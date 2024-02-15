Skip To Content
Zendaya Wore A Stunning Silver, Robot-Like Outfit To The "Dune: Part Two" Premiere In London

Zendaya made a jaw-dropping entrance on the red carpet wearing a futuristic outfit, which originally debuted at a 1995 fashion show.

Nora Dominick
BuzzFeed Staff

It's literally no secret that Zendaya is the queen of the red carpet.

Zendaya in a voluminous, light-hued gown with puff sleeves holding a spherical handbag
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

From movie premieres to the Met Gala to fashion shows, Zendaya and her team of stylists, notably Law Roach, always know how to stun on the red carpet with a fashion moment.

Zendaya in a metallic, structured shoulder outfit with a layered necklace
Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

And right now we are living through another Zendaya press tour filled to the brim with incredible looks.

Zendaya wearing a deep V-neck blazer poses for a photo; background is blurred with structures
Dave Benett / Hoda Davaine / WireImage / Getty Images

As the press tour for Dune: Part Two kicks into high gear, Zendaya has been spotted in some amazing outfits at the various premieres and press events for the movie.

Zendaya posing on an event backdrop wearing a patterned scarf and wide-legged pants
Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

That all led us to today, when the Dune: Part Two cast was in London for the world premiere of the new film.

Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images, Joe Maher / Getty Images

Dune: Part Two is the sequel to Denis Villeneuve's incredible Dune. The new movie follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to seek revenge against the people who destroyed his family.

The cast brought their best on the red carpet, notably the women. With Florence Pugh and Rebecca Ferguson, who star as Princess Irulan and Lady Jessica, wearing perfect outfits inspired by the whole Dune vibe.

Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images, Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy, who had kept her casting in the movie under wraps until this premiere, also understood the Dune: Part Two red carpet assignment by arriving in this white ensemble.

Anya in a flowing white gown and headpiece stands confidently on a textured background
Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

While the women of the Dune: Part Two cast all brought their A-game, it was Zendaya who stole the show in a futuristic, silver outfit, complete with cutouts.

Zendaya wearing a metallic outfit with an ornate collar necklace
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Here's a look at the detail on the front:

Zendaya in a futuristic metallic bodysuit stands in front of a branded backdrop
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

And here's a look at the back:

Zendaya in a metallic structured outfit with reflective surfaces, posing on a sandy stage with branding in the background
Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

I mean, are we kidding?

Zendaya in futuristic metallic outfit with structured design and statement necklace
Joe Maher / Getty Images

While some might think this look was specifically made for Zendaya for the Dune: Part Two premiere, it appears to be from Thierry Mugler's "legendary" 20th anniversary fall/winter runway fashion show in 1995. The fashion show was dubbed the "Woodstock of Fashion" by the New York Times.

Zendaya in futuristic metallic outfit with statement necklace
Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

One of the stunning looks from the fashion show was a "fembot" design, which included "a full-body metal and Plexiglas catsuit," according to the New York Times. The piece was designed in collaboration between Manfred Thierry Mugler and artist Jean-Jacques Urcun. It reportedly took six months to complete.

Manfred Thierry Mugler with models in avant-garde outfits, one in metallic attire, on runway
Michel Arnaud / Corbis via Getty Images

While Zendaya and/or Law haven't publicly confirmed yet just how they managed to get a piece from Manfred's archive, people are obsessed with her wearing "a piece of fashion history."

Zendaya and Law at the Dune 2 London premiere
Joe Maher / Getty Images

She later changed into a stunning fitted black dress, too.

Zendaya in a black dress
Joe Maher / Getty Images

Zendaya's jaw-dropping Dune: Part Two red carpet moment also came on the same day Vogue announced her as one of the co-chairs for this year's Met Gala, alongside Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lopez.

Zendaya poses in a sleek metallic dress with futuristic design on a themed backdrop
Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

I simply can't wait to see what else Zendaya wears to the Dune: Part Two events (and now, the Met Gala).