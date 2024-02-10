Skip To Content
    "Learn From Ayo": Tina Fey Had Some Things To Say About Ayo Edebiri's Past Jennifer Lopez Comments, And Ayo Responded

    "Quiet luxury. Keep it to yourself."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The surprisingly long afterlife of Ayo Edebiri's resurfaced podcast comments about Jennifer Lopez continues apace.

    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Brief recap: Ayo hosted SNL last week. J.Lo was the musical guest.

    the two standing next to each other on snl
    Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

    Ahead of Ayo's hosting duties, her comments about Jennifer's music career being "one long scam" in 2020 re-emerged. "Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J.Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show," she said at the time on the Scam Goddess podcast.

    ayo hosting snl
    Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

    Ayo also commented on the persistent allegations that J.Lo doesn't always 100% sing on her own tracks. "A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J.Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like, J.Lo was busy," Ayo said.

    j.lo with her arms up wide on stage
    Focus On Sport / Getty Images

    "It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously."

    j.lo singing at the white house
    Patrick Semansky / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

    Now, it's important to note that no one was actually mad at Ayo's resurfaced comments. If anything, most people thought it was all pretty funny and that's it. But she addressed them on SNL anyway.

    View this video on YouTube
    SNL / NBC / Via youtube.com

    “Okay. We get it," she said in a skit concerning a mock game show called "Why'd You Say It." "It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid."

    Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

    So, Tina Fey recently appeared on SNL cast member Bowen Yang's Las Culturistas podcast — and during the interview, she made light of Ayo's past comments while offering "advice" to Bowen about what not to say when becoming famous.

    “Are you having a problem with Saltburn? Quiet luxury. Keep it to yourself,” she said. “Because what are you going to do when Emerald Fennell calls you about her next project where you play Carey Mulligan’s coworker in the bridal section of Harrods, and then Act 3 takes a sexually violent turn, and you have to pretend to be surprised by that turn?"

    closeup of tina
    John Nacion / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

    Say what you will about Tina, but when it comes to slight burns, she's still got it.

    "Learn from my mistakes, learn from Ayo," Tina said, referencing Ayo's previous sorta-not-really controversy. "Podcasts are forever. Authenticity is dangerous and expensive.”

    tina at the mean girls premiere
    Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures / Via instagram.com

    As it turns out, Ayo agreed. "LEARN FROM ME," she posted in Bowen's IG comments.

    @fayedunaway / Via instagram.com

    Bowen also replied to Ayo's reply, and it was very funny.

    he responds, too late sad face
    @fayedunaway

    And that's that! For now...hopefully...watch the whole interview with Tina here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Las Culturistas / Via youtube.com