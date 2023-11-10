Skip To Content
Harry Styles Debuted A New Bald Look Alongside His Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Russell

"Harry Styles but no hair to style."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Breaking! The most important news ever! Harry Styles has shaved his head! It's not a rumor! It's very true!

Close-up of Harry wearing a huge corsage at the BRIT Awards
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

So let us take a moment to commiserate about the hairy Styles of years gone by. Okay, cool.

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / WireImage, Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Because yeah, Harry was spotted hairless while watching U2 at the Las Vegas Sphere alongside his rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell.

Screenshot of buzz cut Harry with Taylor
TMZ / Backgrid

To be fair, it's not the most flattering angle.

Close-up of Harry&#x27;s buzz cut
TMZ / Backgrid

Naturally, Harry Styles fans reacted very calmly. Of course, I am joking:

Twitter: @__daniellle__

Twitter: @hrrymyfriend

Twitter: @eventuallydrlin

Twitter: @fourlokolou

Twitter: @sunflower_x28

Twitter: @smileydrms

Twitter: @tbslstyless

Though there was a reference to my fave conspiracy theory:

Twitter: @ijaybol
Harry has denied that he is bald and wears a wig.

What a time to be alive, folks!