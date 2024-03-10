Hot Topic
The actor — who's hosting ABC's Oscars red carpet coverage tonight — revealed the big news at the event itself today, and she showed off her baby bump, too.
Here's another angle from the side...
And here's a shot from the front.
The news comes just a few months after Vanessa got married to her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker. Other than that, she hasn't made much of a verbal statement on the matter just yet...
But you can probably expect her to address the news on the telecast tonight. Congrats, Vanessa!
Watch the Oscars tonight at 7 p.m. EST on ABC, the red carpet coverage starts at 6 — and head here for all of our coverage throughout the night and beyond.
