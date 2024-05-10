  • APAHM 2024 badge

It's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month! To celebrate, let's take a walk down memory lane to see how these celebs got their start in Hollywood and what they look like now:

1. Vanessa Hudgens in her first movie role as Noel in 2003's Thirteen:

Vanessa Hudgen walking down the hall at school
Searchlight Pictures / Via youtu.be

Vanessa Hudgens now:

Vanessa Hudgens in a sheer black dress at an event
Stefanie Keenan / VF24 / WireImage for Vanity Fair

2. Auli'i Cravalho served as the starring voice of Moana in her first movie role in 2016:

Karwai Tang / WireImage, © Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Auli'i Cravalho now:

Auli&#x27;i Cravalho in pleated gown with gold neckpiece smiling against event backdrop
Brian Van Der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

3. Ross Butler in one of his early TV roles as Brett in K.C. Undercover. He was featured on the show from 2015 to 2017:

Ross Butler and Zendaya standing by lockers and smiling at a girl with blonde hair
Gilles Mingasson / © Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

Ross Butler now:

Ross Butler posing at event, wearing a blazer over a mesh top with layered necklaces
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

4. Kal Penn in one of his early movie roles as Taj in 2002's National Lampoon's Van Wilder:

Jason Winter, Teck Holmes, Ryan Reynolds and Kal Penn in casual attire standing together
Artisan Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Kal Penn now:

Kal Penn in a floral jacket sitting with a smile on a talk show set
NBC / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

5. Brenda Song in one of her early TV roles as Sariffa in 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd. She was featured on the show from 1999 to 2002:

Morgan Kibby, Richard Moll, Catherine MacNeal, William Francis McGuire, (sitting): Brenda Song, Rowdy the dog, Brandon Gilberstadt on a front porch in 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd
© Lynch Entertainment / Courtesy  Everett Collection

Brenda Song now:

Brenda Song in strapless dress posing on the red carpet
Olivia Wong / Getty Images

6. Awkwafina in her first movie role as Christine in 2016's Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising:

Group of people including Awkwafina, Zac Efron, Beanie Feldstein and Chloë Grace Moretz having fun at a party, dancing and smiling
Chuck Zlotnick / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Awkwafina now:

Awkwafina smiling at event, wearing a white top with black jacket, subtle makeup and wavy hair
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.

7. KJ Apa in his first TV role as Kane in Shortland Street. He was featured on the show from 2014 to 2015:

KJ Apa with a surprised expression wearing a gray hoodie in a room with a wood wall background
TVNZ 2 / Via youtu.be

KJ Apa now:

KJ Apa in a black blazer over yellow sweater poses against promotional backdrop
Alberto Rodriguez / Variety via Getty Images

8. Shay Mitchell in her first TV role as Emily in Pretty Little Liars. She was featured on the show from 2010 to 2017:

Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario and Lucy Hale from &quot;Pretty Little Liars&quot; sitting at a library table with books open, looking serious
Danny Feld / © ABC Family / Courtesy Everett Collection

Shay Mitchell now:

Shay Mitchell in an elegant off-shoulder red gown with gloves posing for the camera
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

9. Steven Yeun in his first movie role as Chaz in 2009's Jerry:

Steven Yeun looking off-camera with a concerned expression
© Osiris Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Steven Yeun now:

Steven Yeun in a formal black suit smiling at a celebrity event
Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage for Vanity Fair

10. Taika Waititi in his early movie directing days during 2007's Eagle vs Shark. He also had a role in the film as Gordon:

Loren Horsley, director Taika Cohen and Jemaine Clement engaging in conversation outdoors, one wearing a striped shirt and cap with sunglasses
© Miramax / Courtesy Everett Collection

Taika Waititi now:

Taika Waititi in a stylish leather outfit with a statement necklace poses against a leafy backdrop
Cindy Ord / MG24 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

11. Lana Condor in her first movie role as Jubilee in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse:

Lana Condor wears a yellow jacket and large earrings; hairstyle with pink headband
Alan Markfield / ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Lana Condor now:

Lana Condor in red one-shoulder dress holding a gold clutch at an event
Alberto Rodriguez / Variety via Getty Images

12. Henry Golding in one of his early movie roles as Nick in 2018's Crazy Rich Asians:

Henry Golding in a sharp suit looking pensive against a blurred background
Sanja Bucko / © Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Henry Golding now:

Henry Golding a suit smiling at a camera on a red carpet
Kristina Bumphrey / Variety via Getty Images

13. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in her first TV role as Devi in Never Have I Ever. She was featured on the show from 2020 to 2023:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan wearing a backpack and standing on a campus courtyard smiling
Lara Solanki / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan now:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in pleated one-shoulder dress on red carpet
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

14. Raymond Ablack in his first TV role as Sav in Degrassi. He was featured on the show from 2007 to 2011:

Raymond Ablack in a blue polo shirt under a cardigan smiles at the camera
Stephen Scott / © CTV / Epitome Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Raymond Ablack now:

Raymond Ablack in a tailored suit standing against a branded backdrop at an event
Steven Simione / Getty Images

15. Jimmy O. Yang in one of his early movie roles as Mike the Camerman in 2017's El Camino Christmas:

Jimmy O. Yang holding a video camera with others in the background behind yellow caution tape
Bruce Finn / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jimmy O. Yang now:

Jimmy O. Yang in patterned black and white jacket over black shirt smiles for camera at event
JC Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

16. Dwayne Johnson in his first movie role as the Scorpion King in 2001's The Mummy Returns:

Dwayne Johnson in a warrior costume with a sword and shield smiling in front of a blazing backdrop
© Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

Dwayne Johnson now:

Dwayne Johnson smiles, wearing a white tank top and black pants, showcasing tattoos while clasping hands
Jerod Harris / Getty Images for CinemaCon

17. Anna Cathcart in one of her early movie roles as Kitty in To All the Boys I've Loved Before in 2018:

Anna Cathcart with braided hair wearing glasses and a patterned sweater
© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Anna Cathcart now:

Anna Cathcart at event wearing a teal strapless top and a choker necklace
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

18. Lucy Liu in her first TV role as Courtney in an episode of Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1991:

Lucy Liu wearing a white collared shirt in a kitchen setting
CBS / Via youtube.com

Lucy Liu now:

Lucy Liu in a black lace dress with large bow and floral details poses on event backdrop
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

19. Janel Parrish in her first movie role as Jade in 2007's Bratz:

Nathalia Ramos, Janel Parrish, Skyler Shaye, Logan Browning smiling and walking together, styled in early 2000s fashion
© Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

Janel Parrish now:

Janel Parrish in an embellished red gown with hands on hips, standing against event backdrop
Elyse Jankowski / Variety via Getty Images

20. Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her first movie role as Priya in 2002's Thamizhan:

Close-up of Priyanka Chopra in a scene, expressing concern
G. V. Films / Via youtu.be

Priyanka Chopra Jonas now:

Priyanka Chopra wearing a high-neck, embellished dress with a flowing sleeve detail at an event
Sujit Jaiswal / AFP via Getty Images

21. Darren Barnet in his first TV role as the young version of Jack in This Is Us in 2017:

Darren Barnet in a plaid shirt looks concerned in a dramatic scene
NBC

Darren Barnet now:

Darren Barnet in black velvet suit smiling on red carpet
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

22. Dev Patel in his first TV role as Anwar in Skins. He was featured on the show from 2007 to 2008:

Joe Dempsie, Dev Patel, Nicholas Hoult in casual wear posing against a brick wall
© Channel 4 / Company Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Dev Patel now:

Dev Patel in a black tuxedo smiles on the red carpet by the TIME logo
Jared Siskin / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

23. Cliff Curtis in one of his early movie roles as Bully in 1994's Once Were Warriors:

Cliff Curtis with a mustache in a plaid shirt
Fine Line Features / Via youtu.be

Cliff Curtis now:

Cliff Curtis in a light blue jacket smiling with a beard
Dominique Charriau / WireImage

24. Charles Melton in one his early TV roles as Mr. Wu in American Horror Story. He was featured on the show from 2015 to 2016:

Charles Melton in a suit talking on a phone in a hotel hallway
FX / Via youtu.be

Charles Melton now:

Charles Melton in a formal black suit posing before a backdrop with bold letters
Phillip Faraone / VF24 / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

25. Michelle Yeoh in her first movie role as Miss Yeung in 1984's The Owl vs. Bumbo:

Close-up of Michelle Yeoh smiling with dark hair tied back, wearing a yellow top
D&B Films / Via youtu.be

Michelle Yeoh now:

Michelle Yeoh in a white blazer with a brooch, posing at the Breakthrough Prize event
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

26. Finally, Jason Momoa in his first TV role as Jason in Baywatch. He was featured on the show from 1999 to 2001:

Jason Momoa shirtless on a beach wearing swim shorts
NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jason Momoa now:

Jason Momoa poses in a black suit without a tie, arms crossed, at an &quot;Aquaman&quot; promotional event
Gareth Fuller / PA Images via Getty Images

