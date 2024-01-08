Skip To Content
People — Including Taylor Swift — REALLY Did Not Like Jo Koy's 2024 Golden Globes Monologue

"I feel like nobody was in charge of the Golden Globes and Jo Koy just walked in and said 'I’m hosting,' and nobody bothered to check if that was right."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Jo Koy hosted the 2024 Golden Globes tonight, and to kick things off — as hosts often do — he delivered a monologue loaded with jokes and crowd work.

Closeup of Jo Koy
Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

It was...interesting.

Honestly, a lot of his jokes were going over like lead balloons — and he had to acknowledge it himself at one point:

But things really went left when, less than an hour into the broadcast, Jo made a joke about Golden Globe nominee Taylor Swift, who was in attendance.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," he cracked, as the camera cut to Taylor in the audience.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Taylor did not seem amused.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
CBS / Golden Globes

The internet, of course, had reactions to the whole Jo-Taylor business, as well as Jo's hosting duties in general:

