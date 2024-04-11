O.J. Simpson Dies At 76

Celebrity·Posted 6 hours agoO.J. Simpson Dies At 76O.J. Simpson's family announced his death in a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter).by Joseph LongoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail O.J. Simpson, the former football player who in 1995 was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, is dead at 76. Steve Marcus-Pool / Getty Images In a statement issued on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Simpson's family noted that he died on April 10 following a cancer battle. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," the statement continued. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace." Jason Bean-Pool / Getty Images In May 2023, Simpson announced in a video on X that he "in recent years" was diagnosed with cancer and had received chemotherapy treatment. TMZ reports Simpson's attorney also confirmed his death to the news organization. This is a developing story.