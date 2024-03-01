Skip To Content
31 Old And New Movies You Should Check Off Your "To Watch" List In March 2024 (And Why)

I'll likely be hyper-fixating on the cast of Dune: Part Two this month, which means, yes, it is time to rewatch 2019's Little Women for the hundredth time.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

Over a year ago, I made the decision to try to watch more movies. I'm someone who has seen a lot of TV, but there are just a ton of classic movies I've somehow missed; I also wanted to be more up-to-date on current buzzy movies, too.

Cher and Nicolas Cage in a scene from the movie &quot;Moonstruck,&quot; dressed in formal attire. Cher holds a purse
MGM / Everett Collection

I recently watched Moonstruck for the first time, and I am a changed person.

I joined Letterboxd in 2023 as a way to keep track of everything, and let me tell you, it's my favorite social media app now. I love logging movies, seeing what my friends are watching, creating lists, and more. I legit recommend it to everyone I talk to.

Website screenshot showing popular films this week: &quot;Dune,&quot; &quot;Poor Things,&quot; and &quot;The Zone of Interest&quot;
Letterboxd / Via letterboxd.com

But there are a ton of movies out there, and sometimes it's hard to know what to watch when. So since March is also when the 2024 Oscars will air, I thought it would be fun to suggest 31 movies, aka one for every day, that would be worth a watch in this particular month and why.

There are a ton of this year's Oscars nominees, but also some older ones, too. Hope you enjoy!

1. Dune

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in &quot;Dune,&quot; wearing a black stillsuit and holding a knife above his head
Warner Bros. / Everett Collection

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, and Rebecca Ferguson and based on the epic sci-fi book by Frank Herbert, Dune tells the story of the noble Atreides family, who are suddenly assigned to replace Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) on Arrakis, a harsh desert planet that is the sole source of the valuable substance "spice." However, when the Atreidai are betrayed, Paul (Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Ferguson), must flee and learn to survive on the harsh planet alongside the Fremen.

Why watch now: The second installment in Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation hits theaters March 1, and I highly recommend doing a rewatch before diving into Part Two. Also, if you haven't seen this one, now is the time.

2. Dune: Part Two

Zendaya in a serious pose wearing a weathered shirt and jacket
Warner Bros. / Everett Collection

Dune: Part Two picks up where Dune left off, with Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) learning to live among the Fremen. With Paul growing closer to Chani (Zendaya), and the Harkonnen continually fighting with the Fremen, Paul must decide if he's ready to accept a prophecy and become the person to destroy the Harkonnen and those who betrayed his family, once and for all.

Why watch now: Well, it hits theaters March 1, and you will NOT want to miss this one in theaters. It's genuinely one of the best sci-fi movies ever and looks breathtaking on a big screen. You'll want to be in on the conversation ASAP, so I suggest checking this one off your list, like, this weekend. I also think this is going to be a big contender for next year's Oscars, too.

3. Arrival

Amy Adams gazes thoughtfully in a scene from &quot;Arrival,&quot; with an alien spacecraft hovering in the distance over a field
Paramount Pictures / Everett Collection

Arrival follows linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams), who must suddenly work with the military to communicate with alien life-forms after 12 mysterious spacecraft appear around the world. Alongside Adams, the film also stars Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, and more.

Why watch now: Okay, this is one I will personally FINALLY check off my list this year, hopefully in March. Yes, I know, I somehow missed this one, but after watching Dune and Dune: Part Two, I want to consume everything Denis Villeneuve has done. So it's only fitting to go back and watch this notable sci-fi movie right now.

4. The Greatest Showman

Rebecca Ferguson in historical costume holds bouquet onstage, evoking a classical period drama scene
Niko Tavernise / 20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

This movie musical follows P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman), an ambitious show producer who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that would come to be known as the Barnum & Bailey Circus. Alongside Jackman, the film also stars Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Keala Settle, and more, with music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Why watch now: If you're like me and start hyper-fixating on one movie and then want to consume every other movie that specific actors from that movie have also starred in, then this will most likely happen to you if you take my suggestions and watch Dune and Dune: Part Two. So you can cross off watching more Zendaya AND Rebecca Ferguson movies with this one. Also, if you really want more of Ferguson, I suggest checking out her show Silo, too, which was one of my favorites of 2023.

5. Little Women

Florence Pugh in period attire looks distressed
Columbia Pictures / Everett Collection

Based on the beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women tells the story of the March sisters — Meg (Emma Watson), Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), and Amy (Florence Pugh) — in Concord, Massachusetts, during the 19th century. It's a classic for a reason, as Greta Gerwig's version beautifully intertwines the past and present storylines of the March sisters to make this a must-see adaptation.

Why watch now: As with The Greatest Showman, you're likely gonna leave Dune: Part Two wanting more of the cast. So it's time to watch (or rewatch) Little Women with Timothée Chalamet and Pugh because, well, who doesn't want more Timmy and Flo in their lives? Plus, this is also a perfect Gerwig movie to prep for Barbie at the 2024 Oscars.

6. 2001: A Space Odyssey

Man in a space helmet with a reflective visor, intense expression, from the film &quot;2001: A Space Odyssey&quot;
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Everett Collection

Directed and written by Stanley Kubrick, 2001: A Space Odyssey follows several astronauts, scientists, and the sentient supercomputer HAL as they embark on a voyage to Jupiter to investigate an alien monolith that has appeared. The movie is considered one of the most influential films of all time.

Why watch now: If you took my advice and watched Dune and/or Dune: Part Two, then you should probably be like me and finally try to check this off your "to watch" list in March. 2001: A Space Odyssey is still deemed one of the very best sci-fi movies and has paved the way for so many great films, so it's only fair to watch it before or after watching the current best sci-fi movie, Dune: Part Two.

7. Barbie

Margot Robbie in a cowboy hat and pink ruffled outfit gesturing with arms wide, standing indoors with others around
Warner Bros. / Everett Collection

Directed by Greta Gerwig and cowritten by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie follows Barbie (Margot Robbie), who decides to venture to the Real World from Barbie Land after mysterious things start happening to her. Accompanied by Ken (Ryan Gosling), Barbie goes on a journey of self-discovery as she realizes what it's really like to be a woman in the Real World.

Why watch now: If you're trying to check off 2024 Oscar-nominated movies, this is a fun one that you should either watch (or rewatch) before the big night. Yes, there was a ton of convo about Robbie's snub, but the movie itself is still nominated, AND Gosling will be performing "I'm Just Ken" at the awards show. Also, it's highly likely that Billie Eilish and Finneas will win their second Oscar for "What Was I Made For?" Plus, if you watched 2001: A Space Odyssey first, you'll also fully be able to appreciate the opening of Barbie, which is an homage to the film.

8. Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy in a vintage suit and fedora hat stands in a dimly lit room
Universal Pictures / Everett Collection

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer follows J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the American theoretical physicist who is credited with being the father of the atomic bomb through his work on the Manhattan Project during World War II. The movie chronicles Oppenheimer's career from his early studies to directing the Los Alamos National Laboratory to his eventual 1954 security hearing.

Why watch now: Right now, Oppenheimer is my frontrunner to win Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards. Unless something chaotic occurs, it feels all but certain. Also, it'll likely earn Christopher Nolan, Robert Downey Jr., and possibly Murphy their first Oscars, too. I think Oppenheimer will also clean up in the technical awards categories, so it's definitely worth a watch before the big night.

9. Anatomy of a Fall

Sandra Hüller sits at a table in a knitted sweater, expressing emotion, with photos on wall behind
Neon / Everett Collection

Anatomy of a Fall tells the story of Sandra Voyter (Sandra Hüller), a writer who finds herself at the center of her husband's murder investigation after he suddenly falls to his death from their attic window. The film follows Sandra and her son, Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner), as they are thrust into the high-stakes courtroom of a murder trial as Sandra tries to prove her innocence.

Why watch now: This was personally my favorite Oscar-nominated movie this year. I have always loved courtroom dramas, so this film was tailor-made for me. I think Justine Triet and Arthur Harari will likely win Best Original Screenplay; the monologues in this movie — especially from Hüller — are masterful, so now is the time to watch. If you don't want to rent or buy it, the movie will be streaming on Hulu starting March 22.

10. The Holdovers

Dominic Sessa, Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph, and Paul Giamatti in a winter scene, engaged in conversation, wearing heavy coats
Focus Features / Everett Collection

Set in the winter of 1970–1971, The Holdovers follows Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti), a professor at Barton Academy, a boarding school in New England, who suddenly gets stuck watching the students who have nowhere to go over the Christmas break. Paul, who is a bit of a hardass, suddenly finds himself alone with Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa), a smart student who has a tendency to act out. Mary (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), the school's cafeteria manager, completes the unlikely trio who set out to try to make the most of what life has handed them.

Why watch now: Again, The Holdovers is another beautiful Oscar-nominated movie you can cross off your list before the 2024 ceremony. Randolph has been cleaning up all awards season, and if you haven't already, it's time to see firsthand how outstanding she is as Mary.

11. Poor Things

Emma Stone in an elaborate yellow ruffled outfit
Searchlight Pictures / Everett Collection

Poor Things is a Frankenstein-like story that follows Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman in Victorian London who comes to life through a brain transplant. Now, as Bella learns about the world around her, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery as we watch her try to better understand the world and people closest to her. It's a sprawling and, frankly, gorgeous story that is visually stunning from start to finish.

Why watch now: Stone is just so freakin' good in this movie. Yorgos Lanthimos movies are wild, and I wasn't sure how I felt about this one, until I got about halfway in and realized I loved it. Like, genuinely, it may be my favorite Lanthimos movie. Stone is in a tight Best Actress race this year, so it's worth watching this one now. Plus, it starts streaming on Hulu on March 7, three days before the 2024 Oscars.

12. The Favourite

Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in elaborate period costumes by candlelight
Fox Searchlight / Everett Collection

The Favourite is a dark comedy period piece that follows Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz) and Abigail Hill (Emma Stone) as they vie for the attention and love of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) in 18th-century Great Britain. The film received critical acclaim upon its release in 2018, with Colman's work earning her an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Why watch now: Ever since I watched Poor Things, I've been wanting to consume more Yorgos Lanthimos movies. This was one I finally watched for the first time in 2023, and I loved Colman's, Stone's, AND Weisz's performances. Plus, I love a good LGBTQ+ movie.

13. The Mummy

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz study a map by torchlight
Universal Pictures / Everett Collection

The Mummy is a quintessential adventure film that follows Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser), who travels to Hamunaptra, aka the City of the Dead, alongside Evelyn (Rachel Weisz), an astute librarian, and her older brother, Jonathan (John Hannah). While in the City of the Dead, the trio accidentally awaken Imhotep, a cursed high priest with supernatural powers. Not only is this a great adventure movie, but Rick and Evelyn also have, dare I say, one of the best love stories ever.

Why watch now: Yup, if you take my advice and watch The Favourite this month as part of a celebration of Yorgos Lanthimos, then chances are you will fall in love with Weisz in The Favourite, and you WILL want to fall in love with her again as THE Evelyn Carnahan in The Mummy. This is one of my favorite movies ever. Also, it's her birthday on March 7.

14. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales as Spider-Man swinging between buildings in &quot;Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse&quot;
Sony / Everett Collection

In this movie, which picks up where Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ended, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is seemingly finally getting a handle on this whole Spider-Man thing, although he is struggling to find the perfect superhero vs. real-life balance. Then things get even more complicated when Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) reappears and suddenly takes Miles on a multiverse-spanning journey where he learns how all of these Spider-People are connected. Oh, and at the same time, the Spot (Jason Schwartzman), a deadly new villain, is emerging to threaten the very fabric of the multiverse.

Why watch now: This movie is a masterpiece. Period. Of course, watching this one hinges on your having seen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, so this is kind of a "two for the price of one" suggestion. I recently rewatched this, and it's just as enthralling as it was on my first watch. The animation is STUNNING, and I think it's the best superhero movie in a long time. Plus, it is nominated for Best Animated Feature and, honestly, should've snagged a Best Picture nomination, too.

15. The Boy and the Heron

Animated character Mahito Maki looking solemn while standing near a fence with creatures in the background
Studio Ghibli / Via youtu.be

Hayao Miyazaki's latest animated movie masterpiece tells the story of a young boy named Mahito Maki (Soma Santoki/Luca Padovan), who, during the Pacific War, moves to the countryside following his mother's death. Soon he discovers an abandoned tower near his new home and enters a fantasy world with a talking gray heron (Masaki Suda/Robert Pattinson).

Why watch now: I think The Boy and the Heron could win Miyazaki his first Academy Award since Spirited Away took home Best Animated Feature in 2003. Right now, this is my choice to win this category, although Across the Spider-Verse is a tough contender too. Again, just another Oscar nominee to check off your list.

16. Nimona

Two animated characters, one in armor and another in leather gear, smile inside a futuristic setting
Netflix / Everett Collection

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by ND Stevenson, Nimona tells the story of Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world who is framed for a crime he didn't commit. He suddenly enlists the help of Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a shapeshifter who is the very being he's been sworn to destroy.

Why watch now: Sticking with animated movies, which I think just deserve more love overall, I LOVED this movie. Like, genuinely, it was one of my favorite movies of 2023. I'm so glad it made it out into the world — it was originally axed by Disney before being picked up by Netflix — because it beautifully adapted one of my favorite graphic novels by Stevenson. If you just want a fun, LGBTQ+ adventure, I cannot recommend this one enough. 

17. Killers of the Flower Moon

Lily Gladstone and Leo DiCaprio in period attire, driving in a vintage car
Paramount Pictures / Apple / Everett Collection

Based on David Grann's book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and focuses on a string of murders among Osage members and relations between white people and the Osage Nation after oil is discovered on tribal land. The movie specifically focuses on Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his uncle William King (Robert De Niro), who are at the center of everything, especially after Ernest marries Mollie (Lily Gladstone), an Osage woman whose family owns oil headrights.

Why watch now: This is another 2024 Oscar-nominated movie, so if you want to try to watch as many of these as possible, you should check this one off soon. Notably, Gladstone could win a much-deserved award for Best Actress for her work as Mollie. She's so good in this, and I'm rooting for her to slightly edge out Emma Stone so she can take home her first Oscar.

18. Past Lives

Greta Lee) and Teo Yoo in a subway scene, standing and facing each other, with a pole between them
A24 / Everett Collection

Past Lives follows two childhood friends, Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), who are inseparable but sadly grow apart after Nora and her family move from South Korea to the United States. Set over the course of 24 years, the movie details how Nora and Hae Sung eventually reconnect after growing apart and living different lives.

Why watch now: Oh, when I say I cried, I truly mean I wept. Right behind Anatomy of a Fall, this was my personal-favorite Oscar-nominated movie this year. I think Celine Song could win Best Original Screenplay, and her words in this movie are, simply put, breathtaking. Lee's snub in the Best Actress category is still one I'm upset over, so please watch this so you can join me in shouting that she was robbed.

19. American Fiction

Sterling K Brown in a patterned shirt portraying a character in a TV show scene
MGM / Everett Collection

American Fiction tells the story of novelist and professor Thelonious "Monk" Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), whose novels have received academic praise but have not sold very well. When publishers reject his latest manuscript, Monk eventually pens an outlandish satire of stereotypical "Black" books, only for it to be mistaken as serious literature. Now Monk has a book on his hands that is selling well and receiving critical praise.

Why watch now: American Fiction is a big movie to check off your to-watch list in March because it's nominated in so many major categories at this year's Academy Awards. I personally still need to watch this one and will be doing so ASAP. Not only do I love Wright and Sterling K. Brown, but I just started watching Living Single for the first time, so I am hyper-fixating on my queen Erika Alexander, who also stars in this one.

20. The Zone of Interest

Sandra Hüller holding a baby while walking in a garden
A24 / Everett Collection

The Zone of Interest follows German Nazi commandant Rudolph Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife, Hedwig (Sandra Hüller), who attempt to build the dream life for their family in a house right next to the Auschwitz concentration camp. Just beyond the garden wall, the horrors of the camp can be heard as Rudolph tries to have a perfect life while at the center of this horrific time in history.

Why watch now: If we're taking bets, I think The Zone of Interest is the likely frontrunner to take home Best International Feature Film at this year's Oscars. This and American Fiction are the two remaining Best Picture nominees I personally still need to watch. But considering that I loved Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall, I'm sure she's going to knock me over with her performance in this one, too.

21. The Color Purple

Danielle Brooks and Fantasia sitting together, with Fantasia resting her head on Danielle&#x27;s shoulder
Warner Bros. / Everett Collection

Based on the book and musical of the same name, The Color Purple tells the story of Celie (Fantasia Barrino), a Black woman living in the South during the early 1900s. The film follows Celie over the decades as she journeys to independence and ultimately finds strength and hope in the unbreakable bond of friendship.

Why watch now: DANIELLE BROOKS. NEXT. Seriously, this is another Oscar-nominated movie to watch this month so you can see the powerhouse that is Brooks as Sofia. She was great in the role on Broadway and is equally brilliant here. I think Barrino could have used more awards season love for her work in this one too, TBH.

22. Rustin

Colman Domingo in a suit and tie with glasses standing in front of a building, expression neutral
Netflix / Everett Collection

Rustin is a biographical drama that depicts the life of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin (Colman Domingo). The movie showcases Rustin's work during the civil rights movement and how he orchestrated the 1963 March on Washington. Rustin also dives into the racism and anti-gay discrimination Rustin faced as he strove to help change the course of the movement.

Why watch now: COLMAN DOMINGO. NEXT. Similarly to Danielle Brooks's performance in The Color Purple, Colman's incredible work in Rustin has walked this movie right into this year's Oscars. I still have to watch this one, but from what I've heard, Domingo is outstanding. I love him in everything he does — Fear the Walking Dead, Euphoria, etc. — so I can't wait to see him in this role.

23. Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu in a bedazzled white suit with a pink undertone walking amid falling confetti
A24 / Everett Collection

Directed and written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, aka the Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once follows Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), a Chinese American immigrant who suddenly discovers that she must connect with parallel-universe versions of herself to prevent the destruction of the multiverse by a powerful being. Along the way, Evelyn discovers how to reconnect with her family while also, you know, trying to save the world.

Why watch now: Before we crown a new Best Picture winner, I just think now is the perfect time to revisit (or watch for the first time) Everything Everywhere All at Once. The movie won seven Academy Awards in 2023, and it's only fitting that you usher in a new era of reigning Best Picture winner with this absolutely bonkers and touching movie. Plus, it just started streaming on Netflix.

24. All of Us Strangers

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal leaning close, sharing a moment in a crowded setting
Searchlight Pictures / Everett Collection

All of Us Strangers follows Adam (Andrew Scott), a screenwriter who just moved into a near-empty new apartment building in London and encounters Harry (Paul Mescal), one of his neighbors. As they grow closer, Adam is also pulled back into his past when he discovers that his dead parents are still alive in his childhood home and look the way they did when they died 30 years ago.

Why watch now: I saw this movie in theaters, and when I say I openly wept in public, I am not exaggerating. Scott, Mescal, Claire Foy, and Jamie Bell are a lethal combo of actors if you are trying not to cry, because I failed miserably. This movie is a heartbreaking one, but I also cannot recommend it enough. I think it's one of the biggest snubs of this awards season because it was just so beautiful and devastating all at once.

25. Love Lies Bleeding

Kristen Stewart and Katy O&#x27;Brian sitting close in a gym, engaged in a serious conversation
A24 / Everett Collection

Set in the 1980s, Love Lies Bleeding follows Lou (Kristen Stewart), a gym manager who is just trying to get by. One day, Jackie (Katy O'Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder, enters the gym, and the duo grow extremely close. As their love story takes shape, Lou is forced to deal with her past, namely her father, Lou Sr. (Ed Harris), who is the head of a criminal organization the FBI has its eyes on.

Why watch now: Stewart and O'Brian get to be gay and do crimes. If that doesn't sell you, I don't know what will here. I'm a ride-or-die Stewart fan, so when I had the chance to see this movie, I leaped at it, and I'm now here to tell you that if you love movies with equal parts murder, LGBTQ+ romance, and some wild plot twists, you will have a great time with this one. I don't know if this movie is for everyone, but I had fun. This one hits select theaters March 8 before expanding on March 15.

26. Drive-Away Dolls

Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan peeking around a corner in a suspenseful moment
Focus Features / Everett Collection

Directed by Ethan Coen and cowritten by Coen and Tricia Cooke, Drive-Away Dolls tells the story of Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), two best friends who decide to take a road trip to Florida. Suddenly, the duo find themselves at the center of a high-stakes chase when the car they rent turns out to have a mysterious briefcase a group of mobsters are looking for.

Why watch now: If you're looking for a new comedy to watch in March, I suggest Drive-Away Dolls. It's a little wacky and might not be for everyone, but Qualley is a scene-stealer in this one. She's so good alongside Viswanathan and just proves that she's one of the best up-and-coming actors right now. It's a good companion to Love Lies Bleeding because this is more of a "be gay and do crimes, but in a funny way" type of movie.

27. 10 Things I Hate About You

Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in formal attire performing a dance pose
Disney / Everett Collection

Based on William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, this movie follows Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who just wants to date Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik), but the only way he can do this is if her older sister, Kat (Julia Stiles), also starts dating. So Cameron enlists the help of bad boy Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) to sweep Kat off her feet.

Why watch now: This quintessential teen rom-com celebrates its 25th anniversary on March 31. So I will be celebrating by rewatching this absolute classic. I mean, Ledger's performance as Patrick remains one of the very best romantic performances ever...I said what I said. Also, it's time for my yearly viewing to make sure I still have Kat's iconic monologue memorized word for word.

28. The Matrix

Two characters from The Matrix, Trinity and Neo, stand side by side in black, fitted clothing
Warner Bros / Everett Collection

This sci-fi film depicts a dystopian future where humanity is unknowingly trapped inside the Matrix, a simulated reality. The Matrix follows Neo (Keanu Reeves), a computer programmer and hacker who joins a group of underground insurgents who are fighting the powerful computers that now control Earth.

Why watch now: Okay, okay. I've never seen a single The Matrix movie. I know, I know. It remains a big and glaring hole in my film knowledge. The movie celebrates its 25th anniversary March 31, so I figure, what better time to dive in and see what all the fuss is about? I love Reeves, so I know I'll be sucked into this one the second it starts. Plus, I'll finally understand the red vs. blue pill situation, LOL.

29. Lisa Frankenstein

Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton in pajamas sit in bed with eclectic decor and string lights
Focus Features / Everett Collection

Lisa Frankenstein follows Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton), who doesn't exactly fit in at school, in her family, or anywhere, for that matter. The only time she seems to fit in is when she's hanging out at a graveyard talking to the headstone of a long-dead Victorian-era boy. Suddenly, that very boy is brought back to life thanks to some perfectly timed and mysterious lightning, and now Lisa and the Creature (Cole Sprouse) embark on a truly wild adventure that is equal parts romance and, well, murder.

Why watch now: Lisa Frankenstein is already available to watch at home after hitting theaters last month, and I genuinely had the best time with this one. If you love Diablo Cody's writing in Jennifer's Body, you will also love this movie. It's like a combo of Jennifer's Body and Edward Scissorhands, which is why I enjoyed it so much. Newton is one of my favorite up-and-coming actors, so it's fun to watch her lead this one. Plus, who doesn't love a surprise appearance by Carla Gugino?!

30. Road House

Patrick Swayze, in a suede jacket, speaks to a blonde woman in a skimpy white dress, at a bar
United Artists / Everett Collection

Road House follows James Dalton (Patrick Swayze), a bouncer who is tasked with cleaning up the Double Deuce, the meanest, loudest, and rowdiest bar south of the Mason-Dixon Line. While Dalton is doing the most to keep his bar, and town, safe, he also falls in love with the gorgeous Dr. Elizabeth Clay (Kelly Lynch), which puts him on the wrong side of a powerful man.

Why watch now: Personally, Road House is on my list to watch in March before the remake with Jake Gyllenhaal hits Prime Video on March 21. This is one of those movies that my parents have talked about loving and I love Swayze, so now just feels like THE moment to check it off my list. I'm pretty much going in without a single spoiler — all I know is, Swayze looks hot.

31. Maestro

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper are laughing together while seated
Netflix / Everett Collection

Maestro is a biographical movie that tells the story of iconic composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper). The film depicts Bernstein's rise as one of the most instrumental figures in music while showcasing the lifelong relationship and bond between him and his wife, Felicia (Carey Mulligan). 

Why watch now: I'm going to be really honest with you — Maestro was my least favorite movie of the Best Picture nominees this year. But Mulligan is the clear star of this one, and it's worth adding this movie to the list of very impressive performances she has given over the years. Like, I know she WILL win an Oscar at some point in my lifetime. So if you want to check off ALL of the Best Picture nominees before the 2024 Oscars, you've gotta do this one, too.

Okay, so those are my recommendations for March 2024. Let me know if you give any of them a watch, and/or throw your own suggestions in the comments below!

Also, let me know if you'd like this every month?!

And if you're a Letterboxd fan, like me, I made this list there, too. You can check it out HERE.

