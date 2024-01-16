11 Former Costars Who Reunited At The Emmys Vs. The TV Shows They Worked On Together In The Past

The 2023 Emmy Awards finally happened last night after being postponed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that happened in September.
The awards show was SUPER eventful, and so many well-deserving actors have become first-time Emmy winners tonight, like Ayo Edebiri for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Quinta Brunson for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Steven Yeun for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Jeremy Allen White for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
Even more delightful moments from the night came from the TV show cast reunions, from iconic shows like Grey's Anatomy, Ally McBeal, and more.
So, here are some of the best little reunions you might've missed at last night's Emmys:
**This list doesn't include casts of TV shows that reunited because they were nominated for an award last night. Because, like, of course they were all there together, LOL.