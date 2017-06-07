May's Promise To Cut Back Human Rights Laws To Stop Terror Attacks Are A "Diversionary Tactic", Say Labour

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have condemned Theresa May's proposal to reduce human rights laws that "get in the way" of stopping terror suspects.
Keri Starmer, Labour’s minister for Brexit, said the prime minister’s calls for a review of the human rights laws were nothing more than a “diversionary tactic” to draw attention from a lack of funding.
In the final days of the election run-up, the campaign has been increasingly focused on security funding. May said she will introduce tougher anti-terrorism measures if she wins the general election on Thursday, including restricting the movement of suspects when the authorities do not have enough evidence to prosecute them.
Challenged on her record as home secretary, Starmer told Sky News, May “has thrown up the human rights act as if that’s the problem. The human rights act didn’t cause any problems in those key areas."
“In these three attacks I think it’s very important, and we owe it to everyone who has been so seriously affected, to take seriously the real problems which are is there an evidence gap, is there an intelligence gap, is there anything wrong with the risk assessment and have the government put the resources where they need to to actually tackle the root of the problem?
“The human rights act has nothing to do with that, and we mustn’t be sidetracked,” Starmer said.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also condemned the PM's proposals. "We will not defeat terrorism by ripping up our basic rights and democracy," he told BBC Breakfast, "but by our communities, our vigilance and by police action to isolate and detain those who would wish us harm."
Yesterday, speaking to an audience in Slough, May laid out plans to tackle extremism. "I mean longer prison sentences for those convicted of terrorist offences," she told the audience yesterday.
"I mean making it easier for the authorities to deport foreign terrorist suspects back to their own countries.
"And I mean doing more to restrict the freedom and movements of terrorist suspects when we have enough evidence to know they are a threat, but not enough evidence to prosecute them in full in court.
"And if our human rights laws get in the way of doing it, we will change the law so we can do it."
May also told the Sun newspaper she was considering increasing the time suspects could be held without charge to 28 days. It was reduced to 14 days under the coalition in 2011.
Politicians condemned May's rhetoric. Labour's Yvette Cooper tweeted May "always resorts to the same human rights rhetoric when she needs to distract from reality of her security record".
Former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg labelled May's comment's "ludicrous", and said that "attacking the principles of human rights legislation is not the right way to keep us safe".
"There is a track record of Theresa May making ludicrous claims about Human Rights," Clegg told BBC Radio 4 Today Programme. He continued her "explosive claim," about the London Bridge attack was "free from any evidence", and that attacking human rights legislation was nothing more than a "cynical" ploy to attract Ukip voters ahead of polling day.
"I think we need to enhance our use of those EU-wide databases which are proving to be the most sophisticated pool of information about would-be criminals," he also said, linking Brexit to the security situation.
Yesterday it emerged that the third attacker, Zaghba Youssef, had been flagged by Italian security services last year.
Damian Green, the work and pensions minister, defended May's "common sense" proposals on the Today Programme.
He said the PM's plans "would potentially give the police more powers to control people who there might not be enough evidence to bring to court." While the Conservatives had promised in their manifesto to remain a part of the European Court of Human Rights (EHCR) he said “but it is possible to have derogations".
In the wake of May's comments the EHCR has published a factsheet, setting out just how derogation from the human rights convention during emergency situations, such as terror attacks like London Bridge.
Theresa May Says She'll Tear Up Human Rights Laws If They Stop Her Catching Terrorists
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at Rose.Buchanan@BuzzFeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.