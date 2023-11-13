Chris Appleton Has Filed For Divorce From Lukas Gage

Celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton has filed for divorce from actor Lukas Gage.
BuzzFeed has obtained the court documents, filed in the Superior Court of California yesterday. TMZ was first to report the divorce.
The two were married in late April, meaning that the marriage lasted for over six months. The date of separation is listed as November 10th, this past Friday.
"Irreconcilable differences" are listed as the legal grounds for divorce. The two had a postnuptial agreement, meaning that they will each keep their individual assets.
The couple first met at a party five years ago, but it was after Chris slid into Lukas's DMs this past winter that things took a romantic turn. “It’s almost like that kind of childlike kind of innocence to our relationship, and I think that’s really special and rare," Chris said of Lukas last month, noting that he was "a great stepdad" to Chris's 20- and 18-year-old children.