"You're Practically Walking On Air After You See It" – 30 Comforting Films That Will Never Fail To Lighten Our Mood

We all have our go-to movies that we turn to whenever we're down in the dumps or need some comfort. Whether it's the nostalgia, the escapism, or the pure good vibes, they never fail to cheer us up.
In a recent post, we shared people's comfort movies, and there were SO many responses that we thought we'd share some more. So, here are 30 more movies people recommend watching when you're down...
8.
Harry and the Hendersons
13.
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
14.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
17.
The Harry Potter films
18.
Breakfast at Tiffany's
23.
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
24.
The Devil Wears Prada
What are your go-to comfort films? Let us know in the comments below!