While I was watching the award show, I had a lot of extra time to think to myself during the silence after punchlines. I used that time to reminisce about how the jokes from this year compared to previous years. I don't remember the opening monologues always being this cringe, but I also know that the passage of time (especially online) can feel like, "Old Content Good. New Content Bad." based on the nostalgia factor.

I decided to hunker down and watch every monologue from Golden Globes past to find out if the past award shows were actually as funny as I remember them, or if they were cringe all along. Guess what? They were both.

