It's literally no secret that Zendaya is the queen of the red carpet.
From movie premieres to the Met Gala to fashion shows, Zendaya and her team of stylists, notably Law Roach, always know how to stun on the red carpet with a fashion moment.
And right now we are living through another Zendaya press tour filled to the brim with incredible looks.
As the press tour for Dune: Part Two kicks into high gear, Zendaya has been spotted in some amazing outfits at the various premieres and press events for the movie.
That all led us to today, when the Dune: Part Two cast was in London for the world premiere of the new film.
The cast brought their best on the red carpet, notably the women. With Florence Pugh and Rebecca Ferguson, who star as Princess Irulan and Lady Jessica, wearing perfect outfits inspired by the whole Dune vibe.
Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy, who had kept her casting in the movie under wraps until this premiere, also understood the Dune: Part Two red carpet assignment by arriving in this white ensemble.
While the women of the Dune: Part Two cast all brought their A-game, it was Zendaya who stole the show in a futuristic, silver outfit, complete with cutouts.
Here's a look at the detail on the front:
And here's a look at the back:
I mean, are we kidding?
While some might think this look was specifically made for Zendaya for the Dune: Part Two premiere, it appears to be from Thierry Mugler's "legendary" 20th anniversary fall/winter runway fashion show in 1995. The fashion show was dubbed the "Woodstock of Fashion" by the New York Times.
One of the stunning looks from the fashion show was a "fembot" design, which included "a full-body metal and Plexiglas catsuit," according to the New York Times. The piece was designed in collaboration between Manfred Thierry Mugler and artist Jean-Jacques Urcun. It reportedly took six months to complete.
While Zendaya and/or Law haven't publicly confirmed yet just how they managed to get a piece from Manfred's archive, people are obsessed with her wearing "a piece of fashion history."
She later changed into a stunning fitted black dress, too.
Zendaya's jaw-dropping Dune: Part Two red carpet moment also came on the same day Vogue announced her as one of the co-chairs for this year's Met Gala, alongside Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lopez.
I simply can't wait to see what else Zendaya wears to the Dune: Part Two events (and now, the Met Gala).