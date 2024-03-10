Skip To Content
Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant, And She Revealed Her Baby Bump On The 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant!

Vanessa Hudgens smiling in a black off-shoulder gown with a sleek updo and earrings
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

The actor — who's hosting ABC's Oscars red carpet coverage tonight — revealed the big news at the event itself today, and she showed off her baby bump, too.

Closeup of Vanessa Hudgens
Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images

Here's another angle from the side...

Vanessa Hudgens in a black dress at an event, posing with her hand on her hip
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
And here's a shot from the front.

Closeup of Vanessa Hudgens
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The news comes just a few months after Vanessa got married to her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker. Other than that, she hasn't made much of a verbal statement on the matter just yet...

Closeup of Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

But you can probably expect her to address the news on the telecast tonight. Congrats, Vanessa!

Closeup of Vanessa Hudgens at the Oscars
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Watch the Oscars tonight at 7 p.m. EST on ABC, the red carpet coverage starts at 6 — and head here for all of our coverage throughout the night and beyond.

