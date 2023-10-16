    We Ranked The 100 Greatest Disney Animated Movies Of All Time

    #1 is also the greatest princess movie of all time!

    by
    Kristen Harris
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Chelsea Stewart
    This year, Disney is celebrating 100 years of stories, magic, and wonder. In honor of this momentous anniversary, we decided to rank the top 100 animated Disney movies of all time!

    100. Chicken Little

    Screenshot from &quot;Chicken Little&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: It was kind of cute and fun, right?

    Kristen: I think this is where my love of sci-fi started!

    99. Onward

    Screenshot from &quot;Onward&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I enjoyed the animation, the themes of family, the blend of humor and action, and of course, the cast. It just feels like it could have been more storyline-wise.

    Kristen: It's super cute, but it's just not something I could see myself rewatching as much as older Pixar movies. It's got an amazing cast, though!

    98. The Brave Little Toaster

    The Brave Little Toaster
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Cute and fun, but kind of dated.

    Kristen: Only Disney could make me emotional about household appliances!

    97. Fantasia

    Screenshot from &quot;Fantasia&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: The animation is soo clear for the time.  

    Kristen: This movie is really creative!

    96. The Proud Family Movie

    Screenshot from &quot;The Proud Family Movie&quot;
    Disney Channel / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I wish it were as good as the show.

    Kristen: This movie is wild!

    95. The Fox and the Hound 2

    Screenshot from &quot;The Fox and the Hound 2&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Dixie was nice.

    Kristen: Love that Reba was in a Disney movie!

    94. Aladdin and the King of Thieves

    Screenshot from &quot;Aladdin and the King of Thieves&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Not as good as the first IMO, but still a treat.  

    Kristen: For a direct-to-video sequel, the story feels surprisingly theater-worthy.

    93. Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time

    Screenshot from &quot;Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time&quot;
    Disney Channel / Via youtube.com

    Chelsea: It had a lot to live up to and did not disappoint.

    Kristen: As a MASSIVE Kim Possible fan, this movie was everything to me!

    92. Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch

    Screenshot from &quot;Lilo &amp;amp; Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: To be a straight-to-video film, this was pretty decent.

    Kristen: The first time I watched this, I cried so much!

    91. The Rescuers Down Under

    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: This is how you do a sequel.

    Kristen: Such a fun movie!

    90. Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure

    Screenshot from &quot;Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp&#x27;s Adventure&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Beautiful music and animation.

    Kristen: I was obsessed with this when it first came out.

    89. Recess: School's Out

    Screenshot from &quot;Recess: School&#x27;s Out&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: It's not the best Disney film I've seen, but the Recess gang is always fun to watch.

    Kristen: Growing up, I loved rewatching this on Disney Channel during summer vacation!

    88. Leroy & Stitch

    Screenshot from &quot;Leroy &amp;amp; Stitch&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Such a cute movie!

    Kristen: This was the perfect ending to Lilo & Stitch: The Series.

    87. Alice in Wonderland

    Screenshot from &quot;Alice in Wonderland&quot;
    Disney / Via DIsney+

    Chelsea: Such a creative concept.

    Kristen: So many iconic characters!

    86. Brave

    Screenshot from &quot;Brave&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Although it's not my favorite, I loved the message behind the movie.

    Kristen: Merida's story takes a beary — I mean, very — unexpected turn! It's not quite the movie I thought it was going to be.

    85. The Jungle Book

    Screenshot from &quot;The Jungle Book&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Always a great time!

    Kristen: An iconic soundtrack!

    84. Treasure Planet

    Screenshot from &quot;Treasure Planet&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: An underrated gem!

    Kristen: I love its steam punk aesthetic!

    83. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

    Screenshot from &quot;Mickey&#x27;s Twice Upon a Christmas&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I'm never mad at a Mickey movie.

    Kristen: I wish Disney would make more Christmas movies!

    82. The Rescuers

    Screenshot from &quot;The Rescuers&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I feel like The Rescuers gets overlooked a lot, but it's truly one of Disney's best films.

    Kristen: So cute and underrated!

    81. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

    Screenshot from &quot;Mickey&#x27;s Once Upon a Christmas&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: So sweet and magical. I wish more people knew about it.

    Kristen: I still rewatch this movie and the sequel every holiday season!

    80. Piglet’s Big Movie

    Screenshot from &quot;Piglet’s Big Movie&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I didn't know I needed a Piglet movie until I got one.

    Kristen: So cute!!!

    79. The Black Cauldron

    Screenshot from &quot;The Black Cauldron&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: It's kind of dark and probably not suitable for young kids, but an entertaining tale, nonetheless!

    Kristen: Eilonwy deserves to be an official Disney Princess!

    78. The Good Dinosaur

    Screenshot from &quot;The Good Dinosaur&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Gets me every time.

    Kristen: The animation is adorable!

    77. Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

    Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: My fave trio.

    Kristen: An underrated gem.

    76. Incredibles 2

    Screenshot from &quot;Incredibles 2&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: A sequel executed flawlessly.

    Kristen: Definitely holds up to the original!

    75. The Prince and the Pauper

    Screenshot from &quot;The Prince and the Pauper&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: One of Disney's best short films.

    Kristen: There should be more Mickey Mouse adaptations of classic novels.

    74. Atlantis: The Lost Empire

    Screenshot from &quot;Atlantis: The Lost Empire&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Not only was it entertaining, but it had a diverse cast and touched on important issues like colonialism, too.

    Kristen: I waited wayyyy too long to watch this one! Everything about it is amazing.

    73. Gnomeo & Juliet

    Screenshot from &quot;Gnomeo &amp;amp; Juliet&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: One word: iconic.

    Kristen: A punny title, a ton of Shakespearean Easter eggs, and Elton John — what more could you want in an animated Shakespeare adaptation?

    72. Big Hero 6

    Screenshot from &quot;Big Hero 6&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Tearing up just thinking about this movie.

    Kristen: I wanna be Honey Lemon!

    71. 101 Dalmatians II: Patch's London Adventure

    Screenshot from &quot;101 Dalmatians II: Patch&#x27;s London Adventure&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: A pretty good shot at a sequel.

    Kristen: This is another direct-to-video sequel that I was absolutely obsessed with when it first released.

    70. An Extremely Goofy Movie

    Screenshot from &quot;An Extremely Goofy Movie&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Lives up to the title in the best way.

    Kristen: Such a fun sequel!

    69. Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Surprisingly good.

    Kristen: The Disney Fairies movies deserve more fanfare!

    68. Monsters University

    Screenshot from &quot;Monsters University&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I love the backstory of how Sully and Mike became friends! I just wish there was more of Boo.

    Kristen: Better than the original, IMO!

    67. Cinderella III: A Twist in Time

    Screenshot from &quot;Cinderella III: A Twist in Time&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Better than a lot of other sequels.

    Kristen: I love anything with time travel!

    66. Toy Story 4

    Toy Story 4
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I typically don't follow movie franchises, but Toy Story is one that I know will always be worth the watch. The first few movies proved it, but the fourth really solidified it.

    Kristen: I'm not the biggest Toy Story fan, but Forky is so cute!

    65. The Pirate Fairy

    Screenshot from &quot;The Pirate Fairy&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Something anyone can enjoy.

    Kristen: This is the best Tinker Bell sequel because it has Tom Hiddleston.

    64. Toy Story 3

    Screenshot from &quot;Toy Story 3&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Omg, I remember going to see this and being so excited because it was the first Toy Story film in yearssss. Good times.

    Kristen: The ending is so bittersweet!

    63. Bambi II

    Screenshot from &quot;Bambi II&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: It came so late after the first, but I like that it had the same feel as the original.

    Kristen: I miss how Disney used to do these movie-within-a-movie sequels, where it's basically telling part of the story we didn't get in the original.

    62. The Fox and the Hound

    Screenshot from &quot;The Fox and the Hound&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I'm still crying about this one. One of the first films to teach me about friendship and other important lessons like grief and loss.

    Kristen: I could cry just thinking about it! 

    61. Toy Story 2

    Screenshot from &quot;Toy Story 2&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Jessie was iconic.

    Kristen: The best Toy Story movie IMO.

    60. Frankenweenie

    Screenshot from &quot;Frankenweenie&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Because Tim Burton never disappoints.

    Kristen: A fitting homage to classic monster movies!

    59. Tarzan & Jane

    Screenshot from &quot;Tarzan &amp;amp; Jane&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Say what you want, but I liked it. It's cute.

    Kristen: I loved seeing how Jane and Tarzan both adapted to each other's lifestyles.

    58. DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp

    DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Watching it now is still so fun and nostalgic.

    Kristen: I love DuckTales!

    57. Mulan II

    Screenshot from &quot;Mulan II&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Not on par with the original, but still enjoyable, nonetheless.

    Kristen: I used to replay the credits just to listen to the Atomic Kitten version of "Like Other Girls!"

    56. Cinderella II: Dreams Come True

    Screenshot from &quot;Cinderella II: Dreams Come True&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: The sweetest sequel.

    Kristen: I loved Anastasia's redemption arc and her happily-ever-after!

    55. Bolt

    Screenshot from &quot;Bolt&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: A fun ride that everyone can enjoy.

    Kristen: Anytime Disney makes an animal movie, it's a win in my book!

    54. Monsters, Inc.

    Screenshot from &quot;Monsters, Inc.&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Easily one of the best movies Disney and Pixar has ever made. So funny, cute, sweet, and enjoyable. I can still hear Boo adorably screaming "Kitty" and "Mike Wazowski!" to this day.

    Kristen: So unique and fun! I've seen this movie a million times, and Randall still gives me the heebie-jeebies.

    53. The Aristocats

    Screenshot from &quot;The Aristocats&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney!

    Chelsea: Though it's not my favorite, the soundtrack is *chef's kiss*.

    Kristen: I wanted a kitten just like Marie for so long!

    52. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

    Screenshot from &quot;Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Kind of spooky and also, sooo short. I want more! Modern movies have me spoiled.

    Kristen: A classic, but my least favorite princess.

    51. The Incredibles

    Screenshot from &quot;The Incredibles&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Incredible movie all-around, from the plot to the animation to the cast to the characters. Like, I've never seen a film where every single character is likable.

    Kristen: I wish Frozone got his own movie!

    50. Cars

    Screenshot from &quot;Cars&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+\

    Chelsea: It's great for kids into cars and racing. I just wasn't one of those children.

    Kristen: Ever since watching this movie, taking a roadtrip down Route 66 has been on my bucket list!

    49. Tinker Bell

    Screenshot from &quot;Tinker Bell&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: It was about time Tinker Bell got a movie!

    Kristen: Tinker Bell has always been my favorite Disney character, so I was SO EXCITED when this came out!

    48. Winnie the Pooh

    Screenshot from &quot;Winnie the Pooh&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: It's exactly what you would think a Winnie the Pooh movie would be — adorable and sweet.

    Kristen: Pooh has such as special place in my heart.

    47. Ralph Breaks the Internet

    Screenshot from &quot;Ralph Breaks the Internet&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: A SUPERIOR sequel.

    Kristen: To me, it's one of the rare sequels that's actually better than the original!

    46. Zootopia

    Screenshot from &quot;Zootopia&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Still one of my faves.

    Kristen: I hope one of the Disney Parks builds a Zootopia land!

    45. The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea

    The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Their only mistake was not giving us more Melody after this.

    Kristen: I really hope Disney makes a live-action adaptation sequel!

    44. James and the Giant Peach

    Screenshot from &quot;James and the Giant Peach&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: A strong example of how a book adaptation should be done!

    Kristen: Iconic!

    43. Brother Bear

    Screenshot from &quot;Brother Bear&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Funny, but also deeply moving and emotional.

    Kristen: Another underrated gem!

    42. Frozen II

    Screenshot from &quot;Frozen II&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Another one that didn't quite capture the magic of the first film, but still worth the watch.

    Kristen: This was a sequel worth waiting for — especially because of "Lost in the Woods!"

    41. Pinocchio

    Screenshot from &quot;Pinocchio&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: A classic, but there are better Disney films to me.

    Kristen: The animation is stunning.

    40. Strange World

    Screenshot from &quot;Strange World&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: It was sooo trippy.

    Kristen: This one deserves more attention!

    39. Finding Dory

    Screenshot from &quot;Finding Dory&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Another example of Disney getting a sequel right!

    Kristen: Honestly one of the best sequels!

    38. The Lion King 1½

    Screenshot from &quot;The Lion King 1½&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I had this DVD! Nonstop laughs.

    Kristen: This movie is hilarious, and I love what a unique approach it is.

    37. The Princess and the Frog

    Screenshot from &quot;The Princess and the Frog&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I hope the fan campaign for a live-action Tiana film works out.

    Kristen: This movie has it all — gorgeous animation, incredible music, a strong heroine, a terrifying villain, and a beautiful love story! 

    36. Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

    Screenshot from &quot;Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I never get enough of Belle.

    Kristen: Every Disney princess should have a holiday movie.

    35. Coco

    Screenshot from &quot;Coco&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via DIsney+

    Chelsea: Such a good movie with an amazing soundtrack!

    Kristen: One of the most underrated Disney movies of all time! It also has one of the best surprise twists I've ever seen.

    34. The Lion King II: Simba's Pride

    Screenshot from &quot;The Lion King II: Simba&#x27;s Pride&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I'll watch these characters any day.

    Kristen: It's Romeo and Juliet with lions — what's not to love?

    33. The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

    Screenshot from &quot;The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild&quot;
    Disney / 20th Century Animation / Bardel Entertainment / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I thought the Ice Age concept was really interesting and smart at the time, and now that I'm an adult, I appreciate its maturity and humor even more.

    Kristen: I never quite got into the Ice Age franchise, but this made-for-Disney+ installment is a fun watch!

    32. The Emperor's New Groove

    Screenshot from &quot;The Emperor&#x27;s New Groove&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney

    Chelsea: "Kronk, pull the lever!"

    Kristen: Kuzco is an icon.

    31. Raya and the Last Dragon

    Screenshot from &quot;Raya and the Last Dragon&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Another beautiful film with gorgeous animation.

    Kristen: Disney princess movies still haven't lost their magic!

    30. 101 Dalmatians

    Screenshot from &quot;101 Dalmatians&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Cruella is the best villain.

    Kristen: I love this movie so much growing up that it was my goal in life to have 101 Dalmatians of my very own.

    29. Up

    Screenshot from &quot;Up&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: My kind of adventure.

    Kristen: Dug is the best part of the whole movie!

    28. Lady and the Tramp

    Screenshot from &quot;Lady and the Tramp&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: How cute were they?!

    Kristen: A classic.

    27. Wall-E

    Screenshot from &quot;Wall-E&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Amazing imagery, amazing characters. A masterpiece all-around.

    Kristen: Such a cute film, and Wall-E's hope for the planet is inspiring!

    26. Ratatouille

    Screenshot from &quot;Ratatouille&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Another classic.

    Kristen: So good, it got a TikTok musical.

    25. Elemental

    Screenshot from &quot;Elemental&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: SO CUTE.

    Kristen: Another movie that deserves its own Disney Park's land!

    24. Sleeping Beauty

    Screenshot from &quot;Sleeping Beauty&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I never watched this as much as the other films about Disney princesses growing up, but it's since become one of my favorites.

    Kristen: The animation is so beautiful!

    23. Frozen

    Screenshot from &quot;Frozen&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: "Let It Go" went triple-platinum in my household.

    Kristen: This one definitely deserves its popularity!

    22. Tarzan

    Screenshot from &quot;Tarzan&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Unrelated, but I loved the video game, too. I could never beat the leopard. 😭

    Kristen: This movie has literally one of the best Disney soundtracks.

    21. A Bug's Life

    Screenshot from &quot;A Bug&#x27;s Life&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: The only time I don't mind bugs.

    Kristen: This is the first movie I remember ever watching, and it still holds up!

    20. Finding Nemo

    Screenshot from &quot;Finding Nemo&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Everything about this movie was great — the casting, the voice work, the story, the graphics. Everything.

    Kristen: This was an instant classic.

    19. A Goofy Movie

    Screenshot from &quot;A Goofy Movie&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: The relationship that Max and Goofy developed throughout the movie warmed my heart. The soundtrack's really good, too.

    Kristen: One of the many reasons Goofy is my favorite of the Fab 5!

    18. Mulan

    Screenshot from &quot;Mulan&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: What a tale. I love its message about bravery, family, and perseverance. 

    Kristen: I've seen this a million times. I could watch it a million more, and it would still never get old!

    17. Inside Out

    Screenshot from &quot;Inside Out&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Had me gripped then, and I still am now.

    Kristen: Can't wait for the sequel!

    16. Moana

    Screenshot from &quot;Moana&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Easily one of Disney's best films!

    Kristen: Watching this in theaters made me feel like a kid again!

    15. Tangled

    Screenshot from &quot;Tangled&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I enjoyed this sm.

    Kristen: Of the newer Disney princesses, Rapunzel is my favorite!

    14. Hercules

    Screenshot from &quot;Hercules&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I revisited this a couple of years ago and was surprised that I still enjoyed it as much as I did.

    Kristen: Meg's another character who deserves to be part of the official Disney princess lineup!

    13. Cinderella

    Screenshot from &quot;Cinderella&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I still want a pair of glass slippers.

    Kristen: This is the classic Disney movie for a reason.

    12. Robin Hood

    Screenshot from &quot;Robin Hood&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: There should be a sequel.

    Kristen: Another severely underrated movie!

    11. Turning Red

    Screenshot from &quot;Turning Red&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: The story was so sweet and unique. The definition of a feel-good movie.

    Kristen: 4*TOWN for life!

    10. Lilo & Stitch

    Screenshot from &quot;Lilo &amp;amp; Stitch&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Incredible cute, and enjoyable from beginning to end.

    Kristen: This was my absolute favorite movie as a kid, and I still love it!

    9. The Nightmare Before Christmas

    Screenshot from &quot;The Nightmare Before Christmas&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Still holds up all these years later.

    Kristen: I love stop motion animation! It's so nostalgic.

    8. Aladdin

    Screenshot from &quot;Aladdin&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I adore the love story between Aladdin and Jasmine, the songs, the characters, the voice work. Robin Williams elevated it so much.

    Kristen: Robin Williams >>>>>

    7. Soul

    Screenshot from &quot;Soul&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: I'm still blown away.

    Kristen: This, in my opinion, is the best Pixar movie of all time.

    6. The Lion King

    Screenshot from &quot;The Lion King&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Great music, a beautiful story, and how are the visuals still so good?

    Kristen: It's Hamlet with lions — what's not to love?

    5. Encanto

    Screenshot from &quot;Encanto&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: My favorite film of 2021, but I know I'll continue to visit it for years to come.

    Kristen: I know we're not supposed to talk about Bruno, but I still can't stop singing about him!

    4. Peter Pan

    Screenshot from &quot;Peter Pan&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: We need another one!

    Kristen: Who doesn't want to fly away to Neverland, at least for a little while?

    3. Toy Story

    Screenshot from &quot;Toy Story&quot;
    Pixar / Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Favorite Pixar movie ever.

    Kristen: Its enduring popularity is soooo well-deserved!

    2. Beauty and the Beast

    Screenshot from &quot;Beauty and the Beast&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: Definitely one of Disney's best films yet. It had great music, gorgeous animation, and characters you couldn't help but adore.

    Kristen: To me, this is the epitome of Disney magic.

    1. The Little Mermaid

    Screenshot from &quot;The Little Mermaid&quot;
    Disney / Via Disney+

    Chelsea: The ultimate treasure in Disney's collection.

    Kristen: The best music, the best villain, and the best princess!

    Do you agree with our ranking? What do you think is the great Disney animated movie of all time? Let us know in the comments!