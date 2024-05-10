6.Awkwafina in her first movie role as Christine in 2016's Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising:
Awkwafina now:
7.KJ Apa in his first TV role as Kane in Shortland Street. He was featured on the show from 2014 to 2015:
KJ Apa now:
8.Shay Mitchell in her first TV role as Emily in Pretty Little Liars. She was featured on the show from 2010 to 2017:
Shay Mitchell now:
9.Steven Yeun in his first movie role as Chaz in 2009's Jerry:
Steven Yeun now:
10.Taika Waititi in his early movie directing days during 2007's Eagle vs Shark. He also had a role in the film as Gordon:
Taika Waititi now:
11.Lana Condor in her first movie role as Jubilee in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse:
Lana Condor now:
12.Henry Golding in one of his early movie roles as Nick in 2018's Crazy Rich Asians:
Henry Golding now:
13.Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in her first TV role as Devi in Never Have I Ever. She was featured on the show from 2020 to 2023:
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan now:
14.Raymond Ablack in his first TV role as Sav in Degrassi. He was featured on the show from 2007 to 2011:
Raymond Ablack now:
15.Jimmy O. Yang in one of his early movie roles as Mike the Camerman in 2017's El Camino Christmas:
Jimmy O. Yang now:
16.Dwayne Johnson in his first movie role as the Scorpion King in 2001's The Mummy Returns:
Dwayne Johnson now:
17.Anna Cathcart in one of her early movie roles as Kitty in To All the Boys I've Loved Before in 2018:
Anna Cathcart now:
18.Lucy Liu in her first TV role as Courtney in an episode of Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1991:
Lucy Liu now:
19.Janel Parrish in her first movie role as Jade in 2007's Bratz:
Janel Parrish now:
20.Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her first movie role as Priya in 2002's Thamizhan:
Priyanka Chopra Jonas now:
21.Darren Barnet in his first TV role as the young version of Jack in This Is Us in 2017:
Darren Barnet now:
22.Dev Patel in his first TV role as Anwar in Skins. He was featured on the show from 2007 to 2008:
Dev Patel now:
23.Cliff Curtis in one of his early movie roles as Bully in 1994's Once Were Warriors:
Cliff Curtis now:
24.Charles Melton in one his early TV roles as Mr. Wu in American Horror Story. He was featured on the show from 2015 to 2016:
Charles Melton now:
25.Michelle Yeoh in her first movie role as Miss Yeung in 1984's The Owl vs. Bumbo:
Michelle Yeoh now:
26.Finally, Jason Momoa in his first TV role as Jason in Baywatch. He was featured on the show from 1999 to 2001:
Jason Momoa now:
Check out more API-centered content by exploring how BuzzFeed celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month! Of course, the content doesn't end after May. Follow BuzzFeed’s A*Pop on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to keep up with our latest API content year-round.