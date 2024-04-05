    Suki Waterhouse Shared The First Photo Of Her Child With Robert Pattinson

    "Welcome to the world angel."

    Suki Waterhouse confirmed the birth of her child with Robert Pattinson.

    The two have been together since at least 2018, but have generally kept things private. Suki announced her pregnancy onstage at a festival last November, joking, “I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on.”

    The pair were photographed with a stroller last month. As Suki did not appear to be pregnant, many outlets took it as the announcement of their child.

    On Instagram, Suki confirmed the birth, writing, "Welcome to the world angel."

    Naturally, many famous faces took to the comments to congratulate the new mother:

    Celebratory comments from Selena Gomez, Camila Morrone, Halsey, and Paris Hilton on a social media post
    We'll keep you posted if the couple chooses to share the baby's name.