Jack Black Explained Why He Recently Had To Slide Into Jason Momoa's DMs In Our Puppy Interview

Finally, your favorite panda is returning to screens this weekend in Kung Fu Panda 4!

Over eight years after his last adventure, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Jack Black), is back for another journey to become the Valley of Peace's spiritual leader.

This time, the cast includes, among others, Dustin Hoffman as Shifu the Kung Fu master; Bryan Cranston as Po's birth dad; James Hong as Po's adoptive father; Awkwafina as a thief named Zhen, and Viola Davis as the evil sorceress Chameleon, Deadline reports.

Obviously, this is huge news, so, of course, we had to get Jack and Awkwafina to come and play with puppies to celebrate!

They told us everything from their favorite behind-the-scenes moments on the film...

...and if they're any good at martial arts...

...To the last person they DM'd on Instagram...

...and roles they auditioned for but didn't get.

Watch the video below to see it all now, and be sure to check out Kung Fu Panda 4 in theaters on March 8!

And if you fell in love with these puppies like we did and want to adopt one of your own, check out Pup Culture Rescue for more info!