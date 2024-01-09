This year's Golden Globes was hosted by Jo Koy, a stand-up comedian...and basically no one laughed. It was interesting (and glaringly unprofessional) to hear him blame only the writers who contributed jokes to his opening monologue for the lack of laughter.
While I was watching the award show, I had a lot of extra time to think to myself during the silence after punchlines. I used that time to reminisce about how the jokes from this year compared to previous years. I don't remember the opening monologues always being this cringe, but I also know that the passage of time (especially online) can feel like, "Old Content Good. New Content Bad." based on the nostalgia factor.
I decided to hunker down and watch every monologue from Golden Globes past to find out if the past award shows were actually as funny as I remember them, or if they were cringe all along. Guess what? They were both.