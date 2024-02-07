Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    A "Moana" Sequel Was Just Announced, So Here's Your First Look At The Film

    I'm so excited!

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    On Wednesday, Disney announced a sequel to Moana is coming.

    Screenshot from &quot;Moana&quot;
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    But that's not all. They also revealed the film's release date and dropped a first-look photo and trailer.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    The sequel is titled Moana 2, and it'll be released theatrically later this year on Nov. 27.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    The film is directed by Dave Derrick Jr., and no word just yet on whether the film's original cast is returning.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    Auli'i Cravalho voiced Moana, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson voiced Maui in the 2016 film, which followed Moana, a Polynesian girl, who leaves her island in hopes of saving it and meets Maui, a demigod, along the way.

    Screenshot from &quot;Moana&quot;
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” Disney CEO Bog Iger said on Wednesday in a press release, “and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November.”

    Screenshot from &quot;Moana&quot;
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    As for the sequel's plot, here's Disney's description: "After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

    Screenshot from &quot;Moana&quot;
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    A live-action adaptation of the original film with The Rock reprising his role as Maui is also in the works and is slated to be released on June 27, 2025.

    Closeup of Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    Auli'i will not return in the live-action as Moana.

    Closeup of Auli&#x27;i Cravalho
    Jesse Grant / Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association

    So, finally, check out the newly released Moana 2 first-look photo:

    Screenshot from &quot;Moana 2&quot;
    Disney

    And the teaser trailer:

    View this video on YouTube
    Walt Disney Animation Studios / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    This article will be updated as more information about Moana 2 becomes available.