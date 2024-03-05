Skip To Content
    Jack Black Explained Why He Recently Had To Slide Into Jason Momoa's DMs In Our Puppy Interview

    Wait, I think I now love Jack Black and Awkwafina as a duo.

    Chelsea Stewart
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Vicki Chen
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Finally, your favorite panda is returning to screens this weekend in Kung Fu Panda 4!

    View this video on YouTube
    Universal Pictures / youtube.com

    Over eight years after his last adventure, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Jack Black), is back for another journey to become the Valley of Peace's spiritual leader.

    Animated character Po from &quot;Kung Fu Panda&quot; in a fighting stance
    Universal Pictures / youtube.com

    This time, the cast includes, among others, Dustin Hoffman as Shifu the Kung Fu master; Bryan Cranston as Po's birth dad; James Hong as Po’s adoptive father; Awkwafina as a thief named Zhen, and Viola Davis as the evil sorceress Chameleon, Deadline reports.

    Obviously, this is huge news, so, of course, we had to get Jack and Awkwafina to come and play with puppies to celebrate!

    Closeup of Awkwafina and Jack Black sitting on the ground
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    They told us everything from their favorite behind-the-scenes moments on the film...

    Awkwafina and Jack Black sitting on the floor with puppies around them
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    ...and if they're any good at martial arts...

    Closeup of Awkwafina and Jack Black
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    ...To the last person they DM'd on Instagram...

    Awkwafina and Jack Black sitting on the floor with puppies
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    ...and roles they auditioned for but didn't get.

    BuzzFeed Celeb

    Watch the video below to see it all now, and be sure to check out Kung Fu Panda 4 in theaters on March 8!

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    And if you fell in love with these puppies like we did and want to adopt one of your own, check out Pup Culture Rescue for more info!