveless dress with a sequined rose detail on the thigh
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

The Sun previously reported that Barry and Sabrina would go to the Golden Globes together, however, that did not happen. 

Fast-forward to last month, and People reported that the duo went to an amusement park together and were spotted sharing a kiss.

Barry Keoghan at an event wearing a sleeveless shirt and pants
Leon Bennett / Getty Images for MBJx DAVID YURMAN

While neither has commented on the relationship — they don't even follow one another on Instagram — they were snapped together by a photographer at the W Magazine Grammys afterparty. Sabrina has her drink covering most of her face, and Barry seems to be leaning back and resting on her thigh.

Closeup of Sabrina Carpenter
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

We can't publish the pic for copyright reasons, but you can see it here.

The 31-year-old Saltburn actor recently confirmed that he and girlfriend Alyson Sandro had split, likely sometime last year, in an interview with GQ. They share Brando, a son born during the Saltburn shoot.

Barry Keoghan walking past a car outside at night
Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

The 24-year-old "Nonsense" singer has previously been linked to Shawn Mendes, but hasn't been public about a relationship in some time.

Closeup of Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Hill / WireImage

Good for them!