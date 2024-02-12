I'm So Obsessed With The "Wicked" Movie Poster And Teaser Trailer

The Wicked movie is an adaption of the smash musical that first opened on Broadway in 2003 and is still running. Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, and tells the story of Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch. Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda on Broadway.
The film will hit theaters on Nov. 27, and it'll chronicle the first half of the musical. A second Wicked movie finishing out the story is scheduled to be released a year later in November 2025.
A release date and film logo were first announced nearly a year ago in March 2023, and first look photos were released in April. Variety reports filming wrapped last month.
Notably, the teaser trailer gives an official closeup at Cynthia as Elphaba.
And Ariana as Glinda.
It also highlights many of the supporting cast members, including Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.
Ethan Slater, who plays Boq, is not highlighted in the trailer, while Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James who play the new characters and Glinda's friends Pfannee and ShenShen can be seen in the background of one scene shown in the teaser.
Plus, the trailer offered a glimpse at The Wizard of Oz characters: Tin Man, Dorothy Gale, Cowardly Lion, and Scarecrow.
So, check out the teaser trailer below:
As well as the film's poster:
It's only a matter of time until the official trailer is out, and we'll all be changed for good.