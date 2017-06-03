People Were Rammed By A Van On London Bridge And Stabbed At A Restaurant In Suspected Terror Attack

A white van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge on a busy Saturday night and people at a popular nearby restaurant were stabbed in what police said is a terror attack. British Transport Police have said there are a “number of casualties." Police have instructed people to run, hide, and tell: "Run to a place of safety. This is a better option than to surrender or negotiate. If there's nowhere to go, then hide. Turn you phone to silent and turn off vibrate. Barricade yourself." Prime Minister Theresa May said “I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism." She added, “This is a fast moving investigation. I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene. Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events."

At around 22:08 in London, people reported seeing a white van ram into people on the bridge and come to a rest near its southern end.

"A white van driver came speeding, at about 50mph, veered off the road into pedestrians," an eyewitness told the BBC News channel. “Suddenly I noticed on the left on the pavement there was somebody down on the pavement with a small crowd around them,” Will Heaven of the Spectator magazine told Sky News. “It looked like someone had collapsed. We drove a little bit further southwards and noticed there was another person on the right hand side of the bridge.” An eyewitness, Eric, described a harrowing scene to BBC News, saying that "the van smacked into the side of the bridge and people were thrown into the road, probably jumping out of the way." "Afterwards three men jumped out of the van, they started attacking people on the road, as they headed down the stairs running towards people they were shouting ‘this is for allah,'" Eric told BBC. "There were definitely three people in the front of the van. They literally got out and started running at people with knives and violently attacking anyone in this path.”



“I suddenly saw people who looked as though they’d been run over.” Heaven also said he saw armed police on the scene and said he did not believe it was an accident. “As we were moving away from the area we saw one person being lifted into the back of an ambulance, they were clearly in a bad way. We walked a little further — and were stopped at intervals by policemen and women who said ‘have you witnessed anything first hand’. We walked along and we were guided towards a hotel on the north side of the bridge where witnesses were being guided to give witness statements to the police. “We saw people on the road, we saw people on the pavement.”

#londonbridge pic from baby shard

Some witnesses also reported gunfire — BuzzFeed News could not immediately confirm if that was the case.

Emily Craig, who works for the BBC, was in a restaurant in Borough Market when she heard what sounded like gunfire. Armed police outside the restaurant told people there to run towards Elephant and Castle. “It sounded like very rapid fire, but by that stage it was as clear as it could be that it was police gunfire,” she told BBC News. “There were so many blue lights, and we could hear the sirens and the shouting.” A security guard who oversees a number of pubs in the Borough Market area told the BBC he saw four people stabbed by three attackers. The man, who asked not to be named, said he was at the Market Porter pub when a colleague at another bar said there was a stabbing at the Borough nearby. He said he went towards this pub and saw that “everybody started running” and there was screaming. The eyewitness added that he saw three attackers, one of whom had a long knife and stabbing people, including a girl in her early 20s. Two other witnesses, a married couple identified as Natalie and Ben, told the BBC that they witnessed someone being stabbed as they exited the Borough High Street metro station. “I saw a man in red with quite a large blade,” Ben said. “I don’t know the measurement I guess maybe 10 inches. He was stabbing a man...he stabbed him about three times fairly calmly.” “It looked the man had maybe been trying to intervene but there wasn’t much that he could do he was being stabbed quite coldly and he slumped to the ground.” “A table was thrown, a bottle was thrown at the individual with the knife and then we heard three gunshots and we ran,” Ben added. Sky News reported an anonymous witness describing how he was in a restaurant when one man entered armed with a foot-long knife. “The blade was about a foot long and there were four others outside, four other assailants armed with knives, outside,” the channel quoted the eyewitness. “According to this eyewitness there were five assailants at the El Pastor restaurant in Borough Market. “One man entered the restaurant armed with a knife, about a foot long, and stabbed a lady who was in the restaurant - maybe a waitress. He, alone with other people in the restaurant, threw bottles and chairs at this man armed with a knife to try and stop him.”

Police stormed into Katzenjammers, a bar close to Borough Market, and told everyone to get down: London bridge bar now. Police everywhere

Neil Coyle, an MP and the the incumbent Labour candidate for Bermondsey and Southwark, said people had died. "Devastated to hear of murders at a part of our capital defined by life & vibrancy," he tweeted. Police have not confirmed fatalities. Shortly after the incident, there was a large, heavily-armed police presence throughout the streets of London. Images on social media shows officers carrying rifles and wearing heavy armor. Pedestrians were stopped and searched at times, leading for a tense night. Local people are being told they can't get home tonight. In one video, police appear to surround a man on a darkened street and search him. When one officer, who was covering his face, sees that the incident is being recorded, he approaches the person recording and yells, repeatedly at him to “Get back!” and “Keep moving!” Another video shows officers, dressed in all black, clearing a train station and yelling at people to leave the area.

VIDEO Police tackle man to the ground and start searching him. It’s an “active situation” #LondonBridge

And in another one, two officers are seen aiming their rifles at a man on another street, and instructing him to leave what appears to be clothes on a cement barrier. The officers maintained their distance, weapons raised, while they yelled their commands.

It was unclear if any of the people stopped by authorities were arrested or in any way connected to Saturday’s violent incidents, or if the heightened tensions were part of law enforcement’s response to another violent attack. "Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services," tweeted Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party in the UK.

President Trump was the first world leader to address the attacks, tweeting, "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!" He was referring to his ban on travel to the US from six muslim-majority countries, which courts have so far rejected.

"Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!" Trump added.

Earlier in the night, police said they were investigating an incident in the Veauhall neighborhood, but later said it was a stabbing unrelated to the attack. Reporting by Jim Waterson, Rose Troup Buchanan and Marie Le Conte in London; Hannah Al-Othman in Manchester; and Grace Wyler and Sal Hernandez in Los Angeles.