Chris Evans Just Broke His Silence On His Rumored Marriage To Alba Baptista

He and Alba were first linked last November — however, People reported that they had been together "for over a year" before the news leaked. A source also said that the couple was "serious" and "in love."
"Chris has never been happier," the source said. "His family and friends all adore her."
Chris eventually confirmed their relationship in January when he posted these sweet pics of them together over the last year.
He also posted a bunch of cute pics of them on Valentine's Day, confirming that what the source said was true — they were in LOVE, love.