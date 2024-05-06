    It's Honestly Hard To Believe All 32 Of These Things Happened In April, But They Did

    From a VP-hopeful randomly telling us that she shot her dog to O.J. Simpson's death, the NY earthquake, and Taylor Swift's new album, April was FULL.

    Hello, hello, and welcome back. If you're new here, I'm Alexa, and every month I like to update you on all the surprising, weird, and important things that you may have missed in the month prior. So, without further ado, here's everything that happened in April:

    Reminder: I am just one person and cannot consume every bit of news out there. So if I missed something, please let me know in the comments. 

    Calendar showing April 30
    Dikobraziy / Getty Images

    1. April 1: I am just as shocked as you are to be opening with Jojo Siwa news, but the personality debuted her new "bad girl" era look at the iHeart Radio Awards and caused quite a stir.

    Person in a sparkling outfit with dramatic shoulder accents and face obscured by star-shaped embellishments at an event
    Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

    2. April 1: Florida's Supreme Court decided the state constitution does not protect abortion care, which basically opened the door for a subsequent six-week ban that's now in effect.

    El Nuevo Herald / TNS

    3. April 1: Meanwhile, in the sports world, LA Times writer Ben Bolch released the following apology after facing backlash for referring to the Louisiana State University (LSU) women's basketball team as "villains" and "dirty debutantes," saying: "Words matter. As a journalist, no one should know this more than me...Our society has had to deal with so many layers of misogyny, racism, and negativity that I can now see why the words I used were wrong."

    A LONG OVERDUE APOLOGY: pic.twitter.com/lgZkCt21Ft

    — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) April 1, 2024
    4. April 3: Speaking of LSU, Angel Reese declared for the WNBA draft in early April.

    Woman in a hooded, sparkly outfit on a red carpet
    Catalina Fragoso / NBAE via Getty Images

    5. April 3: Chance the Rapper and his Kirsten Corley announced their divorce on Instagram after a "period of separation."

    Three people at &#x27;The Lion King&#x27; premiere; a man holds a child, and two women stand beside them, dressed in smart attire
    Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

    6. April 4: Suki Waterhouse shared the first photo of her newborn with Robert Pattinson.

    7. April 5: A 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook New York, sparking a bunch of unserious jokes.

    Everybody in New York right now: pic.twitter.com/R69BRvKwr5

    — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2024
    8. April 8: America experienced a total solar eclipse, and more people stared directly at the sun's rays than anyone would like to admit.

    I’m actually about to become the next supreme https://t.co/jGKWLNtFFW pic.twitter.com/SAYcWR1UB6

    — Zay نعیم (@ZayNaimm) April 8, 2024
    9. April 9: A new report claimed Lunchables have a high level of lead and cadmium, a probable human carcinogen, and millennials everywhere clutched their chests.

    Lunchables package with cracker, cheese slice, and meat on top, nutrition facts visible
    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    10. April 9: James and Jennifer Crumbley became the first parents to be criminally convicted in connection to a school shooting committed by their child. Both received 10 to 15 years.

    Person in courtroom looking over shoulder with concerned expression
    Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

    11. April 10: O.J. Simpson died at age 76.

    Pool / Getty Images

    12. April 11: Dearest esteemed readers, Bridgerton dropped a trailer for Season 3, which premieres on May 16.

    View this video on YouTube
    13. April 12: About a decade after airing, a model from the competition show The Face of Australia, Noelani, went viral for her *ahem* fiercest lewk. And now this meme lives on in history.

    “Look but don’t make it obvious”

    Me:
    pic.twitter.com/J5IevnMvL9

    — Sam (@sam_brock98) April 12, 2024
    14. April 13: Ryan Gosling hosted Saturday Night Live and couldn't stop laughing through his Beavis and Butthead-themed skit with comedian Mikey Day.

    View this video on YouTube
    15. April 13: Following a bout of sexist jokes made by SNL's Weekend Update host Michael Che—all of which concerned women's basketball—now-WNBA player Caitlin Clark joined him for a round of actually funny jokes.

    Caitlin Clark makes an appearance on #SNL pic.twitter.com/Laacl1ezjA

    — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 14, 2024
    16. April 15: Speaking of the WNBA, Angel Reese was drafted to the Chicago Sky.

    Two women on stage, one in a sparkling dress holding a microphone, the other holding a sports jersey, with a basketball graphic backdrop
    Catalina Fragoso / NBAE via Getty Images

    17. April 15: Amidst growing tensions surrounding Israel and Palestine, USC canceled student and advocate Asna Tabassum's valedictorian speech out of concern for "safety."

    “Anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian voices have subjected me to a campaign of racist hatred because of my uncompromising belief in human rights for all… I was hoping to use my commencement speech to inspire my classmates with a message of hope. By canceling my speech, USC is only caving to fear and rewarding hatred,” Tabassum said in a statement.

    18. April 15: On the same day, pro-Palestinian demonstrators shut down the Golden Gate Bridge.

    Both directions of the Golden Gate Bridge have been shut down due to a Pro-Palestinian protest. Demonstrators have blocked the southbound direction of Highway 101. This is the second protest causing major back-ups on Bay Area roadways, the demonstration has blocked northbound… pic.twitter.com/oO5dMCvqFD

    — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) April 15, 2024
    19. April 15: Former president Donald Trump appeared in court to start proceedings for his historic hush money trial — marking the first time a former US president has faced a trial on criminal charges.

    Close-up of Donald Trump with a serious expression, wearing a suit and tie
    Pool / Getty Images

    20. April 15: Rust movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 shooting of the movie's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In April, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

    SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico judge sentences “Rust” movie armorer to 18 months in prison for fatal on-set shooting by Alec Baldwin.

    — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 15, 2024
    21. April 17: Jason Kelce decided to announce that he doesn't wear underwear.

    Man with beard in a t-shirt and jeans cheering with arms raised in victory
    Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

    22. April 19: Taylor Swift released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

    Taylor Swift performing with a guitar, wearing a sparkling dress, arms wide open
    Ashok Kumar / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    23. April 23: Congress signed a bill that would ban TikTok in the US if the app's China-based parent company, ByteDance, doesn't sell its stake in a year. (President Joe Biden would later make good on his promise and signed the bill.)

    Cracked screen displaying the TikTok logo
    Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

    24. April 24: In response to this, TikTok CEO Shou Chew put out a video statement on the platform, saying, the company will fight for our right to swipe.

    Our CEO Shou Chew's response to the TikTok ban: pic.twitter.com/l0RAPJMobK

    — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) April 24, 2024
    25. April 24: Thousands across the internet participated in a trend where they shared unhealthy environments that made them the person they are today via a lyric from Taylor Swift's new song "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" and Monica Lewinsky won.

    you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/hkhdRlBCkj

    — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) April 25, 2024
    26. April 26: The long-anticipated movie Challengers hit theaters with an opening box office weekend earning of $15 million.

    Three people posing for a photo; two men in suits with one woman between them, wearing a sleeveless dress, at a promotional event
    Lia Toby / Getty Images

    27. April 28: There's so much weirdness with this whole story, but basically professional boxer Ryan Garcia posed with his fave, Donald Trump, and many couldn't help but notice how... different Trump looks.

    That looks like someone pretending to be Trump https://t.co/xs8iaLAvWP

    — zach (@ZachNagel7) April 30, 2024
    28. April 28: Sticking with the weird theme, Republican VP-hopeful Kristi Noem told us – against our will – that she shot and killed her dog for displaying the behavior of, in my opinion, a normal, perhaps untrained pup.

    Woman speaking at a podium wearing a &quot;Make America Great Again&quot; hat
    Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images

    29. April 29: Disney joined the trailer drops this month with a first look at Mufasa: The Lion King (in which Blue Ivy Carter will make her acting debut.)

    The first trailer for Barry Jenkins’ ‘MUFASA: THE LION KING’ has been released.

    In theaters on December 20. pic.twitter.com/67tBcms8qM

    — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 29, 2024
    30. April 30: Following a month of subtweets and exchanging of diss records between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Rick Ross, and other side characters, Kendrick dropped a six-minute song titled Euphoria, which eviscerated the competition and set Twitter ablaze.

    euphoriahttps://t.co/oTSoAYmtiy

    — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) April 30, 2024
    31. April 30: Prince William provided an update on Kate Middleton's health, saying she and the family are "all doing well."

    Prince William and Kate Middleton smiling, Kate in a red hat and matching coat with a bow
    Max Mumby / Getty Images

    32. Finally, throughout the month of April, students across the US have launched pro-Palestinian protests on campus. At schools like Columbia, NYU, Harvard, and more, students have set up encampments and organized demonstrations to encourage their universities to cut financial ties with Israel or companies that support the war in Gaza. So far, over 300 people have reportedly been arrested as of May 2.

    A crowd of people with masks, some holding signs, at a rally
    Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images