10 Side-By-Side Photos That Prove The Real Star Of The Emmys Was The Set Design Crew

Not to be dramatic, but TV show nostalgia actually makes me feel alive.

Kelsie Hammond
by Kelsie Hammond

BuzzFeed Staff

Big news for people who love a good binge-watch on their couch: the Emmy Awards aired this week! It was a night of praise for newer shows like Succession and The Bear, but we were also blessed with so many reunions from former (and iconic!) TV show casts. It doesn't matter how much recent television you've consumed, because the award show had a little something for everyone.

Monica Schipper / WireImage

I NEVER expected to see the cast of Grey's Anatomy in the same room again. This blast from OR's past will sustain my spirit.

I was overflowing with nostalgia to see old cast members back together, but what made it even more special was getting to see several casts reunite on actual replicated sets from their shows! The set design team for The Emmys did a phenomenal job paying attention to detail when reconstructing each set. Let's take a moment to appreciate and admire their hard work.

Here's the original set of Cheers:

a bar in the middle with Ted Danson leaning on it
CBS / Via Hulu

Here's the replicated set at The Emmys:

the cast sitting at a bar
Fox

You can see several props in the background that were featured in the actual TV show, like the red flag and jukebox.

And here they are side-by-side:

CBS / Via Hulu

Here's the original set of Weekend Update from Saturday Night Live:

tina fey and amy poehler sitting at a desk with a world map behind them
NBC / Via Peacock

Here's the replicated set at The Emmys:

Fox

The best Weekend Update duo of all time. I am NOT taking criticism at this time.

And here they are side-by-side:

NBC / Via Peacock, Fox

Here's the original set of Martin:

its a living room in the 90s with a leather sofa
You Go Boy! Productions / Via youtu.be

Here's the replicated set at The Emmys:

looks like the same leather couch and set
Fox

And here they are side-by-side:

You Go Boy! Productions / Via youtu.be, Fox

Here's the original set of The Arsenio Hall Show:

arsenio hosting in front of a large geometric screen
Arsenio Hall Communications / Via youtube.com

Here's the replicated set at The Emmys:

same geometric background used
Fox

And here they are side-by-side:

Arsenio Hall Communications / Via youtube.com, Fox

And finally, here's the original set of All in the Family:

living room in front of a set of stairs
Tandem Productions / Via youtu.be

Here's the replicated set at The Emmys:

the set of stairs and two chairs in the living room
Fox

The thoughtful placement of picture frames? The perfectly matching chairs? This one is my favorite!

And here they are side-by-side:

Tandem Productions / Via youtu.be, Fox

