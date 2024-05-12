    35 Disney Quotes That Will Instantly Bring Magic To Your Day

    From magical, to funny, to inspirational, Disney quotes have it all.

    Growing up on Disney movies, plenty of quotes stick with me. Some are hilarious, others emotional. No matter the nature of the quote, these are truly timeless.

    Disney / giphy.com

    There are too many to choose from, so here are 35 of the very best Disney quotes of all time:

    1. "Just keep swimming. Just keep swimming, swimming, swimming. What do we do? We swim, swim."

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Dory, Finding Nemo

    2. "'Ohana' means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten."

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Stitch, Lilo & Stitch

    3. "Giving up is for rookies...I'm willing to go the distance. How about you?"

    Phil talks to a defeated Hercules
    Disney

    —Phil, Hercules

    4. "Magic Mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?"

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Queen, Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs

    5. "Think happy thoughts!"

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Peter, Peter Pan

    6. "Yes, the past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it."

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Rafiki, The Lion King

    7. "Long live the king."

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Scar, The Lion King

    8. "Remember who you are."

    Mufasa&#x27;s face appears in a swirling cloud formation
    Disney / giphy.com

    —Mufasa, The Lion King

    9. "What do you want me to do? Dress in drag and do the hula?"

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Timon, The Lion King

    10. "What makes a monster and what makes a man?"

    Disney / giphy.com

     —Clopin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame

    11. "If watching is all you're gonna do, then you're gonna watch your life go by without ya."

    Animated characters Quasimodo and gargoyle Hugo from &quot;The Hunchback of Notre Dame&quot; in a scene together
    Disney

     —Laverne, The Hunchback of Notre Dame

    12. "But you remember, Tiana, that old star can only take you part of the way. You got to help him with some hard work of your own."

    Disney / giphy.com

    —James, The Princess and the Frog

    13. "No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing, the dreams that you wish will come true."

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Cinderella, Cinderella

    14. "I am your wife! I’m the greatest good you’re ever gonna get."

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Honey, The Incredibles

    15. "I never look back, darling! It distracts from the now."

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Edna, The Incredibles

    16. "Because we invaded their land and cut down their trees and dug up their earth?"

    Wiggins holds an arrow hat he made himself
    Disney

    —Wiggins, Pocahontas

    17. "Don't tell me, we're about to go over a huge waterfall... sharp rocks at the bottom... bring it on."

    Disney / giphy.com

    –Kuzco, The Emperor's New Groove

    18. "Would you like to stay forever!?"

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Grandmother Fa, Mulan

    19. "The greatest gift and honor... is having you for a daughter."

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Zhou, Mulan

    20. "There's no one I'd rather be than me."

    Animated character Wreck-It Ralph from the movie, shown with clenched fists ready for action
    Disney

    —Ralph, Wreck-It Ralph

    21. "Not anyone can be a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere."

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Anton Ego, Ratatouille

    22. "Some people are worth melting for."

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Olaf, Frozen

    23. "I'm not bad. I'm just drawn that way."

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Jessica Rabbit, Who Framed Roger Rabbit

    24. "Take her to the moon for me."

    Bing Bong from the movie &quot;Inside Out&quot;
    Disney

    —Bing Bong, Inside Out

    25. "You'll have your looks, your pretty face. And don't underestimate the importance of body language!"

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Ursula, The Little Mermaid

    26. "The word I'm searching for — I can't say, because there's preschool toys present."

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Woody, Toy Story

    27. "Don't you get it!? You see the hat!? I am Mrs. Nesbitt!"

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story

    28. "To infinity and beyond!"

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Woody, Toy Story

    29. "You're not scary. Not even a little bit. But you are fearless."

    Mike Wazowski from &quot;Monsters University&quot; is standing and smiling
    Disney / giphy.com

    —Sully, Monster's University

    30. "No matter where I go, you will always be my mother."

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Tarzan, Tarzan

    31. "Thanks for the adventure — now go have a new one! Love, Ellie"

    Disney / giphy.com

    —written by Ellie, Up

    32. "There is nowhere you could go that I won't be with you."

    Moana and Gramma&#x27;s spirit embrace
    Disney / giphy.com

    —Gramma Tala, Moana

    33. "You're exactly what this family needs."

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Bruno, Encanto

    34. "Like so many things, it is not what's outside, but what is inside that counts."

    Mercent from Aladdin grinning as he holds the magic lamp
    Disney

    —The Merchant, Aladdin

    35. "If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothin’ at all."

    Disney / giphy.com

    —Thumper, Bambi

