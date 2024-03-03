Skip To Content
    Sam Smith Walked The Runway In An Adventurous New Look At Paris Fashion Week, And If It Bothered You — You're The Problem

    "I haven't seen someone slay this hard since Hiccup and Toothless in How to Train Your Dragon 2."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sam Smith walked during Paris Fashion Week, and despite what the haters think — they ate everyone up, and the trolls are mad because they're still nervous about being comfortable in their own skin.

    Closeup of Sam Smith
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

    As a fellow nonbinary person who can be constantly thrown in the trenches of deciding which battles are the most important to fight, I've made my decision.

    I'm ready to battle the internet trolls for Samuel Frederick Smith since they were basically dressed for war at the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024–25 show (albeit the war they're dressed for is 1995's Braveheart alongside Mel Gibson).

    Closeup of Sam Smith
    Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP via Getty Images

    I'll never forget 2019, when the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer announced their pronouns to the world on Twitter, a move that would surely place a target on their back from folks who get off on unnecessary hatred. But, it was the defining moment we truly saw Sam for who they are.

    Twitter: @samsmith
    In addition to the five Grammys, Sam also has three Brit Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, a Golden Globe and Academy Award. Put some respect on their name.

    Over the years, in the face of the misgendering and ridicule of their image shifting from the 2014 Sam they crafted in their minds, the "I'm Not the Only One" singer slayed.

    Closeup of Sam Smith
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    Last Friday at the Vivienne Westwood show, Sam looked like they were about to slay the runway and a dragon voiced by Sean Connery in 1996's Dragonheart.

    Closeup of Sam Smith
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    Sam's not new to this; They're true to this. Many times before, they left jaws on the floor with a knack for peculiar fashion. Here's Sam at the Willy Chavarria fashion show in Brooklyn:

    Closeup of Sam Smith
    Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

    Oversized and underrated.

    Here's Sam at the 2023 Fashion Awards in London:

    Sam Smith standing on the red carpet wearing a black jacket with oversized sleeves, a matching skirt, and platform boots
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    Slay the house down boots. Literally.

    Here's Sam at the 2023 BRIT Awards in London:

    Sam Smith stands on red carpet in a black latex outfit with exaggerated shoulders and heart-shaped padding around hips
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland/WireImage

    I'm elated by the inflated.

    And here's Sam with Kim Petras, Violet Chachki, and Gottmik at the 2023 Grammy Awards:

    Kim Petras, Sam Smith, and more at the Grammys
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    This is one of my favorite looks. It's what I imagine my red blood cells looked like after I came out.

    With folks like Sam, designers can channel their most eccentric designs on full-figured bodies not constrained by the conformity of the dull "boys wear blue jeans, girls wear pink dresses" gender binary, and the best the internet trolls can come up with is projecting their insecurities instead of shoving their sad faces into their crusty custom-made body pillows in their mother's basement.

    Five models walking the runway in eclectic fashion styles, ranging from avant-garde to minimalist
    Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP via Getty Images

    Unfortunately for the internet trolls — this time, Sam is dressed and ready to snatch them from underneath the bridge and read them their rights. They actually walked during the show, and while it was a feast for our eyes — the only one eating was Sam Smith on the catwalk.

    Mark Case / Getty Images

    Sam also wore this daring black ensemble, showing that if someone found it in their soul to troll, Sam's already dressed for their funeral (if it took place at Azkaban prison).

    Closeup of Sam Smith on the runway
    Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP via Getty Images

    Now, don't get me wrong, it's always a little fun to poke fun at fashion, especially when your favorite celebrities come out in the wildest styles, like this:

    closeup of Julia Fox
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    Or this:

    Lil Nas X at the Met Gala
    Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    So, a few hilarious reactions to Sam's Vivienne Westwood outfit are warranted.

    Twitter: @prfxsnatchedwig

    Twitter: @cole__diamond

    Twitter: @MrMennoTweets

    But, if you find yourself boiling with the urge to misgender, ridicule their body, or troll Sam because they're unapologetically embracing their identity — remember they're dressed for war, looking like the King AND Lady Macbeth at the same time.

    Estrop / Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    Trolls don't want this smoke.

    Sam ate. Class dismissed.