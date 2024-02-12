Skip To Content
I'm So Obsessed With The "Wicked" Movie Poster And Teaser Trailer

The teaser trailer also shows Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, and Jeff Goldblum all in costume.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

Over two years since Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were cast as leads in the Wicked movie, a teaser trailer and poster have finally been released.

Raymond Hall/GC Images, DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Wicked movie is an adaption of the smash musical that first opened on Broadway in 2003 and is still running. Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, and tells the story of Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch. Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda on Broadway.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in &quot;Wicked&quot;
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

The film will hit theaters on Nov. 27, and it'll chronicle the first half of the musical. A second Wicked movie finishing out the story is scheduled to be released a year later in November 2025.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in &quot;Wicked&quot;
Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

A release date and film logo were first announced nearly a year ago in March 2023, and first look photos were released in April. Variety reports filming wrapped last month.

Notably, the teaser trailer gives an official closeup at Cynthia as Elphaba.

Screenshot from &quot;Wicked&quot;
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

And Ariana as Glinda.

Screenshot from &quot;Wicked&quot;
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

It also highlights many of the supporting cast members, including Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

Screenshot from &quot;Wicked&quot;
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.

Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

And Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Screenshot from &quot;Wicked&quot;
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

Ethan Slater, who plays Boq, is not highlighted in the trailer, while Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James who play the new characters and Glinda's friends Pfannee and ShenShen can be seen in the background of one scene shown in the teaser.

Screenshot from &quot;Wicked&quot;
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

Plus, the trailer offered a glimpse at The Wizard of Oz characters: Tin Man, Dorothy Gale, Cowardly Lion, and Scarecrow.

Screenshot from &quot;Wicked&quot;
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

So, check out the teaser trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

As well as the film's poster:

Poster for &quot;Wicked&quot;
Universal Pictures

It's only a matter of time until the official trailer is out, and we'll all be changed for good.

Screenshot from &quot;Wicked&quot;
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com