A few weeks ago, Geraldine Viswanathan toldSeth Meyers about the wild time she met Taylor Swift and then Taylor immediately gave her a purse.
If you haven't heard the story yet, here's how it all went down: Taylor, who's close friends with Jack Antonoff was in the studio with him one night last year. Margaret Qualley, who is married to Jack, was also there and brought her close friend and Drive-Away Dolls costar, Geraldine, to join in on the hang.
In her story on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she explains, "I was hanging out with Margaret and Jack in the studio and Taylor was on her way out, and Jack was like, 'Taylor, have you met Geraldine? She's in the movie with Margaret.'" Taylor said the movie trailer looked good and that she couldn't wait to see it. Geraldine then replied, "Thanks, love your bag!" To which Taylor said, "Thanks, do you want it?"
Geraldine joked how she was kinda taken aback when Taylor offered her bag, "I was kind of just like, 'What?'" she explained. And then Taylor ended up taking her stuff out of her bag and said, "I got this for free, you can take it." And Geraldine accepted it, of course.
Well, in a recent interview with BuzzFeed, we got to chat with Geraldine about the whole encounter and also hear Margaret's take on how it all went down.
"You know, when Geraldine did this interview, she added in a layer that I'm not sure was there," Margaret told BuzzFeed. "In the Geraldine encounter, Taylor's there and Geraldine says, 'I like your bag.' Okay, so what was so amazing about this encounter was that, you know, Geraldine and Taylor are meeting, Jack's introducing them. And Geraldine is like, 'Oh, I like your purse.' And Taylor's like, 'Do you want it?'"
"What is so iconic and legendary about Geraldine is that everyone else would have been like, 'Oh, God, no! No.' And Geraldine, when she recounted the story on the talk show, she said that Taylor started emptying the contents and Geraldine was going, 'Oh, really?' But I don't know if the 'Really?' was there," she said laughing. "I think it was more 'Do you want it?' and Geraldine was like, [slowly nodding] 'Yeah.'"
Geraldine came in quickly to defend herself saying, "No! Margaret that's not true! There was a 'What?' There was a 'Huh?' There was a 'Really?' ... I would like to add, I was six orange wines deep as well."
"It was just beautiful," Margaret continued. "Like all of the pleasantries, all of the conditioned reactions that women do, like, 'Oh, I like your bag!' 'Oh, this?' That was gone. It was gone from Taylor's side. She just came in with 'Do you want it?' And then it was gone from Geraldine's side. She was like, 'Yep, here we go.' You're getting serious? I'm getting serious. You're offering this bag? I want that bag."
Geraldine shared that she's run into Taylor since this whole thing went down and was wearing THE purse. "When I ran into Taylor again after that, I was wearing the bag," she said. "And she was like, 'See? It looks so much better on you.' And then she was like, 'You know what? In that moment, I knew we would always be honest with each other.'"
"We're bonded forever. And it is my favorite bag!" Geraldine finished.
Read Geraldine and Margaret's full interview with BuzzFeed here.