Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Charles Melton, And More Who Were Snubbed At This Year's Oscar Nominations

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie failed to get nominations for Best Director and Best Actress for Barbie. You know, the movie that grossed a billion dollars thanks to their work both in front and behind the camera.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2024 awards season is in full swing, and like Moira Rose, it's truly my favorite season. Already, we've seen some big winners at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, as well as some shocking nomination surprises, like Lily Gladstone not being nominated for a BAFTA.

closeup of emma stone
Yorgos Lanthimos / Searchlight Pictures / Everett Collection

All of that leads us to this morning when the 2024 Oscar nominations were announced. Oppenheimer led the way with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things with 11 nominations.

oppenheimer smoking a pipe outside
Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures / Everett Collection

Lily Gladstone made history as the first Native American woman to be nominated for Best Actress for her work as Mollie in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Paramount Pictures / Apple TV+ / Everett Collection

Colman Domingo's nomination for his portrayal of Bayard Rustin in Rustin marked only the second time an openly gay man has been nominated for playing an LGBTQ+ character.

Netflix / Everett Collection

Previously, Ian McKellen was nominated in 1999 for his work as James Whale in Gods and Monsters.

There were also quite a few actors who became first-time Oscar nominees, like America Ferrera, Emily Blunt, Sterling K. Brown, and Danielle Brooks for their work in Barbie, Oppenheimer, American Fiction, and The Color Purple respectively.

Warner Bros, Claire Folger / MGM / Everett Collection

And, for the first time in the Academy Awards history, three of the 10 movies nominated for Best Picture were directed by women — Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, and Celine Song's Past Lives.

3 different scenes from the movies
Le Pacte / Warner Bros / A24 / Everett Collection

Greta is also the first woman to direct three Best Picture nominees for Lady Bird, Little Women, and Barbie.

While there were a ton of much deserved nominations, this year's Oscar nominations didn't come without some major snubs, IMO.

To start, Greta Gerwig did not get a nomination for Best Director and Margot Robbie did not get a Best Actress nomination for Barbie.

greta directing with margot and ryan gosling at her side
Warner Bros / Everett Collection

Greta did receive a nomination alongside Noah Baumbach for Best Adapted Screenplay, while Margot got a nomination for Best Picture for her work as a producer on Barbie.

Celine Song did not get a nomination for Best Director and Greta Lee did not get a Best Actress nomination for Past Lives.

celine directing greta in a scene outside
A24 / Everett Collection

Celine did score a nomination for Best Original Screenplay

Charles Melton didn't score his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. In fact, May December only snagged one nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

closeup of his character in tears
Netflix / Everett Collection

Other acting nominee hopefuls that were left off were Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers, Zac Efron for The Iron Claw, Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple, Rachel McAdams for Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor for Origin, and more.

Parisa Taghizadeh / Searchlight Pictures / Everett Collection, Warner Bros / Everett Collection

All of that is to say, a lot of people took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their frustration and disappointment, including me, about some of the biggest 2024 Oscar nomination snubs. Here are some of their reactions:

Nora Dominick / Via Twitter: @noradominick
@giogiorubbish / Warner Bros / Via Twitter: @giogiorubbish

@itsonlyzach / Via Twitter: @itsonlyzach

@yosoymichael / Via Twitter: @yosoymichael

@scddevereaux / Warner Bros / Via Twitter: @scddevereaux

@h1ghrct / Prime Video / Via Twitter: @h1ghrct

@nm234 / Screenrant / Via Twitter: @nm234

@rhysr97 / Paramount Pictures / Via Twitter: @rhysr97

@zacidk / The CW / Via x.com

@TheDaneMcDonald / Prime Video / Via Twitter: @TheDaneMcDonald

@alanaslynchian / A24 / Netflix / Via Twitter: @alanaslynchian

@aguirreryan / A24 / Netflix / Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @aguirreryan

@goslingsfilms / Via Twitter: @goslingsfilms

@ZEFFIR3LLI / Via Twitter: @ZEFFIR3LLI

@gracesimone / A24 / Via Twitter: @gracesimone