35 Disney Quotes That Will Instantly Bring Magic To Your Day

Growing up on Disney movies, plenty of quotes stick with me. Some are hilarious, others emotional. No matter the nature of the quote, these are truly timeless.
There are too many to choose from, so here are 35 of the very best Disney quotes of all time:
1.
"Just keep swimming. Just keep swimming, swimming, swimming. What do we do? We swim, swim."
2.
"'Ohana' means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten."
3.
"Giving up is for rookies...I'm willing to go the distance. How about you?"
4.
"Magic Mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?"
5.
"Think happy thoughts!"
6.
"Yes, the past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it."
8.
"Remember who you are."
9.
"What do you want me to do? Dress in drag and do the hula?"
10.
"What makes a monster and what makes a man?"
11.
"If watching is all you're gonna do, then you're gonna watch your life go by without ya."
12.
"But you remember, Tiana, that old star can only take you part of the way. You got to help him with some hard work of your own."
13.
"No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing, the dreams that you wish will come true."
14.
"I am your wife! I’m the greatest good you’re ever gonna get."
15.
"I never look back, darling! It distracts from the now."
16.
"Because we invaded their land and cut down their trees and dug up their earth?"
17.
"Don't tell me, we're about to go over a huge waterfall... sharp rocks at the bottom... bring it on."
18.
"Would you like to stay forever!?"
19.
"The greatest gift and honor... is having you for a daughter."
20.
"There's no one I'd rather be than me."
21.
"Not anyone can be a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere."
22.
"Some people are worth melting for."
23.
"I'm not bad. I'm just drawn that way."
24.
"Take her to the moon for me."
25.
"You'll have your looks, your pretty face. And don't underestimate the importance of body language!"
26.
"The word I'm searching for — I can't say, because there's preschool toys present."
27.
"Don't you get it!? You see the hat!? I am Mrs. Nesbitt!"
28.
"To infinity and beyond!"
29.
"You're not scary. Not even a little bit. But you are fearless."
30.
"No matter where I go, you will always be my mother."
31.
"Thanks for the adventure — now go have a new one! Love, Ellie"
32.
"There is nowhere you could go that I won't be with you."
33.
"You're exactly what this family needs."
34.
"Like so many things, it is not what's outside, but what is inside that counts."
35.
"If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothin’ at all."
There are so many, I HAD to have missed some. Leave your favorite Disney quotes in the comments section below!