    After Pics Of Vanessa Hudgens In A White Dress Circulated, She Is Reportedly Married To Cole Tucker

    Just two years after the couple went Instagram official.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    After two years of being together in the public eye, it looks like Vanessa Hudgens and baseball player Cole Tucker have gotten married.

    The couple on t he red carpet
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

    People reports that sources confirm the couple were wed in Tulum, Mexico over the weekend — and people already had suspicions that something was going down after a photo circulated of Vanessa seemingly wearing a white dress on the beach.

    Closeup of Vanessa and Cole
    Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

    Of course, we also saw Vanessa wearing white in a photo of her bachelorette party that Sarah Hyland shared on IG.

    BuzzFeed has reached out to Vanessa's reps to confirm, but otherwise, there's no other news on the wedding out there yet — that said, Vanessa has a fairly public social media presence, so it seems likely that she'll share something about it soon.

    Closeup of Vanessa Hudgens
    James Devaney / GC Images

    Vanessa and Cole were rumored to be dating as early as November of 2020, but the couple actually went IG official in February of 2021.

    Vanessa also confirmed news of her engagement to Cole on IG back in February of this year. "YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍," she wrote in the caption.

    Vanessa previously opened up about her relationship with Cole and the pressure to get married at a certain age back in 2021.

    Closeup of Cole and Vanessa
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    "I'm in such an amazing, healthy relationship, so it doesn't matter," she explained after revealing that she previously expected to be married by the age of 25. "What I've discovered is that we all have these ideas — and if they don't happen, then there's a reason why."

    A closeup of Vanessa with her hair in a bun
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    "Learning that has been extremely helpful to my growth. I'm very grateful every day for where I am in this moment of my life."

    Closeup of Vanessa and Cole
    Getty Images

    Congrats to the happy couple!