14.

In the later movies, Snow has an affinity for roses and always wears one on his lapel — he often leaves roses for his enemies right before they're about to be killed. And in TBOSAS, we see that Coryo's Grandm'am grew her roses on the roof of their penthouse. Coryo says that his mother's scarf also smells of her rose-scented perfume. Coryo also gives Lucy Gray a rose when he meets her at the train station.