31 Old And New Movies You Should Check Off Your "To Watch" List In March 2024 (And Why)

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Oscars 2024
Over a year ago, I made the decision to try to watch more movies. I'm someone who has seen a lot of TV, but there are just a ton of classic movies I've somehow missed; I also wanted to be more up-to-date on current buzzy movies, too.
I joined Letterboxd in 2023 as a way to keep track of everything, and let me tell you, it's my favorite social media app now. I love logging movies, seeing what my friends are watching, creating lists, and more. I legit recommend it to everyone I talk to.
But there are a ton of movies out there, and sometimes it's hard to know what to watch when. So since March is also when the 2024 Oscars will air, I thought it would be fun to suggest 31 movies, aka one for every day, that would be worth a watch in this particular month and why.
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage
There are a ton of this year's Oscars nominees, but also some older ones, too. Hope you enjoy!
1. Dune
2. Dune: Part Two
3. Arrival
4. The Greatest Showman
5. Little Women
6. 2001: A Space Odyssey
7. Barbie
8. Oppenheimer
9. Anatomy of a Fall
10. The Holdovers
11. Poor Things
12. The Favourite
13. The Mummy
14. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
15. The Boy and the Heron
16. Nimona
17. Killers of the Flower Moon
18. Past Lives
19. American Fiction
20. The Zone of Interest
21. The Color Purple
22. Rustin
23. Everything Everywhere All at Once
24. All of Us Strangers
25. Love Lies Bleeding
27. 10 Things I Hate About You
28. The Matrix
29. Lisa Frankenstein
30. Road House
31. Maestro
Okay, so those are my recommendations for March 2024. Let me know if you give any of them a watch, and/or throw your own suggestions in the comments below!
Also, let me know if you'd like this every month?!
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Oscars 2024
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions