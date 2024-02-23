"As time goes by, you're actually angry at yourself for not believing that you deserved better," she said, noting how her childhood trauma influenced the situation. Chelsea explained that a discussion with a nearly 70-year-old woman about what they've endured in life helped her realize that she was putting up with unhealthy situations with the mindset that "so long as what [she] was putting [herself] through wasn't as bad as the childhood rape, then [she] could handle it."