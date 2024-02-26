12. This is a little off topic, but Geraldine, I just saw an interview where you said Taylor Swift gave you her purse. How did that all go down?

Margaret: You know, when Geraldine did this interview, she added in a layer that I'm not sure was there. In the Geraldine encounter, Taylor's there and Geraldine says, "I like your bag." Okay, so what was so amazing about this encounter was that, you know, Geraldine and Taylor are meeting, Jack [Antonoff, Margaret's husband]'s introducing them. And Geraldine is like, "Oh, I like your purse." And Taylor's like, "Do you want it?" To kind of speak to the themes in this movie — and what is so iconic and legendary about Geraldine — is that everyone else would have been like, "Oh, God, no! No." And Geraldine, when she recounted the story on the talk show, she said that Taylor started emptying the contents and Geraldine was going, "Oh, really?" But I don't know if the "Really?" was there. I think it was more "Do you want it?" and Geraldine was like, [slowly nodding] "Yeah." [Laughing]



Geraldine: No! Margaret that's not true! There was a "What?" there was a "Huh?" There was a "Really?"

Margaret: [Hysterically laughing] I like to imagine, "Do you want it?" And Geraldine going [nodding slowly] "Yeah."

[Both laughing]

Geraldine: I would like to add, I was six orange wines deep as well.

Margaret: It was just beautiful. Like all of the pleasantries, all of the conditioned reactions that women do, like, "Oh, I like your bag!" "Oh, this?" That was gone. It was gone from Taylor's side. She just came in with "Do you want it?" And then it was gone from Geraldine's side. She was like, "Yep, here we go." You're getting serious? I'm getting serious. You're offering this bag? I want that bag. [Laughs]