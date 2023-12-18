Jason Momoa Did Thirst Tweets, And Sorry, I Need To Open A Window

Well, in honor of the film's release, he stopped by to read some of the thirstiest tweets about himself.
Jason reacted to raunchy posts like this one where a fan shared all the naughty things they'd do just to get to lick his character's sexy fish scales.
He also commented on one about how "caked up" he is after his butt made the internet.
When another person said how they "always" wanna "see him grungy, looking like the pheromones are strong, and wearing a pelt," Jason fell over, laughing.
And when he got to the tweet about someone's throbbing bussy, OMG, hollering.
Watch the video to see it all now:
And be sure to check out Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Dec. 22!