10 Side-By-Side Photos That Prove The Real Star Of The Emmys Was The Set Design Crew

Big news for people who love a good binge-watch on their couch: the Emmy Awards aired this week! It was a night of praise for newer shows like Succession and The Bear, but we were also blessed with so many reunions from former (and iconic!) TV show casts. It doesn't matter how much recent television you've consumed, because the award show had a little something for everyone.
I was overflowing with nostalgia to see old cast members back together, but what made it even more special was getting to see several casts reunite on actual replicated sets from their shows! The set design team for The Emmys did a phenomenal job paying attention to detail when reconstructing each set. Let's take a moment to appreciate and admire their hard work.