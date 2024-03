13.

In(2019), when Ransom tells his entire family one by one to "Eat shit," the original line in the script was actually "Fuck you." Director and writer Rian Johnson explained that in order for the movie to maintain a PG-13 rating, they had to trim down the use of the word "fuck." While trying to figure out what to change the line to, Chris Evans suggested, "I think a good 'Eat shit' always works," and Rian trusted him.