Hello, hello, and welcome back. If you're new here, I'm Alexa, and every month I like to update you on all the surprising, weird, and important things that you may have missed in the month prior. So, without further ado, here's everything that happened in April:
1. April 1: I am just as shocked as you are to be opening with Jojo Siwa news, but the personality debuted her new "bad girl" era look at the iHeart Radio Awards and caused quite a stir.
2. April 1: Florida's Supreme Court decided the state constitution does not protect abortion care, which basically opened the door for a subsequent six-week ban that's now in effect.
4. April 3: Speaking of LSU, Angel Reese declared for the WNBA draft in early April.
5. April 3: Chance the Rapper and his Kirsten Corley announced their divorce on Instagram after a "period of separation."
9. April 9: A new report claimed Lunchables have a high level of lead and cadmium, a probable human carcinogen, and millennials everywhere clutched their chests.
10. April 9: James and Jennifer Crumbley became the first parents to be criminally convicted in connection to a school shooting committed by their child. Both received 10 to 15 years.
12. April 11: Dearest esteemed readers, Bridgerton dropped a trailer for Season 3, which premieres on May 16.
14. April 13: Ryan Gosling hosted Saturday Night Live and couldn't stop laughing through his Beavis and Butthead-themed skit with comedian Mikey Day.
16. April 15: Speaking of the WNBA, Angel Reese was drafted to the Chicago Sky.
17. April 15: Amidst growing tensions surrounding Israel and Palestine, USC canceled student and advocate Asna Tabassum's valedictorian speech out of concern for "safety."
“Anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian voices have subjected me to a campaign of racist hatred because of my uncompromising belief in human rights for all… I was hoping to use my commencement speech to inspire my classmates with a message of hope. By canceling my speech, USC is only caving to fear and rewarding hatred,” Tabassum said in a statement.
19. April 15: Former president Donald Trump appeared in court to start proceedings for his historic hush money trial — marking the first time a former US president has faced a trial on criminal charges.
22. April 19: Taylor Swift released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
23. April 23: Congress signed a bill that would ban TikTok in the US if the app's China-based parent company, ByteDance, doesn't sell its stake in a year. (President Joe Biden would later make good on his promise and signed the bill.)
26. April 26: The long-anticipated movie Challengers hit theaters with an opening box office weekend earning of $15 million.
28. April 28: Sticking with the weird theme, Republican VP-hopeful Kristi Noem told us – against our will – that she shot and killed her dog for displaying the behavior of, in my opinion, a normal, perhaps untrained pup.
31. April 30: Prince William provided an update on Kate Middleton's health, saying she and the family are "all doing well."
32. Finally, throughout the month of April, students across the US have launched pro-Palestinian protests on campus. At schools like Columbia, NYU, Harvard, and more, students have set up encampments and organized demonstrations to encourage their universities to cut financial ties with Israel or companies that support the war in Gaza. So far, over 300 people have reportedly been arrested as of May 2.
