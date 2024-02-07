A "Moana" Sequel Was Just Announced, So Here's Your First Look At The Film

On Wednesday, Disney announced a sequel to Moana is coming.
But that's not all. They also revealed the film's release date and dropped a first-look photo and trailer.
The sequel is titled Moana 2, and it'll be released theatrically later this year on Nov. 27.
The film is directed by Dave Derrick Jr., and no word just yet on whether the film's original cast is returning.
Auli'i Cravalho voiced Moana, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson voiced Maui in the 2016 film, which followed Moana, a Polynesian girl, who leaves her island in hopes of saving it and meets Maui, a demigod, along the way.
“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” Disney CEO Bog Iger said on Wednesday in a press release, “and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November.”
As for the sequel's plot, here's Disney's description: "After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."
A live-action adaptation of the original film with The Rock reprising his role as Maui is also in the works and is slated to be released on June 27, 2025.