18 Famous People Who Looked Stunning Before And After Shaving Their Heads

Plenty of celebrities have undergone pretty dramatic hair transformations. One of the boldest yet simplest new looks you can try is a shaved or buzzed head. Here are 18 celebs before and after shaving or buzzing their hair off: 1. This is Harry Styles with his hair long enough to pull it up: Mega / GC Images / Via Getty You can see a picture of Harry with his head shaved here. 2. Here's Tom Holland before his buzzcut: Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney And here he is after cutting his hair for Cherry: Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images Here's a side-by-side: Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney, Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images 3. Here's Halsey with their pixie cut: Noam Galai / Getty Images for BudX And here she is after shaving her head: Halsey / Via instagram.com Here's a side-by-side: Noam Galai / Getty Images for BudX, Halsey / Via instagram.com 4. Here's Florence Pugh with a bob: Hippolyte Petit / Getty Images And here she is with the buzz cut she debuted at the 2023 Met Gala: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Here's a side-by-side: Hippolyte Petit / Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue 5. Here's Doja Cat with a ponytail: Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for ELLE Magazine And here she is after she shaved off her hair and eyebrows because, as she said on Instagram Live, she "never liked having hair": Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for JBL Here's a side-by-side: Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for ELLE Magazine, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for JBL 6. Here's Kristen Stewart before her buzzcut: Araya Doheny / WireImage / Via Getty And here she is after buzzing — and bleaching! — her hair: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Here's a side-by-side: Araya Doheny / WireImage / Via Getty, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 7. Here's Pete Davidson with hair: Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images And here he is after shaving it all off: Elsa / Getty Images And here's a side-by-side: Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images, Elsa / Getty Images 8. Here's Lupita Nyong'o with short hair: Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images And here she is completely bald: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @lupitanyongo And here's a side-by-side: Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images 9. Here's Shawn Mendes pre-buzz cut: Kristina Bumphrey / Variety via Getty Images And here he is post-buzz cut: Neer / TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID And here's a side-by-side: Kristina Bumphrey / Variety via Getty Images, Neer / TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID 10. Here's Jason Momoa with his iconic long hair: Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images And here he is after cutting it off in order to bring awareness to single-use plastics: Jason Momoa / Via instagram.com Here's a side-by-side: Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images, Jason Momoa / Via instagram.com 11. Here's Demi Lovato with her hair pretty short: Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia And here she is with a buzzcut: Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation Here's a side-by-side: Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation 12. Here's Joey King with her hair long: Rich Fury / Getty Images And here she is after shaving her head for The Act: Rich Polk / Getty Images for Hulu Here's a side-by-side: Rich Fury / Getty Images, Rich Polk / Getty Images for Hulu 13. Here's Dixie D'Amelio before shaving her head: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images And here she is after, which she documented on YouTube: Taylor Hill / Getty Images Here's a side-by-side: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Getty Images 14. Here's Cara Delevingne with a long bob: Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Via Getty And here she is after shaving it off for Life in a Year: Jb Lacroix / WireImage / Via Getty Here's a side-by-side: Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Via Getty, Jb Lacroix / WireImage / Via Getty 15. Here's Karen Gillan with long hair: Tim P. Whitby / Via Getty And here she is after completely shaving her head for Guardians of the Galaxy: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Here's a side-by-side: Tim P. Whitby / Via Getty, Ethan Miller / Getty Images 16. Here's Noah Centineo pre-buzz cut: Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images And here he is post-buzzcut: Noah Centineo / Via Instagram: @ncentineo Here's a side-by-side: Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images, Noah Centineo / Via Instagram: @ncentineo 17. Here's Tiffany Haddish with long hair: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images And here she is with her head shaved: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Here's a side-by-side: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, Kevin Winter / Getty Images 18. And finally, here's Robert Downey Jr. with hair: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for FLC And here he is after letting his kids shave his head so he wouldn't have to wear a bald cap for The Sympathizer: Tommaso Boddi / AFP via Getty Images Here's a side-by-side: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for FLC, Tommaso Boddi / AFP via Getty Images