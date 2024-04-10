Dev Patel And Kaya Scodelario Each Reflected On Their Time On "Skins," And It Shows How Poorly The Making Of The Show Has Aged

Kaya and Dev were 14 and 17 when they first appeared in the teen series, famed for its depiction of drug use and explicit sex. In previous years, Kaya has discussed some of her discomfort with her role as Effy, saying on TikTok, "Watching Euphoria for the first time thinking, This is crazy for 17-year-olds, then remembering what I was doing on TV at 14."
Kaya recently appeared on a podcast where she spoke to presenter Nick Grimshaw, who she first met during her time on Skins. She began, "You really encapsulate [the Skins] time for me, and it’s such a pleasure to see you still thriving and still doing well. It’s true, I really adore that."
“You were like a safe place for us,” she continued. “Back then, there wasn’t the same amount of safeguarding with young actors. There wasn’t anyone checking if we were okay. But whenever we worked with you, you were always kind and gentle and lovely.”
Coincidentally, last week Dev was asked about an image from a promotional Skins party that he attended when he was newly 18. In more Getty photos from the event, Dev can be seen seemingly drinking throughout the party and kissing multiple women. Kaya, who would have been 15, can also be seen at the same event.
"I’m wearing a corset with the Rocawear belt, and basically my arse is hanging out. That was a crazy day," Dev told NME. "They did these commercials where they’d rent out these mansions or whatever and then just a bunch of kids, our age and older, would come and half of them were drugged off their faces, and [the crew] are like, ‘Just have fun.’ It was insane. It was really, really insane."
