Here Are Five Of The Biggest Snubs For Women At This Year's Oscars, And Why It Stings So Much

Nora Dominick: Straight out of the gate: Little Women is my favorite movie of all time. I'm very much coming at this as a Greta Gerwig fan. I love Lady Bird, I love Frances Ha, I love everything she's done as an actor, writer, and director. The Greta Gerwig snub for me is rough. My initial thoughts were that, on a larger scale, that movie was such a cultural moment — as well as breaking a billion dollars. A lot of what went into that was her direction. I'm happy she got a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination alongside Noah Baumbach. The script was very fun, but I think the direction of that movie is the crux of why it was so good to me.

Natasha Jokic: I think it's important that you mentioned Little Women here. I think if we see this contextually, this is the second time Greta has been nominated for Best Picture without receiving a nomination for Best Director as well. I do realize that if we look at the numbers, every Best Picture nominee can't have a Best Director nomination. Saying that, I have some qualms about Barbie, but I think the world that Greta created in it was undeniably so wonderful, colorful, and rich.

Another thing that gives me pause, as well as Greta’s personal snubs, is the history of the Oscars when it comes to the lack of female directors being nominated for Best Director.

ND: 2021 was the only year that two women were nominated for Best Director. Outside of Greta, this was a year where there were so many objectively great movies directed by women. It’s great that Justine Triet was nominated for Anatomy of a Fall, but it also begs the question: Is it time to expand that category?

NJ: This is the second year in a row that there have been criticisms about the erasure of women from the Best Directing category. Women Talking and Aftersun’s directors also hit the Best Picture list but not the Best Director. Woman King was totally snubbed. Hell, only three women have ever won the award and Justine is the eighth to be nominated. Given the accomplishments that Barbie made, both in the box office and as a cultural moment, it just makes me think, What else would you like a woman to do?