Celebrity·Posted on Jan 2, 2024"You've Been Krissed": People Are Reacting To Shay Mitchell's New Super Short Hair"New year new hair."by Natasha JokicBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Big news: It looks like Shay Mitchell has gone for the New Year's chop. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for The Business of Fashion On Instagram, Shay posted a series of photos of her sporting a pixie cut along with the caption, "New year new hair." View this photo on Instagram Sarah Krick / Via Instagram: @sarahkrickphotography If you gazed upon these images and immediately thought of Kris Jenner, you wouldn't be alone — Shay herself responded to some people who mentioned the resemblance: Shay Mitchell / Via instagram.com On the other hand, she also liked a comment that said, "Mom that is tired of getting her hair pulled." Shay Mitchell / Via instagram.com As well as another which likened her to Halle Berry: Shay Mitchell / Via instagram.com That being said, Shay has been known to don a wig or two in this time, so perhaps, this hubbub is for nothing. View this photo on Instagram Shay Mitchell / Via instagram.com Maybe I am Shay's grandma. BuzzFeed has reached out to Shay's apparent hairdresser for comment on this breaking story.