Dev Patel And Kaya Scodelario Each Reflected On Their Time On "Skins," And It Shows How Poorly The Making Of The Show Has Aged

"I’m wearing a corset with the Rocawear belt, and basically my arse is hanging out. That was a crazy day," Dev told NME . "They did these commercials where they’d rent out these mansions or whatever and then just a bunch of kids, our age and older, would come and half of them were drugged off their faces, and [the crew] are like, ‘Just have fun.’ It was insane. It was really, really insane."