    "You've Been Krissed": People Are Reacting To Shay Mitchell's New Super Short Hair

    "New year new hair."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Big news: It looks like Shay Mitchell has gone for the New Year's chop.

    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

    On Instagram, Shay posted a series of photos of her sporting a pixie cut along with the caption, "New year new hair."

    If you gazed upon these images and immediately thought of Kris Jenner, you wouldn't be alone — Shay herself responded to some people who mentioned the resemblance:

    Shay replied with the laughing, crying emoji
    Shay Mitchell / Via instagram.com

    On the other hand, she also liked a comment that said, "Mom that is tired of getting her hair pulled."

    &quot;Mom that is tired of getting her hair pulled&quot;
    Shay Mitchell / Via instagram.com

    As well as another which likened her to Halle Berry:

    90&#x27;s Halle Berry
    Shay Mitchell / Via instagram.com

    That being said, Shay has been known to don a wig or two in this time, so perhaps, this hubbub is for nothing.

    BuzzFeed has reached out to Shay's apparent hairdresser for comment on this breaking story.