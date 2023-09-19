    "You're Practically Walking On Air After You See It" – 30 Comforting Films That Will Never Fail To Lighten Our Mood

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    We all have our go-to movies that we turn to whenever we're down in the dumps or need some comfort. Whether it's the nostalgia, the escapism, or the pure good vibes, they never fail to cheer us up.

    In a recent post, we shared people's comfort movies, and there were SO many responses that we thought we'd share some more. So, here are 30 more movies people recommend watching when you're down...

    1. Mean Girls

    "I feel Mean Girls definitely deserves a place on this list."

    dsw62

    2. Shrek

    "When I'm feeling a bit down, there's nothing that will bring me more comfort than curling up on the sofa and watching Shrek. It's like being wrapped in a big warm blanket and being taken to a far away land."

    casualgem30

    3. As Good As It Gets

    "I don't like rom-coms, but this film is just brilliant. The character development and Jack Nicholson's performance is amazing. The ending fills me with so many warm fuzzies that I usually cry."

    catiefenner

    4. Mamma Mia!

    "It's such a fucking delight and every woman in my family loves it. If I ever somehow won the lottery, but I was not allowed anything useful (frivolous purchases only), I would rent out a private island, hire actors, and recreate Mamma Mia!."

    monikap6

    5. Meet the Robinsons

    "It makes me happy cry every time."

    livrose394

    6. High School Musical

    "It will always be a go-to comfort movie for me. Cheesy, predictable, and musical – it's perfect."

    livrose394

    7. Rocky

    "It's a perfect feel-good movie. You're practically walking on air after you see it."

    bravesgirl21

    8. Harry and the Hendersons

    "It's one of my favourites. Yes, it's very cheesy, but also very cute."

    jarichert09

    9. How to Train Your Dragon

    "Particularly the first one! I saw it when it first came out and I've been obsessed ever since. Whenever I'm having feelings, I put it on and I'm quoting along right from 'This is Berk.' It never fails to make me feel better."

    hafsas4ce19d568

    10. The Birdcage

    "Robin Williams and Nathan Lane were so much fun together!"

    raypearson69

    "It's physically impossible to get through that movie without having fits of uncontrollable laughter. Robin Williams and Nathan Lane play off of each other beautifully. Always makes me feel better."

    sue_d_nym

    11. Galaxy Quest

    "It's my go-to movie when I just need some joy in my life."

    emaewest

    12. Paul

    "For fellow sci-fi fans, it's hilarious and full of fun references to other sci-fi movies."

    sue_d_nym

    13. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

    "It's honestly just so funny!"

    livydavxy

    14. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

    "What an emotional roller coaster."

    blahblahonions

    15. Commando

    "It's complete switch-your-brain-off fun and I'm never bored watching it."

    sushigal007

    16. Interstellar

    "It breaks you, but the final scenes with Coop and Murph, as well as the shots of Dr. Brand, never fail to warm me up."

    honestiago

    17. The Harry Potter films

    "Pretty much any of the Harry Potter movies for me."

    stephaniehensley

    18. Breakfast at Tiffany's

    "It was my stay home movie when I was little, and I still love it."

    makingbelieve13

    19. The Parent Trap

    "It never fails to bring me comfort."

    zeema95

    "During particularly rough times in my life, I'd sometimes even finish the movie and then start it again. The grandfather, Chessy, and Martin, especially, always make me smile."

    haiarh

    20. Surf's Up

    "It's so underrated. I could watch it over and over again."

    acinorevyenwod

    21. Hairspray

    "During an especially tough period nine to 10 years ago, I had it alongside, Mamma Mia!, and Rock of Ages on a constant loop. I guess musical rom-coms bring me peace!"

    sogo13

    22. The Mask of Zorro

    "Everything about it makes me stupidly smile – the music, the action, the love story... And it has so many great actors!"

    mariep452f709e5

    23. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

    "I know a lot of people find this movie to be bad, but I love it!"

    mariep452f709e5

    24. The Devil Wears Prada

    "It's my go-to for a rainy day or when I just don't feel good. It always cheers me up."

    a43920c533

    25. Thor: Ragnarok

    "It massively brightened my day when I was in the dumps a few years ago."

    technicallyworking23

    26. The Goonies

    "It's my ultimate comfort movie! My mom took me to see it when I was 12. I don't know how many times I've seen it, but definitely a shit ton."

    dodemeister1

    27. Rat Race

    "Whenever I'm feeling down, I put on my copy of Rat Race and it instantly lifts my spirits with all its wild antics."

    ericcohen

    28. Pride & Prejudice

    "The BBC Version with Colin Firth – it's a long-time go-to for me."

    juliaw1

    29. Back to the Future

    "I would like to add Back to the Future to the list, it HAS to be here."

    lobkev

    30. Jurassic Park

    "I've watched it more times than I can count and it never gets old for me. If I'm feeling down, I'll pop it on and curl up with a duvet and just escape. I love it."

    beldeine

    What are your go-to comfort films? Let us know in the comments below!