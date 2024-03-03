Browse links
"I haven't seen someone slay this hard since Hiccup and Toothless in How to Train Your Dragon 2."
Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out... pic.twitter.com/IVoLTYbAWd— SAM SMITH (@samsmith) September 13, 2019
Sam looks like they’re about to Sashay Away with two hobbits to slay the runways of Mordor.— Professor X’s Snatched Wig (@prfxsnatchedwig) March 2, 2024
🎶"Let the wind blow high, let the wind blow low...!"🎶#SamSmith #Troosers https://t.co/upD2qi0P0t pic.twitter.com/gzACrv4vOj— MrMenno 🏳️🌈🎶 (@MrMennoTweets) March 3, 2024