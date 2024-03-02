Skip To Content
    Here's What "Dune" Characters Would Look Like In Real Life Based On Their Book Descriptions

    The AI Paul Atreides looks so much like Timothée Chalamet...it's wild.

    Lauren Garafano
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Dune: Part Two has finally hit theaters, and people are absolutely raving about how much they love the movie.

    Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya as characters in close-up, looking intently at each other, in a desert setting
    Niko Tavernise

    This film is the second installment in the franchise and picks up where Dune left off — both are based on the first book in Frank Herbert's series.

    And of course, one of the best parts is this all-star cast with fan favorites like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh.

    Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Austin Butler
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    So, as a Dune fan and an avid reader, I decided to use AI to bring these characters to life based on their book descriptions, and then compare them to the actors who play them in the movies. Here's how they turned out:

    1. First, here's Paul Atreides based on how he's described in the book:

    Digital artwork of a shirtless male with tousled hair and intense gaze, possibly for a TVAndMovies article

    How he's described in the book: "Oval face" with "strong bones" and green eyes. His hair is "coal-colored" and "tousled." It's often mentioned that he's so thin his ribs are visible, and he's even called "a stringy whipcord of a youth."

    And here's Paul played by Timothée Chalamet:

    Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in armor, wielding a knife, intense expression
    Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

    2. Here's Chani based on how she's described in the book:

    Close-up of a person with curly hair and freckles looking at the camera

    How she's described in the book: "Very skinny with big eyes." Her eyes are light blue. She has "tawny red hair" and "an elfin face."

    And here's Chani played by Zendaya:

    Screenshot from &quot;Dune&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    3. Here's Princess Irulan based on how she's described in the book:

    Portrait of a woman with freckles and wavy hair, wearing a floral top. Not a real person

    How she's described in the book: “She was tall, blonde, face of chiseled beauty." She has "green eyes" and "golden hair."

    And here's Princess Irulan played by Florence Pugh:

    Screenshot from &quot;Dune&quot;
    Niko Tavernise / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    4. Here's Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen based on how he's described in the book:

    Close-up of a person with curly hair and freckles looking directly at the camera

    How he's described in the book: He has "heavy shoulders" with "thick muscles." His hair is "dark" and "dressed in close ringlets." He also has a "round face" and "sullen eyes." He is also mentioned to have lips so full they always look like he's pouting. 

    And here's Feyd-Rautha played by Austin Butler:

    Screenshot from Dune
    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    5. Here's Lady Jessica Atreides based on how she's described in the book:

    Close-up of an unnamed woman with a serene expression, green eyes, and light-brown hair. She is smiling subtly

    How she's described in the book: She is extremely beautiful with bronze hair and green eyes. She's tall and slim, and her face is oval shaped. "She had brought a regal beauty back into the Atreides line."

    And here's Lady Jessica played by Rebecca Ferguson:

    Screenshot from &quot;Dune&quot;
    Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

    6. Here's Duke Leto Atreides based on how he's described in the book:

    Digital artwork of an older man with gray curly hair and stubble, looking directly ahead

    How he's described in the book: He's tall, olive-skinned, and has gray eyes. His face is "thin, full of sharp angles and planes."

    And here's Leto played by Oscar Isaac:

    Screenshot from &quot;Dune&quot;
    Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

    7. Here's Gurney Halleck based on how he's described in the book:

    Close-up of a bearded animated character with a scar on his cheek, resembling a tough warrior

    How he's described in the book: He has "wispy blond hair" that "trailed across barren spots on his head." He has a "wide mouth" and "the scar of the inkvine whip slashed across his jawline."

    And here's Gurney played by Josh Brolin:

    Screenshot from &quot;Dune&quot;
    Niko Tavernise / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    8. Here's Stilgar based on how he's described in the book:

    Portrait of an older man with a full beard looking at the camera

    How he's described in the book: He's mentioned to be thin with a "full-lipped mouth in a glistening black beard."

    And here's Stilgar played by Javier Bardem:

    Screenshot rom &quot;Dune&quot;
    Niko Tavernise / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    9. Here's Baron Vladimir Harkonnen based on how he's described in the book:

    Character resembling Shrek&#x27;s antagonist with a displeased expression

    How he's described in the book: He has a "baby fat" face with cheeks like "two cherubic mounds beneath spider-black eyes.”

    And here's Vladimir played by Stellan Skarsgård:

    Screenshot from &quot;Dune&quot;
    Niko Tavernise / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    10. Here's Glossu Rabban Harkonnen based on how he's described in the book:

    Hyper-realistic digital artwork of an intense male figure with a scruffy beard and sharp gaze

    How he's described in the book: He had cropped brown hair and pale blue eyes. He was mentioned to have a sunburned face and is broad-shouldered. 

    And here's Glossu played by Dave Bautista:

    Actor in character as a bald, futuristic warrior in armor, intense expression, scene from a TV or movie
    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    11. Here's Emperor Shaddam IV based on his description in the book:

    Close-up of an older man with a weathered expression, details are artistic and may be from a film or show

    How he's described in the book: Red haired with a thin face and "cold eyes." He's described as having a similar look to a "predatory bird."

    And here's Shaddam IV played by Christopher Walken:

    Christopher Walken in a dramatic scene wearing a dark outfit
    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    12. Here's Lady Margot Fenring based on her description in the book:

    Close-up of a woman with blonde wavy hair gazing at the camera

    How she's described in the book: "She was golden-haired and willowy" with "gray-green" eyes.

    And here's Lady Margot played by Léa Seydoux:

    Screenshot from &quot;Dune&quot;
    Warner Bros.

    13. Here's Duncan Idaho based on how he's described in the book:

    Close-up of a CGI male character with curly hair and a serious expression, wearing a draped garment

    How he's described in the book: He has dark skin and a round face. He also has black hair that's so thick it curls "like the fur of a black goat."

    And here's Duncan played by Jason Momoa:

    Screenshot from &quot;Dune&quot;
    Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

    14. Here's Thufir Hawat based on how he's described in the book:

    Portrait of an elderly man with intense gaze and deeply lined face, wearing a textured sweater

    How he's described in the book: He has "rheumy old eyes" and "leathery skin" that "appears faintly yellow."

    And here's Thufir played by Stephen McKinley Henderson:

    Screenshot from &quot;Dune&quot;
    Warner Bros.

    15. Here's Dr. Wellington Yueh based on how he's described in the book:

    Man with long hair and a facial jewel poses intently

    How he's described in the book: He's so extremely thin that his clothes look oversized and cartoonish on him. He has a "square block of a head with purple lips and [a] drooping mustache." He also has "the diamond tattoo of Imperial Conditioning on his forehead" and  "long ebony" hair.

    And here's Dr. Yueh played by Chang Chen:

    Screenshot from &quot;Dune&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection