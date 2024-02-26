The 39th annual Independent Spirit Awards were last night, which celebrate the best of independent film and TV from the past year. Hosted by Aidy Bryant, the stars came out in full force to celebrate indie movies and shows.
Jeffrey Wright won Best Lead Performance for his work in American Fiction, while Da'Vine Joy Randolph continued her awards season sweep by winning Best Supporting Performance for The Holdovers.
And my favorite thing about the Indie Spirit Awards is their celebration of new and up-and-coming talent, so it was great to see Dominic Sessa win Best Breakthrough Performance for The Holdovers and Keivonn Woodard win Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series for The Last of Us.
Anyway, before the awards even started, the celebs brought it on the red carpet with some of, dare I say, my favorite looks from this awards season so far. So, here they all are:
