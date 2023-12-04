After two years of being together in the public eye, it looks like Vanessa Hudgens and baseball player Cole Tucker have gotten married.
People reports that sources confirm the couple were wed in Tulum, Mexico over the weekend — and people already had suspicions that something was going down after a photo circulated of Vanessa seemingly wearing a white dress on the beach.
BuzzFeed has reached out to Vanessa's reps to confirm, but otherwise, there's no other news on the wedding out there yet — that said, Vanessa has a fairly public social media presence, so it seems likely that she'll share something about it soon.
Vanessa and Cole were rumored to be dating as early as November of 2020, but the couple actually went IG official in February of 2021.
Vanessa also confirmed news of her engagement to Cole on IG back in February of this year. "YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍," she wrote in the caption.
Vanessa previously opened up about her relationship with Cole and the pressure to get married at a certain age back in 2021.
"I'm in such an amazing, healthy relationship, so it doesn't matter," she explained after revealing that she previously expected to be married by the age of 25. "What I've discovered is that we all have these ideas — and if they don't happen, then there's a reason why."
"Learning that has been extremely helpful to my growth. I'm very grateful every day for where I am in this moment of my life."