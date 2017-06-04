Live Updates: Six People Are Dead After A Terrorist Attack In London

What We Know So Far
- A white van drove into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday night and people at a nearby restaurant were stabbed in what police are describing as terrorist incidents.
- At least six people died and more than 48 were injured in the attacks, including a British Transport Police officer who was on duty at the time of the incident, police officials said Sunday.
- Three male suspects were also shot and killed by police.
- The events began unfolding shortly after 10 p.m., when a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge, and continued to drive to Borough Market, a busy London night spot. Suspects then got out of the vehicle and began stabbing people nearby.
- Witnesses said the attackers seemed to make their way around the pub- and eatery-lined streets — at one restaurant, people used bottles and chairs to fend off an attacker.
- Officers confronted and shot the attackers, killing all three men about eight minutes after the attack began, police said Sunday. The suspects were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, police said, but those were later determined to be fake.
- British Prime Minister Theresa May will chair meeting of emergency response committee Cobra Saturday morning.
Updates
Witnesses describe terror as attack unfolded
Gabrielle Sciotto, a photographer, posted an image to Instagram that he said depicted two of the assailants on the ground and being watched by officers. One of the men seems to have canisters around his waist.
"I then tried to run towards the scene because I noticed this man with a kind of explosive looking belt on their chest," Sciotto told the BBC. "They were running, they didn't even know I guess what they were running to. A police officer was trying to put himself between them and the crowd."
Not long after, police "shot all the three men down," Sciotto added. "Yeah, that's what I honestly saw."
Police later confirmed that the explosive vests worn by the attackers were fake.
An eyewitness, Eric, described a harrowing scene to BBC News, saying that "the van smacked into the side of the bridge and people were thrown into the road, probably jumping out of the way."
"Afterwards three men jumped out of the van, they started attacking people on the road, as they headed down the stairs running towards people they were shouting 'this is for Allah,'" Eric told BBC. "There were definitely three people in the front of the van. They literally got out and started running at people with knives and violently attacking anyone in this path."
Holly Jones, a BBC employee who was at the scene, said the van mounted the pavement and struck people. "He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind," Jones told the BBC. "I'd say there are about four severely injured people."
She said she later saw a man without his shirt being arrested.
"Suddenly I noticed on the left on the pavement there was somebody down on the pavement with a small crowd around them," Will Heaven, of the Spectator magazine, told Sky News. "It looked like someone had collapsed. We drove a little bit further southwards and noticed there was another person on the right hand side of the bridge."
"I suddenly saw people who looked as though they'd been run over," Haven said.
"We saw people on the road, we saw people on the pavement," he added. Soon after, he said, witnesses were guided towards a hotel on the north side of the bridge to give statements to the police.
—Alicia Melville-Smith
Benefit concert for victims of Manchester attack to go ahead
Today's One Love Manchester concert, starring Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and a host of other major acts, is still due to go ahead in the wake of last night's terror attack on London, police have said.
The benefit concert, arranged in support of the terror attack on Manchester almost two weeks ago, is due to take place at Old Trafford cricket ground this afternoon.
In a press conference on Friday, Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison from Greater Manchester Police said armed and unarmed officers would be drafted in from across the country to help ensure the safety of concert-goers.
London's Metropolitan Police and neighbouring forces including Kent were among those who had offered to send officers to help police the Manchester event.
A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police would not confirm how the attack on London would impact upon the policing plan for the Manchester event.
Those attending the event have been discouraged from driving and told to use public transport, and have been advised to avoid bringing bags to the concert, and to expect to be searched on arrival.
—Hannah Al-Othman
London mayor says London "will never be cowed" by these attacks
The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has given a press conference following Saturday night's attack.
"There aren't words to describe the grief and anger our city is feeling. I'm appalled and furious that these cowardly terrorists deliberately targeted innocent Londoners and visitors enjoying their Saturday night," Khan said.
"I condemn unequivocally these terrorists in the strongest possible terms. They are evil cowards and London will never be cowed. We will never let them win."
Khan said people should remain "calm and vigilant" and "carry on their normal business". He added that there would be an increased police presence over the coming days, including armed officers.
Khan also rejected calls to postpone the general election. "The election is on Thursday, I will be voting on Thursday ... I'm not an advocate of postponing the election, I am a passionate believer of democracy and making sure we vote and we recognise that one of the things these terrorists hate is voting, they hate democracy, they hate elections, they hate the public choosing our leaders rather than having it imposed on us."
—Alicia Melville-Smith
Conservatives suspend election campaigning in wake of attack
The Tory party has confirmed it will not campaign nationally Sunday in wake of the suspected terrorist attack in London. Theresa May had been due to attend a campaign event in south London on Sunday afternoon.
Labour and the SNP soon announced they were following suit. "We are all shocked and horrified by the brutal attacks in London. My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have died and the many who have been injured. Today, we will all grieve for their loss," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement.
"The Labour party will be suspending national campaigning until this evening, after consultations with other parties, as a mark of respect for those who have died and suffered injury."
—Alicia Melville-Smith
