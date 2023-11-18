Skip To Content
    18 Famous People Who Looked Stunning Before And After Shaving Their Heads

    Harry Styles's new hairstyle is...no hair!

    Kristen Harris
    by Kristen Harris

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Plenty of celebrities have undergone pretty dramatic hair transformations. One of the boldest yet simplest new looks you can try is a shaved or buzzed head.

    Here are 18 celebs before and after shaving or buzzing their hair off:

    1. This is Harry Styles with his hair long enough to pull it up:

    closeup of him walking outside with a small ponytail
    Mega / GC Images / Via Getty

    You can see a picture of Harry with his head shaved here.

    2. Here's Tom Holland before his buzzcut:

    closeup of him smiling
    Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

    And here he is after cutting his hair for Cherry:

    closeup of him
    Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney, Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

    3. Here's Halsey with their pixie cut:

    closeup of her singing
    Noam Galai / Getty Images for BudX

    And here she is after shaving her head:

    selfie of her shaved head
    Halsey / Via instagram.com

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Noam Galai / Getty Images for BudX, Halsey / Via instagram.com

    4. Here's Florence Pugh with a bob:

    Hippolyte Petit / Getty Images

    And here she is with the buzz cut she debuted at the 2023 Met Gala:

    closeup of her with a tall headpiece over her buzz cut
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Hippolyte Petit / Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    5. Here's Doja Cat with a ponytail:

    Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

    And here she is after she shaved off her hair and eyebrows because, as she said on Instagram Live, she "never liked having hair":

    closeup of her thin drawn-in eyesbrows
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for JBL

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for ELLE Magazine, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for JBL

    6. Here's Kristen Stewart before her buzzcut:

    closeup of her with short hair slicked back
    Araya Doheny / WireImage / Via Getty

    And here she is after buzzing — and bleaching! — her hair:

    closeup of her
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Araya Doheny / WireImage / Via Getty, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    7. Here's Pete Davidson with hair:

    he&#x27;s sitting down wearing sunglasses with grown-out hair
    Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

    And here he is after shaving it all off:

    closeup of him with a shaved head wearing sunglasses
    Elsa / Getty Images

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images, Elsa / Getty Images

    8. Here's Lupita Nyong'o with short hair:

    closeup of her
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    And here she is completely bald:

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    9. Here's Shawn Mendes pre-buzz cut:

    closeup of him with long-ish hair swooping to the side
    Kristina Bumphrey / Variety via Getty Images

    And here he is post-buzz cut:

    closeup of him with his hair growing out
    Neer / TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Kristina Bumphrey / Variety via Getty Images, Neer / TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID

    10. Here's Jason Momoa with his iconic long hair:

    him smiling wide with long, shoulder-length hair
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    And here he is after cutting it off in order to bring awareness to single-use plastics:

    selfie of him getting it shaved off
    Jason Momoa / Via instagram.com

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images, Jason Momoa / Via instagram.com

    11. Here's Demi Lovato with her hair pretty short:

    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

    And here she is with a buzzcut:

    closeup of her with her hair growing back
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

    12. Here's Joey King with her hair long:

    closeup of her hair passing her shoulders
    Rich Fury / Getty Images

    And here she is after shaving her head for The Act:

    closeup of her with a shaved head
    Rich Polk / Getty Images for Hulu

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Rich Fury / Getty Images, Rich Polk / Getty Images for Hulu

    13. Here's Dixie D'Amelio before shaving her head:

    her hair in a messy bun
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    And here she is after, which she documented on YouTube:

    closeup of her buzz cut
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    14. Here's Cara Delevingne with a long bob:

    Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Via Getty

    And here she is after shaving it off for Life in a Year:

    closeup of her bleached buzz cut
    Jb Lacroix / WireImage / Via Getty

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Via Getty, Jb Lacroix / WireImage / Via Getty

    15. Here's Karen Gillan with long hair:

    closeup of her hair going past her boobs
    Tim P. Whitby / Via Getty

    And here she is after completely shaving her head for Guardians of the Galaxy:

    closeup of her shaved head
    Ethan Miller / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Tim P. Whitby / Via Getty, Ethan Miller / Getty Images

    16. Here's Noah Centineo pre-buzz cut:

    him smiling wide with long-ish curly hair
    Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

    And here he is post-buzzcut:

    selfie of him with a shaved head
    Noah Centineo / Via Instagram: @ncentineo

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images, Noah Centineo / Via Instagram: @ncentineo

    17. Here's Tiffany Haddish with long hair:

    wearing a flower crown over her bun
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    And here she is with her head shaved:

    closeup of her smiling with a shaved head
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    18. And finally, here's Robert Downey Jr. with hair:

    him smiling with shorter hair spiked up
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for FLC

    And here he is after letting his kids shave his head so he wouldn't have to wear a bald cap for The Sympathizer:

    him in a suit with a shaved head
    Tommaso Boddi / AFP via Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for FLC, Tommaso Boddi / AFP via Getty Images