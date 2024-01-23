Browse links
Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie failed to get nominations for Best Director and Best Actress for Barbie. You know, the movie that grossed a billion dollars thanks to their work both in front and behind the camera.
Academy, don’t worry, it’s really okay. You can nominate more than one woman for Best Director every year. It’s okay— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 23, 2024
the margot robbie snub?????? #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/95MqPASjS8— gio 🤌🏻 george villiers era (@giogiorubbish) January 23, 2024
Nominating Ken but not Barbie is so on the nose it hurts.— itsonlyzach (@itsonlyzach) January 23, 2024
Ken getting nominated and not Barbie is honestly so fitting for a film about a man discovering the power of patriarchy in the Real World.— Michael. (@yosoymichael) January 23, 2024
So Ryan Gosling’s nominated for playing ken but Margot Robbie isn’t nominated for playing barbie… in barbie #Oscars— poppy ☾ (@scddevereaux) January 23, 2024
pic.twitter.com/uceB20BB8H
no because wdym they nominated ryan for barbie and NOT margot...#Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/zzdOxOsqcO— feds (@h1ghrct) January 23, 2024
Me at the Academy for snubbing Greta Lee, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig of Oscar nominations pic.twitter.com/syhiO0viHM— Nick (@nm234) January 23, 2024
Ryan Gosling, while deserving, got an Oscar nomination for Barbie while Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie didn’t? Completely proving the point of the movie in 20 fucking 24 you cannot make this up #Oscars2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EvnPJcP8Xn— rhys (he/him) (@rhysr97) January 23, 2024
greta gerwig being snubbed at the #Oscars despite barbie being the ONLY $1 billion movie solely directed by a woman feels VERY sus to me… pic.twitter.com/cjzqkmOzYU— Zac⚡️ (@zacidk) January 23, 2024
Rachel McAdams— Dane McDonald (@TheDaneMcDonald) January 23, 2024
Greta Lee
Claire Foy
Natalie Portman
Fantasia Barrino
Cailee Spaney
Teyana Taylor
Julianne Moore
Rosamund Pike
Taraji P. Henson
Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/JHCcqWbNMQ
horrible day for my teen heartthrobs who beautifully cried as they watched their children pic.twitter.com/L4WUfOlct0— Ceo of mike faist (@alanaslynchian) January 23, 2024
The snubs for Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and Charles Melton really sting after a banner year for Asian actors at the Oscars just one year ago pic.twitter.com/xebQWtZLLD— Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) January 23, 2024
CHARLES MELTON ANDREW SCOTT ZAC EFRON GRETA LEE RACHEL MCADAMS I WILL AVENGE YOU pic.twitter.com/Ga5cmOEoSp— ad (@goslingsfilms) January 23, 2024
at the charles melton and dominic sessa for best supporting actor nomination store pic.twitter.com/XQ9AOiZEHL— jess (@ZEFFIR3LLI) January 23, 2024
@ the academy re: may december pic.twitter.com/Ph2IByDe6D— grace barber-plentie (@gracesimone) January 23, 2024