17.

One of the ways they achieved this was by leaning into "how rudimentary" the 10th annual Hunger Games is, in comparison to the games in the first movies. Francis explained, "There's no fancy elevators bringing people up. You're just brought out at gunpoint. It's dirty, there's rubble, there's crumbling walls, and some people are dragged out and some people are shoved out. Also, the buzzer, you don't even have the cannons."