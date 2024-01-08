People — Including Taylor Swift — REALLY Did Not Like Jo Koy's 2024 Golden Globes Monologue

Browse links
"I feel like nobody was in charge of the Golden Globes and Jo Koy just walked in and said 'I’m hosting,' and nobody bothered to check if that was right."
HARRISON FORD AFTER ONE OF JO KOY'S JOKES PLEASE 💀💀💀 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Z9d72rK94S— maddie (@maddiecar_) January 8, 2024
Jo Koy making Meryl Streep do Wakanda Forever………. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zLQiY4G0OQ— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024
Selena Gomez reacts to comedian Jo Koy’s #GoldenGlobes monologue.— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 8, 2024
Golden Globes host Jo Koy just went off-script after one of his jokes bombed: “I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”#GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/K6DIDtdCes— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024
Taylor Swift reacts to joke from #GoldenGlobes host Jo Koy about the NFL.— Pop Base (@PopBase) January 8, 2024
“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift”
oof. I don’t think Taylor Swift liked Jo Koy’s joke about her…#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6Eonu42KJE— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024
everyone live tweeting this jo koy monologue #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EjzYZWwIER— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 8, 2024
We NEED to bring back long hooks that pull people off stage— ms.mawmaVEVO (@speeeena) January 8, 2024
Jo Koy at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/Y65cnisOiX— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 8, 2024
Photo of Jo Koy bombing at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/DToroWbxE8— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 8, 2024
The opening monologue by Jo Koy..pic.twitter.com/OTOxPEdjzW— vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) January 8, 2024
Jo Koy is the worst host ever pic.twitter.com/jxTvd6eB1X— Simon (@CoffeeEnjoyer01) January 8, 2024
“your host jo koy” pic.twitter.com/fglGcFPInL— will (@babyboybill) January 8, 2024
Watching Jo Koy’s monologue at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/2B8avLYCt8— Stephen 2K24 🪩 🎉 🎊 (@dcsteve5) January 8, 2024
Seeing Oppenheimer win an award but realizing more Jo Koy is imminent pic.twitter.com/5SY6iOZNiV— TylerCWhitmore (@TylerCWhitmore) January 8, 2024
I feel like nobody was in charge of the golden globes and Jo Koy just walked in and said “I’m hosting” and nobody bothered to check if that was right— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 8, 2024
Taylor Swift being unamused by Jo Koy, she's really just like us! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1g6QG0Fbzz— Nicol (@nikowl) January 8, 2024
Too late to add Jo Koy to the In Memoriam montage? I think Taylor just ended him. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zxg3btxInw— Jeremie Ballinger (@SOBallinger) January 8, 2024