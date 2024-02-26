Skip To Content
    The 2024 Independent Spirit Awards Had — Dare I Say — Some Of The Best Red Carpet Looks, So Here They All Are

    A lot of the men came to the Indie Spirit Awards in brightly colored suits.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The 39th annual Independent Spirit Awards were last night, which celebrate the best of independent film and TV from the past year. Hosted by Aidy Bryant, the stars came out in full force to celebrate indie movies and shows.

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    Some of the big winners included Past Lives, which won Best Feature and Best Director for Celine Song.

    Michael Buckner / Variety / Getty Images

    Jeffrey Wright won Best Lead Performance for his work in American Fiction, while Da'Vine Joy Randolph continued her awards season sweep by winning Best Supporting Performance for The Holdovers.

    Claire Folger / MGM / Everett Collection, Focus Features / Everett Collection

    And my favorite thing about the Indie Spirit Awards is their celebration of new and up-and-coming talent, so it was great to see Dominic Sessa win Best Breakthrough Performance for The Holdovers and Keivonn Woodard win Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series for The Last of Us.

    Focus Features / Everett Collection, Liane Hentscher / HBO

    Anyway, before the awards even started, the celebs brought it on the red carpet with some of, dare I say, my favorite looks from this awards season so far. So, here they all are:

    1. Da'Vine Joy Randolph

    Da&#x27;Vine in a stylish, draped trench coat with belted waist, carrying a handbag
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    2. Colman Domingo

    Colman in a patterned suit with overcoat posing at Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    3. Jessica Chastain

    Jessica posing on the red carpet in a floor-length dress with feather detailing
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    4. Lily Gladstone

    Lily in a patterned dress with mid-length sleeves and ruffled collar at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    5. Andrew Scott

    Andrew in a pastel suit smiling at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    6. Charles Melton

    Charles in a double-breasted jacket and wide-leg trousers poses at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    7. Aidy Bryant

    Aidy in a textured crop top and skirt with fringe details, posing at the Independent Spirit Awards
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    8. Greta Lee

    Greta in a unique draped dress poses at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    9. Quinta Brunson

    Quinta standing  in a glittering, sequined dress at an awards event
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    10. Sterling K. Brown

    Sterling in pastel suit and sunglasses posing at Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    11. Ryan Michelle Bathe

    Ryan in a strapless sequined gold dress and necklace smiling at Film Spirit Awards
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    12. Celine Song

    Celine in a layered outfit with unique textures stands confidently at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    13. Anna Kendrick

    Anna in a floral dress with short sleeves and a mid-calf hemline
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    14. Dominic Sessa

    Dominic in a light-colored suit with no tie
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    15. Stephanie Hsu

    Stephanie Hsu wearing a suit with embellished lapels and a bow-tie at an event
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    16. Billie Eilish

    Billie wearing oversized jacket and trousers with a shirt and tie
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    17. Anne Hathaway

    Anne in elegant sleeveless jumper with sequin details
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    18. Natalie Portman

    Natalie in a short dress with rose details posing at the Independent Spirit Awards
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    19. Michelle Williams

    Michelle in a tweed jacket dress and metallic boots at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    20. Keivonn Woodard

    Keivonn Woodard stands on the red carpet with a casual layered look, a smiley-face detail on outerwear, and patterned sneakers
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    21. Erika Alexander

    Erika in an outfit with balloon sleeves and painted accents, posing at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    22. Milo Ventimiglia

    Milo in a suit poses at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    23. James Marsden

    James wearing a blazer over a top with dress shoes
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    24. Teo Yoo

    Teo Yoo in a coat over a top and trousers
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    25. Aja Naomi King

    Aja in a cropped top and netted skirt ensemble, posing for the camera
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    26. Natalie Morales

    Natalie in stylish cutout jumpsuit poses at Film Independent Spirit Awards event
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    27. Emma Roberts

    Emma in a crisscross halter gown posing at a film event
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    28. Aisha Tyler

    Aisha in patterned suit
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    29. Adam Brody

    Adam in velvet jacket and trousers posing at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    30. Jeffrey Wright

    Jeffrey Wright wearing a striped suit with a buttoned-up shirt and glasses
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    31. Dominique Fishback

    Dominique Fishback poses in a metallic  dress at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    32. Bel Powley

    Bel in checkered outfit with boots
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    33. Jimmy O. Yang

    Jimmy in patterned jacket and shirt smiles at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    34. Will Ferrell

    Will in a suit with a tie posing against a backdrop with &#x27;Film Independent Spirit Awards&#x27; logos
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    35. Jurnee Smollett

    Jurnee in a strapless silk evening gown posing on the event&#x27;s blue carpet
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    36. Elizabeth Banks

    Elizabeth in short dress and matching heels posing at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    37. Hannah Einbinder

    Hannah wearing a dress with pleated skirt, paired with pointed shoes and distinctive earrings
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    38. Havana Rose Liu

    Havana Rose Liu in a floral dress and heels posing at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    39. Lee Sung Jin

    Lee Sung Jin in a double-breasted suit
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    40. Rachel Sennott

    Rachel Sennott in a sequined jumpsuit with a deep neckline, holding a clutch, posing on the event&#x27;s blue carpet
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    41. Emma Seligman

    Emma Seligman in a suit with a red accessory on the lapel, posing on the blue carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    42. Tia Nomore

    Tia on red carpet wearing a patchwork jacket, top, and hooved footwear
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    43. Noomi Rapace

    Noomi Rapace in a glossy trench coat and knee-high laced boots at Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    44. Benny Safdie

    Benny Safdie in patterned jacket and light pants
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    45. Molly Gordon

    Molly standing on blue carpet holding a purse, wearing a oversized blazer dress and heels
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    46. Zoe Lister-Jones

    Zoe in a plaid, feather-accented outfit with midriff visible, posing at Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    47. Ali Wong

    Ali posing in a sequined gown with a high neck and ruffled details
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    48. Joel Kim Booster

    Joel in unique black suit with stripes across the chest and down the pant legs posing at Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    49. Leah Talabi

    Leah posing on the red carpet in an elegant sleeveless draped gown
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    50. Boots Riley

    Boots Riley at event in a vibrant suit with a patterned lining, striking a confident pose
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    51. Noah Galvin

    Noah in denim suit with flower detail posing at Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    52. Ben Platt

    Ben in a casual shirt and trousers
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    53. Judy Reyes

    Judy Reyes in patterned long-sleeve gown standing at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    54. Stephanie Filo

    Stephanie Filo in a bright pantsuit with a top, smiling
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    55. Luke Tennie

    Luke Tennie in patterned jacket and trousers poses at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    56. Lewis Pullman

    Lewis  wearing a blazer over an open-collar shirt, paired with tailored trousers and boots
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    57. Adina Porter

    Adina in a blazer dress with a high slit poses at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    58. Steven Yeun

    Steven Yeun in a suit and mint shirt at the Spirit Awards
    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    59. Kara Young

    Kara Young in a satin corset dress and diamond necklace at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    60. Monique Walton

    Monique in a floral jumpsuit poses at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    What was your favorite look of the event? Tell us in the comments below!