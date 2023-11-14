Taika Waititi On Directing "Next Goal Wins," Working With The Hemsworth Brothers, And His Wedding To Rita Ora

Taika Waititi is one of the rare directors who seems as comfortable in front of the camera as he is behind it. Turns out, he's quite comfortable around animals, too.
The director stopped by BuzzFeed to complete the puppy interview while promoting his new film, Next Goal Wins.
Taika's puppy interview was adorable. Just look at Taika cuddling this puppy!
Taika wasn't the only one in for a treat when the puppies came storming in because he revealed so much in the interview about his life and career.
This includes coming down with a serious pain condition while filming Next Goal Wins in Hawaii.
He also explained the simple reason he prefers rugby to soccer.
As for the director's connections with other celebs (of which he has many), Taika opened up about the possibility of working with Liam Hemsworth. Liam is the only Hemsworth brother he's yet to direct in a film.