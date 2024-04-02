  • Viral badge

People Are Completely Shocked (And Confused) By JoJo Siwa's "Bad Girl" Rebrand

You definitely have to give her credit: She fully commits to the bit.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

JoJo Siwa is currently in her "pop star rebrand" era.

Person with pink hair and feathery top, smiling with thumbs up at an event
Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

The 21-year-old dancer was formerly best known for her big-ass bows and extremely loud outfits.

JoJo Siwa smiling in a red Gucci tracksuit with a large bow in her hair
The 32nd Annual Glaad Media Awar / Getty Images for GLAAD

Lately, she's been dressed like this:

Person stands with hands on hips wearing a bright hoodie, sparkly trousers, and colorful sneakers, posing in front of a logo backdrop
Monica Schipper / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

But now has a new song called "Karma" coming out, and she's taken on a whole new "bad girl" image.

@itsjojosiwa/ tiktok.com

She showed up to the I Heart Radio Awards dressed in her best bad girl cosplay and this was the result:

Person in avant-garde outfit with spikes and sheer elements, striking a pose on event backdrop
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

People are... confused.

Getty Images/ Twitter: @aaronob

"Who is JoJo Siwa's target audience? What's the fan demographic here with the rebrand?" this person asked.

Getty Images/ Twitter: @mirajc_

"is JoJo Siwa trying to join Kiss because what the hell is happening here?" another person questioned.

I Heart Radio/ Twitter: @CourtAnne1225

As this person said, it's giving Wrestlemania.

Getty Images/ Twitter: @dckenhead

Anyway, this is the discourse of the day. People really can't believe it.

Getty Images/ Twitter: @miaasofnf

Niecy Nash can't believe it either!

I Heart Radio/ Twitter: @mabuhayonce

Ultimately, it looks like another successful master plan by JoJo Siwa because we're all talking about it.

Twitter: @stoletheekeys

Either way, I'm all for a new pop girl coming onto the scene.

Person in dramatic makeup and embellished outfit with wing-like sleeves at an event
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Now let's talk about the important things, like how her car is still covered with pictures of her face.

@itsjojosiwa

INSANE❤️‍🔥🌊🔃 4 DAYS TILL KARMA

♬ Karma - JoJo Siwa
@itsjojosiwa/ tiktok.com

Now that's a lot!

Car wrapped with images of JoJo Siwa, including her name, parked outside
@itsjojosiwa/ tiktok.com

Bye!