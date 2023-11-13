Skip To Content
Chris Appleton Has Filed For Divorce From Lukas Gage

According to court documents, the pair broke up last Friday.

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton has filed for divorce from actor Lukas Gage.

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Banana Republic, Paul Morigi / Getty Images

BuzzFeed has obtained the court documents, filed in the Superior Court of California yesterday. TMZ was first to report the divorce.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Armani beauty

The two were married in late April, meaning that the marriage lasted for over six months. The date of separation is listed as November 10th, this past Friday.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

"Irreconcilable differences" are listed as the legal grounds for divorce. The two had a postnuptial agreement, meaning that they will each keep their individual assets.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton
Monica Schipper / Getty Images,,

The couple first met at a party five years ago, but it was after Chris slid into Lukas's DMs this past winter that things took a romantic turn. “It’s almost like that kind of childlike kind of innocence to our relationship, and I think that’s really special and rare," Chris said of Lukas last month, noting that he was "a great stepdad" to Chris's 20- and 18-year-old children.

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage
Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

The 40-year-old and 28-year-old were married in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian and attended by Shania Twain. The wedding was featured on last week's episode of The Kardashians, where Kim said, “I have never really seen Chris this smitten and happy. It’s just like a whole different situation for him.”

Lukas Gage, Kim Kardashian, and Chris Appleton
Hulu

Another couple lost to 2023!