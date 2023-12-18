Skip To Content
    Jason Momoa Did Thirst Tweets, And Sorry, I Need To Open A Window

    It's hot in here.

    by
    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Vicki Chen
    You know Jason Momoa — he's in the new Aquaman movie that comes out this month.

    Closeup of Jason Momoa
    Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Well, in honor of the film's release, he stopped by to read some of the thirstiest tweets about himself.

    Closeup of Jason Momoa reading tweets
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    Jason reacted to raunchy posts like this one where a fan shared all the naughty things they'd do just to get to lick his character's sexy fish scales.

    Closeup of Jason Momoa holding up a phone as he looks at the tweets
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    He also commented on one about how "caked up" he is after his butt made the internet.

    Closeup of Jason Momoa
    BuzzFeed Celeb
    Jason said, &quot;K&quot;
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    When another person said how they "always" wanna "see him grungy, looking like the pheromones are strong, and wearing a pelt," Jason fell over, laughing.

    Closeup of Jason Momoa laughing
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    He also clarified that he doesn't smell, thank you very much.

    And when he got to the tweet about someone's throbbing bussy, OMG, hollering.

    Jason said &quot;All right&quot; as he handed back the phone
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    Watch the video to see it all now:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    And be sure to check out Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Dec. 22!