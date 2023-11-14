Skip To Content
    Taika Waititi On Directing "Next Goal Wins," Working With The Hemsworth Brothers, And His Wedding To Rita Ora

    The director reveals if he'd ever work with Liam Hemsworth, the only Hemsworth brother he's never directed.

    by Joseph Longo, Vicki Chen, alisherman

    Taika Waititi is one of the rare directors who seems as comfortable in front of the camera as he is behind it. Turns out, he's quite comfortable around animals, too.

    Closeup of Taika Waititi leaning against a stool
    Taylor Miller/BuzzFeed

    The director stopped by BuzzFeed to complete the puppy interview while promoting his new film, Next Goal Wins.

    Closeup of Taika holding a puppy
    Taylor Miller/BuzzFeed

    Next Goal Wins, which is inspired by a true story, chronicles the American Samoa soccer team's attempt during a 2014 World Cup qualifier to score their first goal in competition...ever. The film stars Michael Fassbender as the team's coach Thomas Rongen alongside the likes of Kaimana, Oscar Kightley, and Elisabeth Moss in supporting roles.

    Taika's puppy interview was adorable. Just look at Taika cuddling this puppy!

    Taika snuggling a puppy
    Taylor Miller/BuzzFeed

    Taika wasn't the only one in for a treat when the puppies came storming in because he revealed so much in the interview about his life and career.

    Taika sitting on the floor and playing with puppies
    BuzzFeed/YouTube

    This includes coming down with a serious pain condition while filming Next Goal Wins in Hawaii.

    &quot;My least favorite memory from directing &quot;Next Goal Wins: was getting sciatica and not being able to walk for entire shoot&quot;
    BuzzFeed/YouTube

    He also explained the simple reason he prefers rugby to soccer.

    &quot;I come from a proud rugby-playing nation of New Zealand&quot;
    BuzzFeed/YouTube

    As for the director's connections with other celebs (of which he has many), Taika opened up about the possibility of working with Liam Hemsworth. Liam is the only Hemsworth brother he's yet to direct in a film.

    &quot;All three of them in one project. How&#x27;s that?&quot;
    BuzzFeed/YouTube

    In case you're wondering, Taika directed both Chris and Luke Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder. Luke also appears in Next Goal Wins.

    Taika also took a moment to reflect on his wedding to pop star Rita Ora last year.

    BuzzFeed/YouTube

    The couple married on August 4, 2022, in Los Angeles.

    &quot;It was a very special day&quot;
    BuzzFeed/YouTube

    Still, the dogs couldn't even convince Taika to open up about everything in his life. He played coy when asked about the wildest rumor he's heard about himself.

    &quot;What is this? Is this entrapment?&quot;
    BuzzFeed/YouTube

    But nothing really compared to the director early in the interview suggesting a name for our puppy interview: Puppy Playhouse. We'll take it into consideration, Taika.

    &quot;Puppy Playhouse is better&quot;
    BuzzFeed/YouTube

    Check out Taika's full puppy interview below:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    And watch Next Goal Wins in theaters, starting on Nov. 17:

    View this video on YouTube
    Searchlight Pictures/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Also, all of these adorable puppies are available for adoption from North Shore Animal League America.