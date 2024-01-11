Auli'i Cravalho Revealed Why It's "Important" She Doesn't Reprise Her Role As Moana In The Live-Action Remake

Auli'i Cravalho just shared why it's "really important" that she doesn't reprise her role as Moana in the upcoming live-action remake.
Last year, the Mean Girls actor announced she would only be joining the project as an executive producer. "I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength," she said at the time.
In a new interview with the Wrap, Auli'i shared, "It feels really important to me to pass the baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, and I say that with my whole chest."
"I have been invited, and I exist in these beautiful AAPI spaces, Asian American Pacific Islander, and I am one of the few Pacific Islanders. And I’ll say it again, I am one of the few Pacific Islanders. And our stories are so important to be told."
Auli'i conveyed her dismay over the representation of the Pacific Islands — especially Hawai'i — in media. She called out The White Lotus, which drew criticism for its treatment of Native Hawaiian characters and issues in Season 1.
"We are used. And I want to tell our own stories. I want to be behind the camera as much as I am in front of it. When I talk about representation, I want to see the same thing happening in writers rooms. I want to see the same thing happening with directors."
"Taika Waititi talks about this as well. I wanna see showrunners who are also of Indigenous descent telling their own stories."
"And if it has to start with me — I’m 23, but if it starts with me, so be it. I want that door to swing wide open, and I cannot wait to meet the next Moana," she concluded.
Yes to all of this! Cheers to more Pacific Islander representation, both in front of and behind the camera!