Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Emmys badge

11 Former Costars Who Reunited At The Emmys Vs. The TV Shows They Worked On Together In The Past

I could watch Tina Fey and Amy Poehler do Weekend Update for the rest of my life.

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2023 Emmy Awards finally happened last night after being postponed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that happened in September.

Trevor Noah and his crew accepting an Emmy award
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

The awards show was SUPER eventful, and so many well-deserving actors have become first-time Emmy winners tonight, like Ayo Edebiri for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Quinta Brunson for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Steven Yeun for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Jeremy Allen White for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images, Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Even more delightful moments from the night came from the TV show cast reunions, from iconic shows like Grey's Anatomy, Ally McBeal, and more.

Monica Schipper / WireImage

So, here are some of the best little reunions you might've missed at last night's Emmys:

**This list doesn't include casts of TV shows that reunited because they were nominated for an award last night. Because, like, of course they were all there together, LOL. 

1. First, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. gathered onstage to celebrate Grey's Anatomy's 20th season on air.

Monica Schipper / WireImage

And here they are on Grey's Anatomy:

Frank Ockenfels / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Isaiah Washington, Sandra Oh, T.R. Knight, and Patrick Dempsey are also pictured.

2. Community stars Joel McHale and Ken Jeong reunited onstage as they presented the award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, and later found Donald Glover to take a photo together. Earlier in the night, Ken also reunited with series creator Dan Harmon on the red carpet.

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Image / FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

And here they are on Community:

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

3. Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Sopranos onstage in a replica of Dr. Melfi's therapy office.

Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

And here they are on The Sopranos:

Courtesy HBO

4. Tisha Campbell, Martin Lawrence, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II gathered onstage in a replica of the living room from Martin.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And here they are on Martin:

Fox / Everett Collection

Thomas Mikal Ford, Jon Gries, and Garrett Morris are also pictured. 

5. Jon Cryer reunited with his onscreen mom Holland Taylor onstage as they presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Monica Schipper / WireImage

And here they are in Two and a Half Men:

they&#x27;re sitting and talking on a couch
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

6. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reunited behind the iconic Weekend Update desk nearly 20 years after first doing the segment on Saturday Night Live together.

Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

And here they are on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update:

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

7. Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt joined the stage together once again in a replica of the iconic Cheers bar.

Monica Schipper / WireImage

And here they are on Cheers:

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Woody Harrelson and Kirstie Alley are also pictured. 

8. American Horror Story: Murder House had a mini onstage reunion as Dylan McDermott faced the Rubber Man once again.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

It turned out the Rubber Man was actually the show's host, Anthony Anderson, who wasn't actually on AHS, but it still counts.

And here they are on American Horror Story:

FX

9. Ally McBeal stars Greg Germann, Calista Flockhart, Gil Bellows, and Peter MacNicol danced their hearts out onstage before presenting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And here they are on Ally McBeal:

20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Courtney Thorne-Smith, Jane Krakowski, and Lisa Nicole Carson are also pictured.

10. Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers reunited onstage inside a replica of the living room from their show All in the Family while paying tribute to the series creator Norman Lear, who died last year.

theyre standing in the living room replica
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

And here they are on All in the Family:

Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

11. And finally, Anthony Anderson reunited with his TV wife Tracee Ellis Ross as they paid tribute to I Love Lucy on stage alongside Natasha Lyonne.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And here they are on Black-ish:

the two hugging
Richard Cartwright / ABC via Getty Images

Check out all of our Emmy Awards coverage here.